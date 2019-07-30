The bleak, beautiful return of A.A. Bondy

× Expand Photo courtesy of A.A. Bondy

The first time I saw A.A. Bondy was in 1999 at The Casbah. Bondy, who was then going by Scott Bondy, was the frontman of the Birmingham, Alabama rock band Verbena.

At one point in the show, he was howling into the microphone, letting his voice crack and distort at the end of a verse. To say he looked and sounded like Kurt Cobain is an understatement. The similarity was no accident, and was entirely the reason I was there that night. I’d read an article that favorably compared Verbena to Nirvana and mentioned that Dave Grohl had produced their major-label debut. I got to the club after midnight to find a small crowd rapt by the tall, bleached-blond Bondy channeling Cobain’s energy into something that was definitely Nirvana-adjacent, but nonetheless original. They were fucking great.

I don’t recount these details when I speak to Bondy over the phone. He’s calling from Mississippi, where he has mostly resided since the Woolsey Fire burned his L.A.-area house down last November. Thankfully, the massive wildfire didn’t consume his latest album, Enderness, which he finished recording the day before evacuating, just ahead of the flames.

I do mention that he’s played at The Casbah at least five times, maybe more.

“Have I played there five times?” Bondy asks. I tell him he definitely has, carbon-dating the shows I’d personally seen him perform there.

“Wow. I guess it’s just a constant somehow. You park the van, the planes fly over the club, you go walk around a couple streets up and look for something to eat, and then usually drive back to L.A. the night of the show ’cause it’s two hours, and maybe you can still find some people who are awake.”

Verbena recorded one more album for Capitol Records that, despite all the band’s momentum and promise, was their last. The group dissolved and Bondy looked inward, re-emerging in 2007 as A.A. Bondy and with a folk-blues sound on American Hearts. The record was a critical success and he continued to plumb the well of Americana deeper in 2009 with the excellent When the Devil’s Loose. And while he drove a broodier backroad on the well-received Believers in 2011, Bondy kept touring behind each album, always coming through San Diego and occasionally catching North County breaks.

“I surfed Encinitas,” he says. “I’ve surfed Swami’s before; I surfed frickin’ Cardiff.”

After Believers, however, Bondy seemingly disappeared. He last played The Casbah in 2012. Then, a few months ago, he resurfaced with the self-recorded Enderness. It’s his California album of sorts, with electronic keyboard, synth and looped beats echoing through an ethereal headspace.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Bondy says when I ask if he’s staying in Mississippi for a while. “It’s a good place to focus on work in a way that L.A. isn’t, because there’s no sunshine. You can’t just like, blow it all off and go get bummed out at Zuma [Beach].”

Enderness draws a metaphysical map of where Bondy’s been in life. On “Diamond Skull,” he sorts out a cultural ephemera of Adderall, funeral sex, Old Glory and his name spelled out in cocaine. Analogs of Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme appear in the ambient requiem “Fentanyl Freddy” with the titular character described as being out pawning his neighbor’s lawnmower. The songs convey a wry fatalism drained of ego. Perspectives shift and narrator/character Bondy is in no rush, carefully laying each syllable over a wary digital landscape.

I ask how it feels to perform his new songs alone, with just a keyboard and no backing band.

“It’s pretty liberating actually,” Bondy says. “The real question was, what were people going to feel about it, and would they tolerate it? In Europe there was a kind of fan that was really kind of disturbed by the lack of guitar. Why would you go to a show where you know somebody’s different, and expect them to be who they were 10 years ago? It’s a weird thing.”

San Diego is Bondy’s last stop on a 37-show tour. He’s playing only a select few of the old songs, and just one or two per show.

“They’re certainly easier to do now than if I were to be doing them with a guitar,” Bondy tells me. “They’re definitely bigger feeling. The thing about those songs, when you play them on a guitar, there’s a certain tenderness that exists. But once you add drum samples and atmospheric keyboards… I think that tenderness can exist, but there’s other points to contrast against, with almost a karaoke aspect to it. Which is more fun for me.”

Guitar and harmonica became obstacles to transcending Americana’s ballast. Now Bondy floats an uplifting melancholy on a synthesized hum, a reminder to stay tender through the tough times.

On the misty “In the Wonder,” he sings, “See the city there / And the water rise? / Have another drag / Take another ride.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Bondy says. “I mean, if you look at any culture or any civilization, they all run out of whatever they ran out of. The ships appeared on the shore one day and the white man came with fuckin’ smallpox in the blankets. This is the story of everything. If you turn off all the fucking news and you’re not a farmer, you can probably just go on pretending that it doesn’t exist.”

A.A. Bondy plays Aug. 3 at The Casbah