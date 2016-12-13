Tall Can and Generik embark on a psychedelic journey

× Expand Generik and Tall Can

The essence of hip-hop is collaboration. Since the beginning, hip-hop music has been formed out of a central partnership between the DJ and the emcee. As it rose to prominence in the '80s, many of its most iconic artists were presented as partnerships rather than pseudonymous group names: Eric B and Rakim, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Over time, technology and DIY spirit has enabled solitary artists to build up their own homespun productions into cohesive, even professional sounding records. And yet, adding an extra voice into the mix, or having a different producer put his own spin on it, can turn those tracks into something new entirely—often something better.

Tall Can and Generik are proof positive of the creative spark that can ignite between two artists from different backgrounds. Jesse Cannon, aka Tall Can, got his start rapping over boom-bap beats in cannabis clubs and dispensaries in Los Angeles, raised on the hardcore hip-hop sounds of artists like Brotha Lynch Hung. Brian McClure, aka Generik, was inspired first by the Ghostbusters II soundtrack and later the indie sensibility of hip-hop duo Atmosphere, and got his start in hip-hop by entering beatboxing competitions as a teenager. Together, they combine to form something much more mind-bending entirely. They're a psychedelic hip-hop head trip.

Dressed conspicuously in a simple black hoodie against a bizarre backdrop of drunken revelers in Santa and elf costumes at Coin-Op in North Park, Tall Can offers a mission statement of sorts about the duo's music.

"It's gonna make people get up out they soul," he says.

Early in 2016, Tall Can and Generik released their debut album, Fungi.Psyche.Boots, which earned the coveted "ExtraSpecialGood" designation in CityBeat's annual Great Demo Review. It's a fluid partnership between emcee (Tall Can) and producer (Generik, who also raps), over the course of 18 diverse and consistently disorienting tracks. Generik layers samples of obscure international psych records, including Thai religious music, while Tall Can balances clever wordplay, occasional autobiographical anecdotes and frequently strange imagery. Intermittently, the record features sketches featuring a character named DJ Boots who Generik says is "kind of a dick."

The hypnagogic listen comes about partially as a result of the duo's shared admiration for vintage psychedelia, in particular Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd. That helped formed a bond between the two five years ago, which in turn accelerated the creative process.

"A lot of it came together really fast. He would send me some music and then we'd just exchange tracks," Generik says. "It was one of the first things I made that was really in the moment. I did a bunch of things I'd never done before. But I tried to keep it really raw, because I have a tendency to overproduce shit."

"It goes back to what Jerry Garcia said...it's all around the psychedelic experience," Tall Can adds. "Not like I'm tripping while I'm making music, but I'm taking the audience on a journey."

The partnership between Tall Can and Generik also resulted in bringing out more adventurous performances from each other. In particular, the track "Route 11" finds Tall Can rapping about a period of heavy drug use in his past, as well as a period of time during which he was homeless, or "asleep in the gutter," as he puts it in the song. So as much as the duo is about a disorienting, out-of-body musical experience, it's one that doesn't shy away from honesty.

"I wanted to test myself," says Tall Can. "I told him 'send me some weird ass beats'. I was sick of rapping over the same boom-bap beats. I wanted to rap about some real soul shit. He sent me some tripped out beats and it put me into some honest mode, painting pictures with my words. That's why it came out like more of a personal sketch.

"I was telling him stories from when I was homeless when I was 21, 22. And he said you should rap about that," he continues. "And I said, alright, I'll try. It was hard at first."

The project brought about a different sort of test during the spring. Tall Can and Generik held a release party for Boots back in May at Kava Lounge, where Generik—one of the hardest working musicians in San Diego—performed three sets: One with Tall Can, one with LeftinCompany, and one with his punk-rap band Terrans. Generik pushed his physical limits and, combined with an underlying heart condition, ended up going to the emergency room the next morning.

"At the time I was working overtime and not really sleeping. But I was just like, 'I can do it!'" he says. "I have this weird heart condition—and it'll just jump to 230 BPMs. And I was blacking out and stuff. It was fucked up. My doctor was like, 'you have to live like a 60 year old'. I've been trying to sleep as much as I can, rest my body."

Catching up on sleep aside, Generik has already begun work on the beats that'll make up the duo's next album, due in 2017. And from a pair that already embraces the weird, album number two—which they say is inspired by industrial and funk—promises to be even weirder. So maybe it's not for Drake stans, but that's just fine with them.

"I spent a lot of time in my life trying to please other people, and that's not what it's about," Cannon says, as another dozen or so partygoers in ugly Christmas sweaters queues up on 30th St.

"Think for yourself."

Tall Can and Generik play December 16 at Sleep Bedder