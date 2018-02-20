Spiritual Cramp bring punk back to the old school

× Expand Photo by Tom O’Connell Spiritual Cramp

Drop the needle on any of the tracks on Spiritual Cramp’s debut EP, Mass Hysteria, and it’s easy to come away with the impression that it’s a lost relic of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s punk era. The members of the Bay Area punk band actually weren’t even born when The Clash’s Joe Strummer and Mick Jones first strapped on their guitars. And yet, it’s uncanny—the band capture the sound of vintage power-pop and hardcore scuzz like they were actually there when such sounds were in their infancy.

Mass Hysteria, released in December via Deathwish Inc., is steeped in the aesthetics of Los Angeles and New York City punk from the first wave, along with traces of gothic rock. Their name, for instance, is also the title of a song by iconic death-rock band Christian Death. Spiritual Cramp aren’t shy about showcasing their influences, though they’re not necessarily trying to repeat the past. It’s a vintage sound, but there’s nothing old-fashioned about how it’s applied. It’s a little goth in some places, steeped in Jamaican dub in others, and sometimes just relentlessly aggressive.

Singer Michael Bingham says that one of the important things the band has learned from their influences was not so much how to write songs like they did, but to capture the rich studio sound of their favorite records.

“Mike [bass player Michael Fenton] does the production, so he knows what the guitar tones should sound like and what the drums should sound like,” says Bingham. “He tries to make the drums sound pretty closed-in and tight. It’s important to capture the production of that too if you’re trying to do some kind of ‘70s, ‘80s punk, hardcore. You know, like The Clash or whatever. You have to take note of production too. That’s what made those bands so important. You could feel the urgency of the recordings.”

Mass Hysteria is a brief listen at just around 10 minutes, but it makes a big impression. Bingham, Fenton, guitarists Stewart Kuhlo and Jacob Breeze, drummer Blaine Patrick and tambourinist Max Wickham (yes, they have a tambourine player) play loud and with an undeniable swagger. And true to classic punk rock, Bingham’s lyrics are rife with alienation and disillusionment. On Hysteria’s opening track “All My Friends Are Out Tonight (Alright)” he sings about being among people who seem happy and successful while trying to fight off his own anxieties: “I always feel so fucking strange / I always try to hide my gaze / I always trip out when I try to speak / I always feel like such a freak.”

× <a href="http://spiritualcramp.bandcamp.com/album/mass-hysteria">Mass Hysteria by Spiritual Cramp</a>

For Bingham, songwriting is a reflection of his genuine experience, and music is a therapeutic outlet for some of his own struggles.

“I’m just trying to express who I am as honestly as possible,” he says. “A lot of the songs are about being anxious and insecure, and like not feeling like I am up to the standard of everyone else. But also that’s such bullshit, that kind of thinking. It’s such bullshit to think like that. Maybe I’m going to be a little funny about it. Like a funny air of sitting at home on your phone tripping out about everyone else. I’m certainly optimistic. I love my life and my friends. But I struggle with deep anxiety and depression and it fucks me up sometimes. I want to talk about it, I don’t want to pretend.”

There is one track on Mass Hysteria, however, that thematically deviates from the others. “Tenderloin” is a peculiar song with a story about finding a gun “on the corner of Pine and Polk” in San Francisco. When asked whether or not that actually happened, Bingham says, “Oh man, I couldn’t comment on that.” However, living in the Bay Area does come with its share of real hazards, namely gentrification, a lack of affordable housing and a growing cost of living, all of which can complicate things for an underground punk band.

“People are really getting pushed out of their homes in San Francisco, so tech workers who make these disgusting wages can live in their apartments and get shuttled to work,” he says. “Then working class people are being forced to move to other cities like Oakland. And they’re pushing the people in Oakland further out into smaller areas. I think that’s a progression in a lot of cities. It’s certainly prevalent here. And it sucks, and people are pissed off about it. That’s every day. All my friends deal with that. Nobody has health insurance. Not everyone is completely fucked, but we’re punks. We decided to play music instead of going to work at Google.”

Spiritual Cramp plays March 9 at Brick By Brick

Against the tech-hub backdrop of San Francisco, Spiritual Cramp seem almost anachronistic. They’re making loud, cathartic music instead of writing algorithms. And while a punk band isn’t likely to change the world in the same way a multi-national corporation has the ability to do, Bingham finds a sense of purpose in reaching people one on one. Music saved his life, and maybe his could do that for someone else.

“My life was so fucked up as a kid,” he says. “I had a tough home life and I was shuffled around a lot and had trouble adjusting because of it. And I found an identity through music because I had trouble functioning in normal life. So that’s all I could hope for, that this could give someone a new life. And I don’t mean that in a delusional way. I just want to help someone who’s going through a hard time, and could strike such a deep ch