Something wicked this way comes to San Diego’s club scene

× Expand Photo by Oscar Aranda Club Hemlock

A man in a bondage-style, pleather duster, hood and gas mask thrashes around to the tribal drums of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Happy House.” Nearly every inch of him is covered in shiny black plastic. That he remains standing—let alone dancing—seems like a miracle.

Halloween costumes were encouraged at tonight’s Club Sabbat, one of San Diego’s most popular goth nights. Still, I get the feeling this is how the crowd dresses all the time. It’s like a scene in the movies, something straight out of Blade Runner or The Matrix: cool, dystopian, fashionable... and just a little scary. Lasers shoot through fog, two go-go dancers gyrate on stage, and behind everything is Vaughn Avakian, the DJ fueling this delightfully dark party.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Roth Sabrina Fox and Christina Sirmons at Sabbat

Club Sabbat turned 20 this year and if it’s continuing popularity is any indication, goth nights are having a bit of a, eh, resurrection in San Diego—crawling out of the grave to take a bite out of a club scene that has been saturated with disposable music for too long. Bar Pink’s Hemlock, Whistle Stop’s Black Friday and Club Manhattan’s Rumors are just a few examples of this goth resurgence. For Avakian—who’s been DJing for over 20 years—the surging interest in dark music has been a godsen—I mean Satansend.

“My DJ career was over, to be honest with you,” Avakian says. We sit in a booth at Bar Pink during a quiet night—a dramatic contrast compared to Sabbat’s spectacle—but it’s still dark and spooky and just the type of environment where Avakian thrives.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Vaughn Avakian

“I started losing all my gigs... I mean, I’d be playing some place in the Gaslamp and someone would request Justin Bieber and that was the day when I was like, ‘It’s over.’”

But that all changed when Sabbat promoter Robin Roth asked Avakian, a self-described music nerd (“seriously, I’m a freak about it,” Avakian says), to guest DJ at Sabbat—an experience that sparked an intense and immediate nostalgia.

“I was like, ‘Fuck, this is the music that I grew up on as a teenager!’” Avakian says. Armed with a collection of over 10,000 records and a lifetime of knowledge, he set out to recreate the goth nights of his youth: Piranha Club (now InCahoots in Mission Valley), Soil (now an apartment on Hancock Street) and Club ’80s, the goth-ish night that went down Thursday nights at Shooterz (now True North).

“People still talk about Club ’80s. There’s not a day that goes by where I go on Instagram and someone from the goth community will post a picture from there.” He shows me an example on his phone and then compares it to a recent picture from Hemlock. The makeup, leather and sinister glee in both are practically the same—just separated by three decades.

“The music is interesting, but it’s also visually interesting... It’s not a costume, it’s a way of life.” Avakian says. “The music has always been popular, but I feel like there’s this new love for the classic goth stuff. When you got some 24-year-old asking for songs from D.A.F. (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft)...” Avakian pauses in happy disbelief. “How do you even know about this band?”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Los Niños del Parque Rumors

After we’re done at Bar Pink, I ask Avakian if he’ll accompany me to True North, the current bro bar that used to be Shooterz and which hosted Avakian’s beloved Club ’80s.

“To revisit the ghosts of goth past, if you will,” I say.

Outside True North, we hear a techno remix of a Santana song.

“This hurts my soul,” Avakian says.

A large bouncer ushers us in, past attractive patrons drinking fancy liquor and craft beer. We stand by a long table. “The bar used to extend along that wall,” Avakian says, describing the layout of Shooterz. Another bouncer interrupts, telling us to move because they’re setting up a game of beer pong. It’s so not goth.

Suddenly, Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science” comes on over the speakers. It’s not goth, but goth-adjacent, or how Avakian describes some of his favorite songs from the MTV era: “dark lite.” It almost feels like True North is suddenly haunted by its goth past. It also gives me hope for the scene. If darkness can endure in True North, it can survive anything.

Goth nights around San Diego

💀💀💀

What: An eclectic mix of everything dark—new wave, industrial, darkwave, etc. Go-go dancers, costumes, and theatricality.

Where: The Merrow

Artists you may hear: Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Depeche Mode.

’80s movie character who would go: Daryl Hannah from Blade Runner.

💀💀💀

What: Javi Nunez’s monthly deathrock night. Punk and dark AF, plus Nunez creates limited edition swag for each night.

Where: Bar Pink

Artists you may hear: Cramps, Christian Death, Kommunity FK.

’80s movie character who would go: Bill Paxton from Near Dark.

💀💀💀

What: DJ crew known as Los Niños del Parque brings dark new wave to Chula Vista. This group also does two nights at SPACE: Corrosion (post-punk) and Rituals (dark wave).

Where: Club Manhattan

Artists you may hear: The Cure, Erasure, Joy Division.

’80s movie character who would go: Ally Sheedy from The Breakfast Club.

💀💀💀

What: Mario Orduno’s brooding goth night specializes in dark wave and industrial.

Where: Rotates between Whistle Stop and The Casbah

Artists you may hear: Tones on Tail, PIL, Dead Can Dance.

’80s movie character who would go: Winona Ryder from Beetlejuice.