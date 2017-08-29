Stiff Little Fingers channel the spirit of ‘77

× Expand Photo by Ashley Maile From left: Ian McCallum, Jake Burns, Steve Grantley and Ali McMordie

As part of the iconic punk rock class of ’77, first-wavers Stiff Little Fingers didn’t emerge in a scene where bands were expected to last long. Starting as a quartet of schoolmates playing cover tunes, Stiff Little Fingers’ only actual rebellion was against the sprawling excesses of ‘70s bands such as Genesis and Yes.

After hearing the likes of The Clash’s politically charged self-titled debut, the band began drawing inspiration from the reality of life during the Troubles conflict between unionist and nationalist paramilitary groups in their hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. BBC Radio 1’s John Peel, who repeatedly played Stiff Little Fingers’ debut single “Suspect Device,” prompted a distribution deal through then-fledgling Rough Trade Records. The rest is punk rock history.

As Stiff Little Fingers kick off the North American leg of their 40th(!) Anniversary tour, singer/guitarist Jake Burns is looking back at punk’s most important year—something the band’s founder and only continuous member knows is an inevitable part of hitting such a significant milestone.

“It was certainly an exciting time,” Burns says. “Something was happening. I don’t think I was aware of it as the start of the big cultural impact it became, but it’s the closest anybody in my generation was going to get to that initial Little Richard, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis revolution of rock ‘n’ roll. And there hasn’t been another galvanizing movement that could have a year ascribed to it like that.”

While Burns reflects positively on the origins of both his band and the genre, this isn’t a farewell tour for Stiff Little Fingers. Likewise, the bandleader isn’t merely content to look backward. In the time between the European and North American dates of the band’s anniversary tour, Burns took on a short solo acoustic run opening for the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid.

“I’ve got some friends who own clubs, so I thought I’d see if they’ll let me have a go in the back and play in front of 30 or 40 people on a Sunday night—you know, see if I could get my feet,” Burns says. “What I wasn’t expecting was to get a call asking if I wanted to do it in front of up to 9,000 people!”

Although he was only on stage for 25 minutes and playing six or so songs, a funny thing happened when Burns suddenly needed to get reunited with an acoustic guitar.

“When you’ve done it for this length of time, you fall a little bit out of love with playing,” he says. “But taking a different approach to it, and having to pick up a guitar to practice every day, I found myself just playing for fun—even in spare moments when I would have been reading or watching television or something. And it’s great to have that kind of enthusiasm back.”

It’s that newfound enthusiasm that has Burns and the rest of his bandmates working on their 11th album, a follow-up to 2014’s No Going Back. And while that album was the band’s first to hit the top spot on the UK Top 40 Rock Charts, it still easily could’ve been their last.

No Going Back was officially announced in 2007 and took a full seven years to materialize. As part of a band that has survived four decades and no longer face the pressure of the album/tour cycle, Burns says one thing they’ve definitely learned is to “up the quality control.” Stiff Little Fingers are more than content these days to wait until they have a collection of songs they can all stand behind.

One aspect that’s continued to drive Stiff Little Fingers’ music is their potent mixture of personal and political songs. In fact, it’s a major part of their new material. Of the two tracks Burns has already penned for the new album, one is aimed at the new U.S. commander-in-chief, and one laments the fact that he’s still “having to get angry about this crap.” Burns is acutely aware of the parallels between the world’s political climate today and that which first inspired the band.

“It almost seems like we’ve gone into free-fall over the last year,” he says. “And I’m not just referring to the change in government here. People are reacting. It’s impossible to avoid it. And it’s very similar to growing up in Northern Ireland. It’s right there in your face. It’s on the news every night. And you can’t just switch your life off. It’s happening all the time.

“The problems I face in my everyday life are the same problems that our audience faces,” he continues. “And I’ll never stand on a stage and sing anything that I don’t believe.”

As Burns “stares down the barrel of [his] 60th birthday” while contemplating a future on stage, he knows that if Stiff Little Fingers does return to touring after this particular cycle, it will be on their own specific terms.

“While we’re writing new material, we’re trying very hard not to put any pressure on ourselves,” he says. “Once we’ve got 12 or 14 songs that we absolutely believe in, and, as always, have something to say, that’s when we’ll make a record.”