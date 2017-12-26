The best albums of 2017

The great paradox of the music industry is that there’s less profit to be made out of music, and yet more people are making music than ever. That makes it harder and harder to keep up with everything that’s being released. I listened to 200 albums or more this year, and a lot of them were fantastic. I whittled my favorites down to a handy top 10, which comprises hip-hop, metal, art pop, post-punk and various sounds in between.

10. Kelela - Take Me Apart

It took a few years for Kelela to release her debut album, but the arrival of Take Me Apart showed the fulfillment of the L.A. R&B singer’s early promise. Here, she builds on the atmospheric sounds of her previous singles while swirling in the aesthetics of vintage R&B from the likes of Janet Jackson. Take Me Apart is a hypnotic, richly produced collection of soulful pop that sounds like the future.

9. Priests - Nothing Feels Natural

Washington, D.C.’s Priests have an admirable DIY ethic, which, when coupled with their low LP prices, makes them seem like the natural heirs to Fugazi. Sonically, however, they’re more akin to classic post-punk in the vein of The Fall and Gang of Four. Nothing Feels Natural never stays in one place too long, veering from dreamy introspection one moment (“Nothing Feels Natural”) to intense abrasion the next (“No Big Bang”). Youthful agitation should always be this fun.

8. Vince Staples - Big Fish Theory

Even if I didn’t like Vince Staples’ music, I’d still admire the dude—he doesn’t suffer fools on Twitter, his Sprite commercials are genius and he doesn’t mince words. But he’s also one of the best hip-hop artists of the moment, and on Big Fish Theory, he speaks truth to power while backing his dynamic lyricism with innovative electronic production. It’s pretty much nothing but bangers.

7. Perfume Genius - No Shape

Perfume Genius is by no means a new artist, but I still can’t help but feel like Mike Hadreas’ ornate, anthemic pop is underrated. “Slip Away,” the affecting first single from No Shape, might very well be my favorite song of the year simply for how ambitious and emotionally charged it is. The rest of the album is no slouch either, balancing Kate Bush-like art-pop arrangements with intimate, sincere lyrical narratives.

6. Cloakroom - Time Well

Cloakroom is ostensibly a shoegaze band, but create a novel sound by skirting the edges of various styles. They’re capable of pulling off ‘90s-era alt-rock hooks, descending into the murky depths of sludge metal, and even delivering emo-like anthems. In the end though, Time Well is all about dense layers of guitar effects. The Indiana group’s second album is massive, but within its cosmic scope there’s intricate, subtle beauty to be found.

5. Power Trip - Nightmare Logic

Power Trip’s second album isn’t exactly a concept album, but within the LP is a common theme: Our present moment is like living in a horror movie, and the only way to fight our way out of it is to think like the monsters. Yet the intensity of the Dallas band’s thrash-metal is enough to take down any monster, whether mythical or presidential. It’s a furious sprint of an album that’s short, but exhausting, and bookended—fittingly—by the sound of explosions.

4. Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar made everyone else’s year-end list, and mine is no exception. It’s not like he hasn’t earned it—Kung-Fu Kenny’s been on a winning streak for half a decade now, and the unstoppable flow of DAMN. (which is maybe meant to be played in reverse?) shows that he’s not done one-upping himself. “DNA.” and “HUMBLE.” are two of his best singles to date, though that’s only scratching the surface. While it’s not as experimental as the jazz-influenced To Pimp a Butterfly, Lamar makes up for it with intricately woven narratives and sheer replayability. It lives up to its name.

3. Converge - The Dusk In Us

Converge have been performing together for 27 years, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. The continuing evolution of the band has seen them change the shape of heavy music several times over, and on their ninth album The Dusk In Us, they’ve delivered another set of songs that challenges the conventions of metal. It’s an earnest, deeply personal effort that touches upon fatherhood (“A Single Tear”) to farther-reaching concepts of human nature (“Reptilian”). All the while, they reveal new facets of their intense, yet versatile sound, becoming more psychedelic while retaining a crushing ferocity.

2. Protomartyr - Relatives in Descent

Protomartyr’s fourth album isn’t easily digested on a first listen. When held against the immediacy of 2015’s The Agent Intellect or 2014’s Under Color of Official Right, it comes across as a darker, slower set of music. Yet the challenging nature of it is what makes it all the more interesting. The Detroit post-punk group embraces a more atmospheric sensibility, while singer Joe Casey takes on a more philosophical role, questioning the nature of truth and how easily it’s manipulated.

1. Algiers - The Underside of Power

When Algiers released their self-titled debut in 2015, there was nothing else out there that sounded like it. Now that they’ve followed it up with an even stronger LP. The Underside of Power is a call to arms against injustice, white supremacy and unchecked power in the form of shape-shifting post-punk that incorporates everything from Northern soul and gospel to electro-industrial and even trap. Popular music has grown increasingly more political in the past year, and it’s easy to see why. But no release captures that frustration with as much spirit, innovation and intensity as this.