Stephen Steinbrink faces his imperfections

Describing the music of Stephen Steinbrink in succinct and simple terms can be a challenge.

His songs are strangely variegated little wonders that seem to exist in the cracks between classic pop, modern indie rock and standard singer-songwriter fare. They stretch out into the hazy atmosphere of shoegaze while humming along at a meticulous pace, like minimalist electronic music.

His two most recent albums—2014’s Arranged Waves and 2016’s Anagrams—feel as faded as photographs taken in the ‘70s. They bounce and glisten with the neon sheen of the ‘80s. They breathe the disaffected melancholy and angst of the ‘90s but reflect the boundless possibilities that became available to home-recording enthusiasts in the 2000s and beyond.

So yes, capturing the unique beauty of Steinbrink’s sound in a handful of words is difficult. Yet he stumbles upon one that makes a lot of sense while talking about discovering the music of the late, great Elliott Smith.

“I remember being at the record store, and I think I bought all of his Kill Rock Stars releases because the store was selling them for $3.99,” Steinbrink says in a telephone interview from his home in Oakland, California.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is sensitive, vulnerable music that’s also very sharp and smart and melodic.’ And I related to it, not only lyrically but musically, too,” he continues. “His songs are so simple and airtight and played with a kind of subdued virtuosity that really struck a chord in me.”

Airtight—that’s the word. It’s a perfect description of Steinbrink’s own output, which is at once lush but lean, intricate but efficient, deadpan but flush with feeling. He traces that dichotomy back to growing up in the Phoenix area, where he listened to Smith, The Beatles and Nirvana, but also spent many evenings seeing “the weirdest shit” at all-ages venues around town, such as The Trunk Space.

“I was really interested in lots of textural experimental music that was being made by people in Phoenix in the early 2000s,” he says. “Groups like Tent City and Glochids. They’d make these really structuralist soundscapes, so I think those things combined to form the substrate from which my sound grew out of.”

Eventually, Steinbrink left Phoenix and bounced around the West Coast, releasing a handful of records before landing in Olympia, Washington, where he made Arranged Waves. Like all music to that point, he wrote and recorded that album’s songs at the same time, effectively using his home studio as a compositional tool.

“(Writing and recording), those two things are really intrinsically linked to me. I’ve always written songs by recording, too,” Steinbrink says. “I’ll record a lot of ideas and then edit and chisel away and use the computer to copy and paste verses and dramatically restructure the song.”

That changed for Anagrams, which Steinbrink recorded over a two-year period at a studio called The Unknown, a converted Catholic church in Anacortes, Washington. With songs already in place, Steinbrink entered the process thinking he would be making a major artistic statement using grandiose arrangements, higher end equipment and an acoustically impressive room. (“It’s really easy to make things sound excellent there,” he says.)

When all was said and done, however, it turned out that Anagrams doesn’t sound much different from Steinbrink’s previous work.

“That’s the fun of it, I guess,” he says. “It’s never consistent and it always surprises me.”

Steinbrink says that Anagrams is an album about fear and insecurity and facing imperfections, both as a human and an artist. From a wide angle, you can hear it in its wistful tones, not to mention song titles such as “What Identity?” and “Dissociative Blues.”

And though Steinbrink’s lyrics tend to be figurative and open to interpretation, glints of these themes occasionally shine through: “I think but never do,” he sings in “Dissociative Blues.” “I try but never feel/I’ll never be like you.” And “Impossible Hand” should speak to anyone who has ever spiraled emotionally: “Losing reality, uncurling on the floor/Maybe psychic pain is always better to ignore.”

Anagrams is also understatedly gorgeous. “Absent Mind” features roller-coaster verses and a chorus of sighed oohs and aahs as bass and guitar dance around each other. “Psychic Daydream” cranks up the volume, with distorted guitars sitting alongside burbling synths under a slinky vocal melody.

Elsewhere, “Building Machines” clicks and whirs like the inside of a clock, its different melodic ideas interlocking with each other as Steinbrink sings about memories and dreams. The title track, like many of the man’s tunes, employs a subtle, droning guitar part that’s central to its ascendance toward jangle-pop perfection. And the album closes with “Next New Sun,” a reverberant ballad that unfolds in slow motion and shimmers like a sunset on the desert horizon.

Steinbrink left Arizona and what he refers to as its “21st century blight” many years ago, but the memory of it echoes in his mind and his art to this day.

“I think I’m interested in the idea of musical vastness or a kind of minimalism that maybe is sourced from my early memories of growing up in a pretty bleak zone,” he says. “Even though my music is pretty straightforward and traditional in some senses, I always gravitated toward the weird and the absurd.”

Stephen Steinbrink plays Jan. 25 at Soda Bar