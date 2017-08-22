Sudan Archives builds eclectic, improvisational creations

× Expand Photo by Robb Klassen / Stones Throw Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives’ music isn’t complicated, but it’s not that easy to summarize. The project of Los Angeles-based artist Brittany Denise Parks is eclectic and incorporates elements of electronic pop, R&B, hip-hop, folk and traditional Sudanese sounds (hence the name). Yet while the name evokes an almost academic project, the music itself is much more free spirited and unbound by genre or categorization.

A good example of the way Sudan Archives makes music can be found on her video for “Queen Kunta,” her unique interpretation of Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta.” Seated on a rug in front of an array of gear, she cues up a percussion sample before layering on another loop of herself tapping on her violin. Then she begins Lamar’s verses in a soulful, buttery smooth style while adding more gradual, minor elements to the song. Eventually she busts out a pretty spectacular, psychedelic violin solo that adds a burst of color and intensity to her subtle, one-person symphony.

It’s all very loose and made on the spot, but the way it comes together leaves the listener with a sense of completion. It’s an approach that Parks says she uses to write most of her songs, even if sometimes she needs to take notes in order to be able to recreate it.

“My songs are mostly kind of like improv,” she says. “Sometimes I just start making something and I think ‘oh this could be a song.’ And then I kind of forget how I made it. I actually record myself making songs so I can remember how I made it for a live performance. Improv is the reason why I make music.”

Sudan Archives just released her self-titled debut EP via Stones Throw, and it’s an eclectic swirl of sounds that encapsulates Parks’ vast array of influences in a relatively brief package. “Paid” is an atmospheric, experimental exercise in beatmaking that isn’t structured like a pop song, but has a melodic appeal all the same. “Time” juxtaposes Parks’ violin with the sound of an mbira, an African instrument with metal keys lined up on a wood block (sometimes called a “thumb piano”). And “Come Meh Way” is stunningly minimal, with Parks making vocal chants between plucks of electric guitar, a high-pitched violin hook and, eventually, a fat electronic bassline.

“Come Meh Way” is the song that helped Parks figure out what kind of music she wanted to make. She wrote the song when she was 21 and still in the process of experimenting with different loop stations. Yet she says that once the song came together, it opened up a range of possibilities for her.

“‘Come Meh Way’ was the first song I wrote. It was in the making for a few months,” she says. “I was working two jobs at the time—as a barista and a waitress—and I would slowly make loops, make the beats when I had free time. I would have shakers, whatever I had in the house to make percussive sounds. Eventually I finished it...and that was the first song I made where I was like ‘oh, this is a cool blend of electronic and violin music’. So I started to make songs that fit that vibe.”

Though Parks incorporates influences from Sudanese folk music, she grew up stateside, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She took up violin when she was in fourth grade, after becoming fascinated by a group of fiddlers that played at her school. As she got older, however, she began to casually take interest in African arts and culture as a teenager, which has stuck with her through the present. The project’s name, however, was a gift from her mother.

“My mom nicknamed me Sudan, just being funny,” she says. “I was kind of a hippie child. I was really into going to African shops, which are really rare in Ohio. I’d find African print clothing, I was really into that. I was also into African drums. But later on I started to research Sudan’s music, and violin is really big in their sound. So when I looked up Sudanese violinists, their approach is really different than the classical way. And I wanted to kind of find my own approach. Just watching people play something differently made it click for me.”

Parks is a self-taught violinist, but since relocating to L.A., she started studying more seriously, pursuing a degree in music from Pasadena City College. Now undergoing a more formal education, she’s come to view her own music through a different lens. It’s been a positive development overall, however. With the confidence in a unique sound she developed by improvisational means and a better understanding of what goes into it, she’s now focused on building a bigger catalog of music.

“Sometimes I can get a little more critical of my own music, but overall it’s helping me to become more organized,” she says. “When I make a beat, I’m not as all over the place. And I just stop making a beat, come back, and know what to do. I’m more organized with the approach. I start and finish.”

“I found the juice,” she adds. “I just gotta keep creating the juice now.”