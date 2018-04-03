Soccer Mommy comes clean

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Soccer Mommy

There’s an old cliché, originally coined in a 1940 Thomas Wolfe novel, which states “you can’t go home again.” In other words, you can never relive the past. Everyone and everything is always changing. And however strong we feel the pangs of nostalgia or long for more comforting times, we can never get them back. Maybe we shouldn’t.

That is, in essence, the theme behind many of the songs on Clean, the new album by Sophie Allison, better known as indie rock artist Soccer Mommy. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter’s tracks are largely concerned with being haunted by the past and making an effort to escape it. Even the title, Clean, speaks to the idea of starting fresh: making a clean break, having a clean slate, etc.

So it’s more than a little ironic that the 20-year-old Allison quite literally found herself going home, moving back to Nashville after briefly living in New York City while she was attending college. And though she doesn’t expect it to be the same home she grew up in, she acknowledges the appeal in that idea.

“New York has a lot of loneliness,” she says. “It tends to make you feel very reflective and lonely and depressed all the time. Being home is always like this oasis while I lived there. There are trees and beautiful nature and nostalgia and people I know. Then I’d go back to this reflective, lonely place. When I was in school it was always a safe thing to come home to. Now it’s different, but when I was in school it was a special comfort coming home to my parents and not being alone in a huge city and having nature around me and warm weather.”

The 10 songs on Clean are largely about trying to leave the past behind. It’s an album about looking for an escape and recovering from past traumas, but its melodies are consistently catchy and often have a soothing, comforting sensibility. There’s also a sweetness about Allison’s songwriting at times, like when she sings “I want to be the one you miss when you’re alone/I want to be the one you’re kissing when you’re stoned” on the album highlight “Skin.” But more often than not, she taps into some intense, dark emotions.

No moment on Clean is as confrontational as the album’s first single, “Your Dog,” which finds Allison singing, “I don’t want to be your fucking dog that you drag around” and “I don’t want to be your little pet at the edge of every bed.” Yet it’s one of the catchiest tracks of the bunch, thanks to a pretty outstanding guitar riff. And “Still Clean,” the album’s leadoff track, puts a break-up in gruesome terms, as Allison delivers some particularly violent imagery: “Left me drowning, once you picked me out of your bloody teeth.”

“Still Clean” is the most grisly track, though it still fits into a larger, overarching theme, as Allison explains.

“[‘Still Clean’] is about being clean of a person, just like the whole record is discussing a feeling of being a new person,” she says. “Wanting to be reborn after an experience and feeling totally different after an experience. Fresh, new—all of that. I feel like a lot of the songs carried some idea of being clean of someone, or clean and new and reborn. And then it’s also kind of a little bit ironic because the whole thing is that you can’t be clean from past experiences.”

Even though Allison left New York to go back to her home city, she’s spent the past few years of her still-young career in a period of rapid growth and development as an artist. Clean is Soccer Mommy’s second album on Fat Possum, following last year’s Collection, and with each new release she seems to hit a new benchmark. This is the first to be recorded with a producer (Gabe Wax), and the result is a record with a richer array of sounds and studio effects than before. On “Cool,” the tape gradually slows down at the end, and it sounds almost as if it’s melting. And at the 3:15 mark on “Still Clean,” the track briefly drops out, harshly transitioning into a lo-fi acoustic track that’s only heard through the right channel.

Soccer Mommy had the luxury of having access to greater resources on Clean, which marks a big change from her early, Bandcamp-released home recordings.

“The way I used to do it before, it was just me in a home studio trying ideas,” Allison says. “But this gave me more space and more ability to do whatever I wanted and to make it sound the way I imagined, rather than just get to a point where I couldn’t make it sound any better because I was doing it on cheap recording equipment in my bedroom.”

Soccer Mommy plays April 9 at Soda Bar

Allison’s since dropped out of school, her musical career demanding her full attention. And at only 20, she’s got a long road ahead of her, but there’s a wisdom on Clean that seems to belie her youth; a reflection of the hard lessons of lived experiences. And except for the bloody teeth part, it’s all true.

“Most of the stuff in the lyrics is true, or a metaphor for something that’s happened to me,” she says, though ultimately she adds that she hopes her lyrics, however personal, can be relatable to listeners. “I hope people can relate to it and feel something from it. I hope if people are going through a similar thing, that it helps them feel like other people understand them, and get some sense of beauty out of it.”