Suicidal Tendencies are still (not) crazy after all these years

All he wanted was a Pepsi. Just one Pepsi! And his mom wouldn’t give it to him.

It’s been 34 years since Mike Muir first sang that infamous request on Suicidal Tendencies’ self-titled debut. And despite multiple hiatuses, lineup overhauls and a pair of back surgeries that should have sidelined the band-founding front man, he’s still singing about it today.

Born of the same Venice, CA counterculture that spawned the Dogtown Z-Boys skateboarding crew (of which Muir’s older brother Jim was a member), Suicidal Tendencies didn’t exactly seem built to last when they formed as teenagers in 1980.

They dressed like cholos, were anything but radio friendly and refused to take a purist’s approach to their aggressive sound. Yet the band’s pioneering hybrid of punk and metal, although initially not embraced by either genre’s fans, was a word-of-mouth success.

It helped to carry them through years of albums, rotating band members and a slew of side projects. That is, until more than a decade passed without any new material.

The band unexpectedly resurfaced in 2013 with the aptly titled 13, their first LP of original songs in as many years.

Last September, they followed it up with World Gone Mad, the twelfth Suicidal Tendencies studio album and the first to feature former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

And while Muir hasn’t ruled out the possibility that their most recent release is the band’s last, he also isn’t shy when talking about what the addition of Lombardo brings to the table.

“Dave is obviously an amazing drummer,” said in a phone interview from Santa Monica. “But it’s great to be in a situation with a person that so enjoys being in the band. He doesn’t take a night off. He knows a lot of people are there just to see him, and he gives them everything he’s got. And it’s not like, ‘Oh, you should’ve seen the 30-year-old Dave!’ He’s up there putting other people to shame. His ethic works very well with ours.”

Good thing, too, given the band will continue to tour both stateside and overseas at least through the summer. Just don’t expect to see them on CNN anytime soon.

World Gone Mad is a well-timed collection of thrash-infused social commentary, but like all Suicidal Tendencies albums, it was never intended to be a singular political statement.

“I don’t think we’re a political band,” Muir says. “With such limited time, it’s really hard to get a point across—especially when people don’t want facts. They just want something that reinforces their own opinion, and that goes beyond things like the election. I’m much more of a ‘this is the way it is, why is it that way?’ person.”

The one mantra that Muir does adhere to these days is, ‘If I never make another record, am I going to be happy to end it here?’

He even goes so far to say, “I actually think that’s the most important parameter and criterion in music.”

It’s an understandable perspective for an attentive father of three. He knows that if the rigors of touring don’t end up being the coup de grace to the band, the demands of family life could just as easily finish the job.

Muir wrote all of the songs on World Gone Mad. And he not only made sure that it could stand as the band’s farewell if it needed to, but that it also continued the trajectory he started for Suicidal Tendencies nearly four decades ago.

That same philosophy continues to define their live shows as well.

“We don’t want to be a nostalgic band,” says Muir. “We want to remind people why they love the band. And we take the approach that every show might be the first and last time someone sees us. We want to have as much impact as we can.”

With Lombardo in tow and things seemingly going so well, you’d think Muir might change his mind about making World Gone Mad the band’s closing statement.

So far, at least, that hasn’t happened. The singer readily admits it would take much more of a collaborative effort to get him back in the studio again. And he is wisely prioritizing the limited time he has off from touring for things like volunteering in his son’s kindergarten classroom.

But for a band and bandleader who have essentially operated on their own terms for 40 years, really, anything is possible.

“Right now, this is our last record, and if that changes, it changes,” Muir says. “I think if you take that approach with anything, you’ll be all right. It’s been a long and sometimes very painful journey, and a lot of times it was a fight. But at the end if the day, I really like what we’ve done.”

Suicidal Tendencies play Thursday, February 23 at The Observatory