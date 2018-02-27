Shame craft songs to love and hate

× Expand Photo by Holly Whitaker From left: Charlie Steen, Eddie Green, Josh Finerty, Sean Coyle-Smith and Charlie Forbes

There’s not a lot of middle ground when it comes to reactions to a band like Shame. With the release of their debut album, Songs of Praise, in January, the London-based post-punk quintet was met with a steady stream of critical praise on both sides of the Atlantic. And with their combination of humor, social commentary, intense guitar-driven singles and a dynamic stage presence, it’s easy to get caught up in the enthusiasm.

Yet Shame has also seen their share of bitter backlash, as exemplified by a recent Guardian article comments section, loaded with remarks that guitarist Eddie Green describes as “very abusive.” Various readers criticized the band for being everything from “naive” and “shouty” to “distinctly uninteresting,” as well as drawing comparisons to ill fated and poorly received Britpop bandwagoners Menswear.

Green acknowledges that Shame are a love-them-or-hate-them kind of band, and he’s OK with it.

“I think anything that doesn’t provoke a strong reaction means it’s innocuous in a way,” he says. “I’d rather have a wildly mixed bag of reviews than solidly good ones or solidly average ones. I don’t think we try to provoke a reaction, but it’s part and parcel of not being a typical, standard-issue guitar band. There are a million and one of those types of bands going around the UK at the moment, ripping off Kasabian and not doing anything of interest. It’s good to have a mixed bag rather than a solid block of people telling you you’re the best. I don’t think that’s good for anyone.”

Green, vocalist Charlie Steen, guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith, bassist Josh Finerty and drummer Charlie Forbes hold nothing back on Songs of Praise. It’s an album of dark textures and taut, aggressive anthems in the vein of recent post-punk outfits such as Savages or Iceage, and influenced by the likes of The Fall and The Chameleons. “Gold Hole” balances brooding verses with an explosive chorus, while “One Rizla” showcases a dreamier side of the band, undercut with Steen’s messages of defiance: “My voice ain’t the best you heard/ And you can choose to hate my words/ But do I give a fuck?” Then there’s “Tasteless,” which finds Steen growling “It’s fucked! It’s fucked!” over one of the band’s catchiest melodies.

The band’s sound was developed the past three years, as they tightened up their performances in UK pubs and concert halls. But the actual production of the record has a sleekness and clarity thanks to producers Dan Foat and Nathan Boddy, who are better known for working with electronic artists such as James Blake and Teengirl Fantasy. The producers’ collective experience helps give the album a more distinct aesthetic.

“We recorded it with two guys who mainly had kind of an electronic background,” Green says. “So the way we actually recorded and produced that record was unorthodox for a band with our sound. But we knew what we were getting into, because we recorded our debut single with these guys. Each song on the record... it’s a separate entity from the previous one and the next one. Each song has its own character, and we wanted to maintain that while still having some kind of clear sound throughout the record that makes it work as a full article.

“We had loads and loads of guitars, and a million and one different pedals that I’ll probably never use again,” he adds. “It was fun to experiment.”

Green is quick to point out that the sound of the record and the band’s live show are two separate things, and the latter has helped build up the band’s notoriety. Steen’s been known to engage in some outlandish antics onstage, occasionally stripping off his clothes or, in one now-infamous incident, being threatened with a £700 bill for property damage after dangling from a venue’s chandelier. So while Shame certainly want their live show to sound good, it’s not their number-one concern when they perform.

“I think the main focus of the live show is entertainment,” Green says. “As much as live sound is good for the audience, and we try as much to make that work, it is first and foremost entertainment. I find it really disappointing when I go see a live band sometimes and the sound is exactly the same as on the record, as if it’s the only thing they’re focusing on. It can be a little frustrating as an audience. But I think our reputation precedes us.”

Shame plays March 8 at Space

The effort that Shame have put into their dynamic live show has helped to expand their steadily growing fanbase, which has also served to drown out some of the harsher critics of the band. It’s something that they’re still getting used to. Green sounds essentially unfazed when discussing trolls and naysayers, though he seems to grow slightly more uncomfortable when talking about the face-to-face adoration that they’ve encountered. They’re adjusting to a new level of success, but however much the idea of stardom rubs them the wrong way, it all washes away when they’re onstage.

“It takes a huge level of adjustment for people asking you to take pictures. It’s a very bizarre feeling for someone to be interested in us enough to want our picture,” he says. “It also used to weird me out seeing kids singing our lyrics. Like, why would these people know or care about what we’re singing? But when we’re onstage, it’s a very cathartic experience.”