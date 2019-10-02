× Expand Ingrid Michaelson, whose ninth album, "Stranger Songs," is inspired by the Netflix series "Stranger Things," will kick off her tour at The Observatory North Park on October 3.

When Ingrid Michaelson kicks off her tour at The Observatory North Park on October 3, she’ll take it back to the 1980s.

The singer-songwriter is a fan of the 1980s-inspired Netflix series “Stranger Things,” so much so it inspired her ninth studio album, “Stranger Songs.”

The Observatory show will reflect Michaelson’s catalog, but will be heavy on the ’80s.

“It’s going to be a good mix of new stuff and old stuff,” she said. “We’re doing a few ’80s covers because the record is inspired by the show ‘Stranger Things,’ which is super ’80s. It’s going to be a good time.

“I’m actually writing a musical adaptation of ‘The Notebook’ and I’m going to be playing one of the songs for the first time on tour, and really for the first time in San Diego because it’s the first stop on the whole tour.”

Michaelson was moved by a powerful moment in “Stranger Things,” one that moved many viewers: when Joyce (Winona Ryder) tries to communicate with her son, Will (Noah Schnapp), who is in the alternate universe called the “Upside Down,” through Christmas lights. Joyce starts by asking yes/no questions and having Will flash the lights once for “yes” and twice for “no.”

Eventually, Joyce tries to have a more complex conversation with her son. She draws the alphabet over the wallpapered wall and corresponds a Christmas light to each letter. Joyce was then able to ask, “Where are you?”

That scene led to Michaelson’s “Christmas Lights,” which appears on “Stranger Songs.” Her original idea wasn’t to write a full-length album.

“There was something about that image that just stuck with me,” said Michaelson, who first wrote a poem about the scene. “I thought if I was writing a poem about it, maybe I could write a song. Then I thought if I could write one song, maybe I could write an EP. It would be an easy three to four songs.”

But then Eleven came along. She’s the lead character—and Michaelson’s favorite character on the show—played by Millie Bobby Brown. She then discarded the idea of an EP and penned 11 tunes.

Michaelson is excited about playing San Diego , which she considers a “gentle easing into the tour.” It’s a city that’s very familiar to her, as she has family here.

During this jaunt, she’s playing smaller venues like The Observatory North Park to give fans—and herself—a more intimate experience.

“Where I am at right now, I feel like my music is really well received in smaller venues,” Michaelson said. “It feels like more where I come from. There is more of a connection there.”

Joining Michaelson on the upcoming Dramatic Tour is the season 16 winner of American Idol, Maddie Poppe. There was a list of hopefuls to join along for the tour, but Michaelson chose Poppe to join her because she stood out from the rest by sending a personalized email.

Poppe has been a fan of Michaelson for over half of her life. Michaelson was keen on jumping on the opportunity to showcase another female artist.

Ingrid Michaelson: The Dramatic Tour with Maddie Poppe, 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, San Diego, $35, observatorysd.com