Soft Kill wants to break your algorithms

"San Diego is a place that I can go back to,” said Soft Kill’s frontman Tobias Grave, and that is not something he takes for granted.

Originally formed in San Diego and now based in Portland, the dreamy shoegaze band no longer has anyone else in the original line-up besides Grave. The difference between now and then is not just personnel. It’s time, a few cities and the kind of distance only found through trauma and recovery.

Grave didn’t grow up here, but as a kid in the Boston area, he knew about San Diego’s independent music scene and sought out records that came out of here. It’s fitting that he’d form that early version of Soft Kill in the town he admired in his formative years.

But those early days nearly broke him.

As his struggles with “pretty much every hard substance” escalated and he began working toward recovery, Grave separated himself from the music scene, because touring meant being surrounded by partying. “I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t be around it,” he said. Soft Kill re-emerged in Portland and now have several full-length albums under its belt, including 2018’s grief-stricken “Savior.”

Coming home to San Diego—where they’ll play at Che Café Collective on September 27—feels right to Grave, largely thanks to a community of friends that always welcomes him back. “Because as a recovering drug addict, there have been a lot of cities that I’ve lived in that I don’t want to go back to,” he said.

Soft Kill is touring with metalcore bands Vein and Dead Heat, and British hardcore punk band Higher Power. It’s an unexpected line-up, but to Grave, the energy and songwriting make it click.

“There’s such an energy to that kind of music. And there’s a way that it engages people that I think is pretty void within a lot of the bands we play with on a regular basis,” Grave said. “I love the mood that a band like Vein creates or harnesses,” he added.

The trick to collaborating, according to Grave, is finding moments of unity, like the varying bands’ emotional energy. “We’ve been picking a set on this tour that I think is cohesive to some degree, even though a song like ‘Whirl’ is clearly far removed from anything off (Vein’s) last record,” he said. “It still has a kind of flow that feels cohesive to me.”

Growing up, Grave found it easy to hide in a sonically insular world. “If I’d had more experiences where these bills were diverse, I probably wouldn’t have had my period where I was like ‘If it’s not punk and it’s not MTV I don’t care,’” he said. “I missed out on a lot of cool shit.”

It’s more than just branching out: starkly different sets act as palate cleansers for an evening. “I think that kids who go to those shows, if they’re open minded enough to enjoy it, their experience will be more unique than just going and sitting through four metal bands or four post-punk bands,” he said. “I think the world could be ready for that.”

And like in these live shows, Soft Kill wants to shake up your algorithms with recorded work, too.

With streaming services’ custom feeds and extremely specific internet radio stations, the increasingly narrow pursuit of music to listen to is, for Grave, boring. “I kind of liked it when I had to search it out. Not in a cool-kids style, but it’s kind of nice to suffer a little bit to find your escape. It’s nice to earn it.”

Soft Kill’s latest release is a dual-track split, “Suffering is a Gift” with hardcore band Portrayal of Guilt, out this month. The duo toured together earlier this year, and the range of sonic emotions contained within the not-even-10-minute EP is wild. “Sacrificial Rite,” Portrayal of Guilt’s contribution is a sudden wall of abrasive noise: atmospheric and darkly fatalist.

Clocking in at under 2 minutes, the thrashing Portrayal of Guilt track is over quickly as we’re ushered into the goth dream state of Soft Kill’s, “Tin Foil Drip.”

It feels—perhaps misleadingly—like a soft thing.

A synth-tinged intro with a driving, chime-like guitar make way for Grave’s vocals: “Live from a world of empty threats / they can break bones.”

The track is about the people who struggled with heroin alongside him. While Portrayal of Guilt’s track is a bleak wish for a singular, solitary, obscured death, “Tin Foil Drip” is a memory bank, chock-full of tiny scenes and details. It’s a broader look at the ripple effect of addiction and inevitable death. “I realized that all of my friends from that era were dead,” Grave said. “When I got into NA (Narcotics Anonymous), somebody told me that you die twice: once when you die and once when people stop saying your name.”

It’s a springboard to Soft Kill’s next album, “Dead Kids, R.I.P. City,” slated for release in April. And in the meantime, “Tin Foil Drip” is Soft Kill’s way of remembering these names. Curiously, the sole named character in the lyrics is called “Alice.” Whether it’s a real person or a stand in for everybody Grave wants to keep from that second death feels equally plausible.

With Soft Kill’s unlikely pairings, the task of telling and remembering these tragic stories has a new, hardened and more urgent energy—and if Grave has his way, a new audience too.