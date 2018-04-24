Strawberry Moons make eclectic psych-pop

× Expand Photo by Anastasya Korol From left: John Falk, Will Lerner, Aimee Jacobs, Jason Areford and Dustin Schemensky

Most bands are formed out of friendship. When four or five high school or college friends get together to play songs in a garage, something special tends to happen. And even if that band never takes off, there are few things that make more sense than plugging in your guitars with your best friends and making some noise.

That’s not how The Strawberry Moons started off. Keyboardist, guitarist and vocalist Will Lerner and lead vocalist/keyboardist Aimee Jacobs didn’t actually know each other that well. As members of different prominent bands in North County—Lerner in garage-psych band Shake Before Us and Jacobs previously of The Burning of Rome—they had a mutual respect for each other’s music, but not the kind of close bond that a lot of bands typically start out with. For a lot of musicians, this might be a risky proposition, but Jacobs’ experience with her previous band got her used to the idea of jumping into the deep end.

“We kind of decided to get into a band together without really knowing each other,” Jacobs says. “It wasn’t that weird for me honestly, because when I joined The Burning of Rome I didn’t really know them well either. I was 18 when I joined The Burning of Rome, so for the first four years I didn’t know anyone because I couldn’t hang out with anybody. I wasn’t allowed in the bar.”

Judging by the dreamy, psychedelic sounds of The Strawberry Moons’ debut 4-Song EP, that risk ended up being one worth taking. Jacobs, Lerner, guitarist John Falk, bassist Jason Areford and drummer Dustin Schemensky play a hook-laden, versatile style of psych-pop that covers a lot of ground. On “Microphone,” the group juxtaposes a soulful Hammond organ backing with some fuzzy garage rock riffs, while “Smiling Face” has more of a dream-pop sound, layered with chorus effects and a lead vocal from Jacobs reminiscent of Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis.

× <a href="http://thestrawberrymoons.bandcamp.com/album/4-song-ep">4-Song EP by The Strawberry Moons</a>

Given The Strawberry Moons’ members all come from different backgrounds (Areford and Schemensky have also played in Mrs. Henry, while Falk is a member of Shake Before Us), there are a lot of different influences coming together in the band’s songwriting. Initially, Lerner says he had an idea of starting up a less guitar-centric band, with songs in the vein of Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood’s ’60s-era collaborations. Ultimately, though, that went out the window in favor of a more eclectic approach.

“I love albums where the album just seamlessly blends, and it’s one thing,” says Lerner. “But I grew up listening to albums like Led Zeppelin’s IV. You have your blues-rock number and your ballad and your country-ish number. So to me it doesn’t really matter as long as you have your musicianship and your voice, that’s what makes it cohesive.”

Having a lot of musicians with different tastes involved in a collaborative songwriting process does sometimes lead to disagreements, however. Though the band members agree that conflict can often yield a much better end result.

“It’s mostly between these two,” says Falk. “It’s the push-pull kind of thing, where we’re a better band than if we were driven by just one individual.”

There’s also a great deal of commitment that each of the members puts into the band. While it ultimately began as a project in between their other bands, The Strawberry Moons has grown more active since forming in 2016. And being spread out in all parts of the county—Poway, Fallbrook, Carlsbad, Clairemont and Escondido—meant having to do a lot of driving just to be able to rehearse together.

They’ve since moved their rehearsal space to a central hub in Vista, and by and large they show a lot of pride for their North County backyard. For example, Lerner books live music at Oceanside venue The Pour House and puts a lot of effort into bridging the gap between North County and the San Diego music scene. And overall, they’re happy to see what the region is turning into.

“It’s definitely growing. More venues are popping up,” Jacobs says. “There are more good bands. The community is so much cooler than it was even a year ago.”

“I basically grew up in Oceanside,” Lerner adds. “Instead of moving away or just doing the family thing there, people that have a little money or influence didn’t want to come down to North Park to do cool stuff, so they’re doing stuff up there. It’s pretty neat. You have pretty cool jobs and cool restaurants, and they’re run by people who want to make the community better. For a while, Pour House was kind of the only game in town. And to me it’s just more rad people trying to bring cool stuff to North County.”

Playing together for two years, making the long drives and getting to know each other while they work has made The Strawberry Moons a stronger band. And though they started off by taking a risk, they find new ways to challenge themselves, like when the once stage-shy Jacobs decided to try her hand at some crowd interaction recently, which led to an awkward moment.

The Strawberry Moons plays April 27 at Bar Pink

“Our last show was at the Belly Up, and I crawled off the stage during our last song,” Jacobs says. “And there’s no stairs and the stage is up pretty high, so I couldn’t get back to my keyboard in time. So I just sang the keyboard part.”

Lerner says, however, that bit of improvisation still ended up being pretty cool.

“It was haunting.”