Few things bring me as much joy as hearing a good cover song. Some of the most transcendent moments in popular music have been the result of one artist offering a new interpretation of another artist’s song. Whether it’s The Slits’ post-punk scratch of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” or Jeff Buckley’s emotive, if not overplayed, take on Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” a great cover is hard to beat. And when a band slips a surprise cover into a live set, it’s hard not to feel some kind of giddy excitement.

That said, I think it’s time to put this on the record: San Diego, this cover band situation has gotten out of control.

As long as I’ve been going to shows in San Diego, there have been bands playing full-length cover sets. Until recently, it never bothered me. In fact, I’ve genuinely loved a lot of them, including Rookie Card covering the entirety of Wilco’s A.M. and every Halloween set by Wild Wild Wets, particularly when they played the music of The Zombies as zombies. Those situations only happened once and felt special.

These days, however, live tributes are more ubiquitous than ever, and if you missed the latest celebration of the music of Nirvana or Jimmy Eat World or whatever, don’t worry—there’s almost certainly going to be another one. (On Jan. 6, there are no fewer than five fairly big cover shows happening.)

It’s not exclusive to our city, but San Diego has reached peak cover band. On almost any given night in any given venue, someone is paying tribute to someone else. It’s essentially a three-pronged attack: 1. Local cover bands; 2. Touring cover bands; and 3. One-night, multi-artist live tributes. There’s nothing wrong with any of them in isolation. In fact, a lot of local acts have been doing the cover band act for so long that I admire the commitment (Ziggy Shuffledust, for instance). The same goes for The Casbah’s “Exile on Kettner Blvd.,” a Rolling Stones cover concert every Christmas Eve. The problem is that it feels at times like carbon copies are starting to outnumber bands who play their own music. I’m not sure why we need multiple tributes to Foo Fighters, No Doubt or The Red Hot Chili Peppers (or, shudder, Godsmack?), but you can’t swing a chain wallet here without (god)smacking the ‘90s.

Touring cover bands don’t help. Again, some bands like The Iron Maidens have been at it for a long time, but as career tribute bands have grown in stature, the more absurd they’ve become. We apparently can’t get enough of the band DSB (which stands for “Don’t Stop Believin’,” of course), who dub themselves “the next best thing to Journey.” It boggles the mind that Journey cosplay is even a sustainable career, since Journey actually still tours. (They did play the Republican National Convention, however, so perhaps this is a way to avoid that political disgust.) Far more entertaining are bands like Mac Sabbath, who cover Black Sabbath in fucked-up McDonald’s character costumes. When I saw their first show in San Diego a couple years back, I even laughed out loud to the oversized Mayor McCheese head their guitar player wore. But after a couple songs, even that novelty wore off quickly.

I like the idea of one-night tributes; they’re less likely to wear out their welcome and offer up an opportunity to try something that an artist might not ordinarily do. A few years back, North Park venue The Office launched its “Under Cover” series, which has been a cool way to bring together local musicians to do something collaborative. Since then, however, a number of other bars around town have begun doing similar nights with diminishing returns. And it seems we’re running out of bands to cover. Recent nights have featured tributes to Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Interpol—bands that fans can actually still go see. I might not choose to go see a Doors tribute, for instance, but at least it makes sense to me.

Nobody has to go see any of these otherwise harmless shows, but it’s the supply-and-demand situation that worries me. With a greater concentration of audiences going to tribute shows, it simply begets more tribute shows. Consequently, there seems to be less interest in fostering a music scene that values originality. Too often I’ve seen Facebook RSVPs for cover shows outnumber those of local bands playing their own music. People often point to the ‘90s being San Diego’s best musical era, and as much as I hate to perpetuate the quarterback-reliving-his-high-school-glory-days cliché, that creative spark won’t ever reignite if our solution is to flood the market with feel-good nostalgia.

I’ve even played some covers. Earlier this year I participated in a Nick Cave tribute night and my band’s first gig was actually covering The Cure. But even before we had a chance to play a show of our own songs, someone asked if we’d play the Cure set again. And that gave me pause. I doubt that’s the only time that’s ever happened, and if bands are being asked to become Carnival cruise entertainment before they get a chance to establish themselves, then our music scene is in trouble.

San Diego audiences can be notoriously fair-weather, so I’d hate to see people strictly binge on empty calories. This is a city with a lot of talent, where a lot of really great bands are making great music. So by all means, catch that Bowie tribute or, if it’s absolutely necessary, hear “Don’t Stop Believin’” one more time. But dig a little deeper. There should be more to music in San Diego than a bunch of songs everybody already knows.