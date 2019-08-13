Summergrass still going strong

× Expand Photo by David K. Cupp Summergrass Festival

The grass is always greener..., or so the saying goes. But that’s definitely not true of Vista’s long-running Summergrass Festival. It’s blue, baby. And it’s been that way from the beginning.

Back in the early 2000s, the only thing somewhat representing a bluegrass festival in San Diego was an on-again/off-again guitar and banjo contest held in Julian.

Enter Mike Tatar. The banjo-playing Bay Area transplant, along with his bass-playing wife, Yvonne, helped found the current Summergrass fest, which has been held on the grounds of Vista’s Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum since 2003.

The Tatars, who play in a bluegrass quartet called Virtual Strangers, were surprised by the lack of representation for local musicians in the genre. Mike became heavily involved with the San Diego Bluegrass Society (even becoming their president at one point) and worked closely with the North County Bluegrass and Folk Club.

At one point, the two organizations even tried taking over the Julian event, but the logistics weren’t right. Not only would it have been held in the outer reaches of the county, but also the hillside surrounding the stage made for a tricky layout. They also wanted a place for visitors to camp or jam at night.

The 55 acres of Vista’s Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum (2040 N. Santa Fe Ave.) was another story. Founded in 1969 (and incorporated as a museum in 1976), the nonprofit’s sprawling landscape has provided the perfect Summergrass setting—both aesthetically and logistically—for nearly two decades now.

In addition to day-to-day patrons, Summergrass now hosts more than 100 campers each year and offers plenty of additional attractions from food and kids camps to most of the Museum’s throwback exhibits. In fact, the only real hitch in their giddy-up thus far was the condition of the stage during 2003’s inaugural fest.

“The stage was falling down that first year,” Tatar told CityBeat while walking the festival grounds with his wife recently. “The joke was to stay away from the right side. The termites had gotten it. We had to tell everyone that when they went on to walk on the left side.”

That was remedied by year two, after Palomar College built the museum a gorgeous no-nails/timber-framed stage in 2004. Similar to an Amish barn raising, the stage was built at the college, deconstructed and then put up on the museum grounds in a single weekend.

It now stands as the centerpiece of the festival, surrounded by everything from a weaving room and a working blacksmith shop, to a model railroad area and, of course, plenty of gas-and-steam-powered relics.

If it seems like Summergrass has been able to retain its original charm and community feel over the years, it’s because everyone involved has worked hard to keep it that way. What’s more, they’ve been reluctant to expand it beyond one stage or accept any sort of sponsorships. They haven’t even expanded the definition of bluegrass to include bands that don’t fall somewhere within a broad definition of the genre.

“All that takes away from the group feeling,” says Yvonne. “We want this to be like a family reunion. That’s the feel we’re going for. We want this to be a little jewel in North County.”

So far, it’s been exactly that. And while the Tatars now call Nashville home, Mike still books the very best bluegrass talent for the festival when he returns each year.

Here’s some of our picks for the best pickers at this year’s Summergrass Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Grascals The Grascals

The Grascals

The Grammy-nominated six-piece is perhaps best known for their work with the one and only Dolly Parton—both on recorded material and as her opening act/backing band. The Nashville-based group has also made regular appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and performed with the likes of Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams Jr.

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition

Retiring from music in 2012 to drive (and occasionally fix) tour buses for popular country acts like Rascal Flatts, veteran bluegrass guitarist and bandleader Parmley returned to performing four years ago with his latest band, Cardinal Tradition. He has recorded with many bluegrass greats from Del McCoury to Béla Fleck.

High Fidelity

These younger bluegrass startups also serve as this year’s Summergrass teaching band. The Virginia-bred, Nashville-based quintet’s sophomore album, Hills and Home, was released last year and features 14 bluegrass standards and covers.

The Old Blue Band

This (at one time) Phoenix-based quintet features a roster of long-time players including vocalist/banjoist Dick Brown, vocalist/guitarist Thomas Porter, vocalist/mandolin player Jim Govern, vocalist/bassist Bob Denoncourt, vocalist/guitarist Marty Warburton, and dobro player Alvin Blaine.

Other acts set to appear: Chris Cerna & The Bluegrass Republic, Sheri Lee & Blue Heart, Front Porch Preservation Society, Prairie Sky, Vulcan Mountain Boys, LeRoy Mack & Gloryland, MohaviSoul and the Tom Cunningham Band.