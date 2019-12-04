Take a Chance

Photo by Broderick Baumann Greyson Chance got his start thanks to a YouTube video of him singing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.”

Touring around the world is exhausting, incredible and “very, very worth it” for synth-pop artist Greyson Chance.

“There were a lot of songs on (2019’s) ‘Portraits’ that I wrote about a relationship and the breakup, in particular,” he says. “The songs helped me heal and helped me through a lot of difficult times.

“The most amazing thing on this tour is seeing the impact these songs have on other people. They’re using the records in the same way I did with my music. I see that in real time. It gives me a purpose to what I do and my job.”

Chance will play those songs when he returns to San Diego to play the House of Blues on Thursday, December 5. Last summer he performed at San Diego Pride with King Princess.

“It was amazing to be with all the folks in San Diego,” he recalls. “I’m really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.”

The concerts are a story. Chance starts with a monologue describing how he’s a servant to the crowd to allow them to escape the troubles of their lives outside of the venue’s four walls.

“That’s what it does for me as well,” he says. “It serves as a place I can go and get out of my head and forget the troubles and the things I have to do in my day-to-day life. I want people to come and live in the music for an hour and a half.”

His latest single is “Boots,” and has been dubbed the next step in Chance’s evolution as an artist and what’s to come next year.

“‘Boots’ at its core, is a narrative addressing pop culture’s current usage of Western imagery,” Chance says.

“When I was writing the song, I found myself imagining what Johnny Cash would be like if he were around and making music in 2019. I thought about what he would wear, how he would act, and what he would write about. My conclusion was that it all would look and feel considerably different than these stars wearing cowboy hats these days. Being from Oklahoma, I understand that being ‘Western’ isn’t all about the style, it’s about an attitude, an obsessive loyalty and an unwavering wildness. ‘Boots’ is truly just an observation of what I see in pop culture currently, and what I think about it.”

The song is slated to appear on the album Chance is wrapping up. He says he’s passionate about the record because he, too, is a “massive music fan.”

“I love listening to new things and absorbing new things,” he says. “I’m from Oklahoma, so I like to go back and see my roots and progress and growth. That keeps me inspired. That keeps me awake enough to get up at 5 a.m. to catch a flight to the next gig.”

Greyson Chance

7 p.m. Thursday, December 5

House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

$17

houseofblues.com