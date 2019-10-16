Something to Remember

× Expand Photo courtesy DJ Direct DJ Direct is excited to return to Parq Restaurant and Nightclub to give his fans an experience they won’t forget.

Nightlife veteran DJ Direct is doing what he loves while he’s promoting his brand.

“I traveled around the world,” said the DJ, otherwise known as Terrence Bligen.

“I’ve headlined at almost every main club in Las Vegas and I have a residency in all these different places, but I think where my heart is, is that I would like to see my company grow bigger than I ever was.”

The self-proclaimed “party rock battle DJ” will bring his musical styles to Parq Restaurant and Nightclub from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 19. Bligen said fans can expect an interactive show, as he’ll party just as much as his guests.

Bligen, 36, has been around music most of his life. Born in New York, but raised in Philadelphia, music was everywhere—the streets, his apartment and on the radio.

“I was always around the culture,” Bligen said. “Being in New York and seeing the DJs and break dancers out in front of my building where I grew up in Queens. Just seeing guys rap in the corner or in my building, it was always around me. I just never pursued it until I got older.”

Bligen remembers the exact date he received his first set of turntables: August 30, 1998. He was 15. Influenced by Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z, Bligen knew music was his calling. Initially, he immersed himself in music to stay out of trouble.

“I love hip-hop, so it was that outlet that would keep me disciplined and would keep me in the house,” Bligen said. “The first day I got my turntables, there was never a doubt in my mind that this was going to be a career for me.”

Eventually, Bligen shadowed other DJs at clubs and bars to learn as much as he could from them. At 22, he felt he needed to seek greener pastures and new opportunities. That’s when he discovered Las Vegas.

“It was a leap of faith. I came to visit one day, and I knew some kid who I taught how to DJ and he had a big house, three cars and a stripper pole in his living room,” Bligen said with a laugh. “I moved out next month. I had to get a piece of the pie.”

Bligen said he has worked with Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Lil Jon, Too Short and Fetty Wap, among others. He soon realized, however, that business plays a heavy hand in DJing.

“It’s the entertainment capital of the world,” Bligen said. “You’re crazy not to take what the city has to offer you and run with it.”

He founded Blue Print Sound, a multifaceted entertainment company that provides DJs for events, with his partner Dee Spuriel four years ago.

Bligen is a businessman by day. At night, he enjoys giving the best show he can. He doesn’t hold back.

“I’m very interactive with the crowd,” Bligen said. “I like to call out tables. I like to make people feel special, especially when they’ve spent money. I like to scratch a lot. I’m an open-format DJ. I like to be on the mic and if I can I will jump out in the crowd.”

Although Bligen has achieved most of his goals, he still wants to push his career. He looks up to peers like DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“For somebody who is in his 50s, he is still relevant,” Bligen said. “He loves the art. He is still hungry about it. He is all over the place. He’s never skipped a beat. I’ll be lucky If I am ever mentioned in the same conversation as him.”

When he’s not at the turntables, Bligen is giving back. He frequents homeless shelters and his company hosts an annual toy drive for children in need.

“I’m humble and I really love being involved with charities on the side besides being a DJ. I think that’s a special gift—to give back to the ones in need,” Bligen said. “I would like to be a big advocate for that.”

As for his fans, he appreciates their time and he gives his all.

“I like to have fun with them. It’s me and them. They came out to see a show and they want something to remember. My goal is to make they leave with something to remember,” Bligen said.

DJ Direct, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 18, Parq Restaurant and Nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp Quarter, $15, parqsd.com