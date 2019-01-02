The Casbah 30 years later

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Tim Mays

The Casbah is getting a facelift. Kinda.

Thirty years after the Middletown music club originally opened and nearly 25 at it’s current location, not much has changed over the years. But on a recent daytime visit, circular saws are buzzing and co-owner Ben Johnson points out that they’re installing a projection screen behind the stage and making some general improvements.

In the back office, surrounded by music paraphernalia and setlists from the past, Casbah co-founder Tim Mays stumbles when asked what he would have done had he bought the venue back in the early ’90s. What started out as what he calls a “hobby”—booking and promoting shows for bands he loved—has since turned into one of the most iconic and beloved venues in the city, as well as a trusted music promotion company. And while nightlife venues come and go all the time in San Diego, The Casbah has survived three recessions with some sort of live music onstage nearly every night of the week. For its 30th anniversary, bands from the present and past—some reuniting for the first time in years—will play at the venue throughout the month of January.

Below are excerpts from our conversation with Mays, where he discusses everything from The Casbah’s early days, when he wanted it to be more of a jazz supper club, to finally putting to bed those long-held rumors that a certain rock star secretly owns the club.

CityBeat: Do you ever look back to1989, at that time with [Casbah original co-partners] Bob Bennett and Peter English, and think what would have happened if you hadn’t bought the venue?

Mays: You know, I’ve never thought about it like that. Even when we first bought the first Casbah location, our intention wasn’t to do what we do now. We wanted to do more lighter fare… more Supper Club-type, Sinatra kind of stuff.

CB: What happened?

Mays: It just kind of quickly morphed, I guess, because there was nowhere else for bands to play.

CB: Had you not done that, what do you think you would have done?

Mays: I have no idea. I started putting on shows as a hobby. Sometimes I banked money and sometimes I’d lose money. It was just kind of an up-and-down kind of thing.

CB: There seems to be a consensus that there was a niche or an audience that wasn’t really being tapped into with local shows in those days. That there were not enough bands coming through town because there weren’t enough places to play.

Mays: Sure, there was that. And then there was the whole thing with the local scene kind of exploding starting in 1990, plus all the national attention from alternative music going mainstream. That created a whole other exposure for local bands that wanted to play here that maybe hadn’t thought about it before.

CB: It does seem like it really was an opportune time to open a club that featured that kind of music.

Mays: It was right place, right time and right circumstance, but it was also about meeting the right people. I guess looking back, we could hand some credit to Spirit Club because they were so difficult to deal with… [Bands] never felt like they got treated fairly. Even though our place was a fourth of the size, they were happy to come and play somewhere they felt like they got respect and paid honestly.

CB: And you were booking bands that no one else would have. Does that spirit live on now 30 years later?

Mays: Yeah, we take chances, but there are bands that maybe take years before they catch on. We’ll lose money on them three times in a row and keep doing it because each time it gets a little bit better. As long as there’s an upward move in audience awareness, we keep doing it.

CB: What is one of the most understated or frustrating things about running a business like this that people don’t often think about?

Mays: I think the infrastructure of running a club or business or venue, the stuff that breaks... Whether it’s the PA or plumbing or somebody carves up the wood outside or tags it. Things you have to fix on a day-to-day basis. Nobody sees that.

CB: One of the things that we’ve always really appreciated about The Casbah is the sense of family among the staff. The co-owner is behind the bar and the doorman has always been here. The staff seems to stay here. What do you attribute that to?

Mays: It’s the management style—the fact that I don’t micromanage them at all. I mean, as long as they’re doing the job, we’re pretty hands off… We treat people fairly, we give them respect. Having people staying that long, the investment you put in them with the little perks you give, it creates a sense of, well, it makes my job easier.

CB: Obviously The Casbah brand has expanded over the years into a promotions company with “Casbah Presents” shows at multiple venues. How did that happen?

Mays: Well I think that kind of slowly morphed maybe 10 years or so ago where we would do shows at Brick by Brick and it kind of just kept growing. Then we got the ability to do shows at the Belly Up, which for a long time was under one booker. They didn’t do a lot of indie-type shows. It used to be all roots and reggae, so we started booking some stuff up there and that kind of opened the door to being able to do bigger things and House of Blues and The Observatory. So over the last 10 years, it’s just gotten bigger and bigger. There will be some nights where we have four or five shows going on around town on the same night.

× Expand Photo by Tim Pyles Vintage Casbah poster, circa 1994

CB: You’ve spoken in the past about how you’ve built good relationships with musicians. Has that helped expand The Casbah brand?

Mays: Yeah, if a band wants to play here and we’re booked that night, and if they’ve never played the Soda Bar before, we will do it over there. They’ll trust that we’re not going to put them in some sucky room.

CB: So, you lost Bob [co-founder Bob Bennett] three years ago. How did his passing affect your outlook on the venue and the future?

Mays: I don’t think it has consciously because I’m still doing what I was doing when we first started… Just the fact that he was here from the beginning, from the Pink Panther days and all the way up through when he passed, it just instills in you that we’re happy to be here, still doing it even though he’s not. This was a huge part of his life. He took a lot of joy in what he did. He did what he loved.

CB: Do you you still get that charge from seeing live music?

Mays: Oh, yeah, definitely. Not as often, but there are a few bands that I’ll go see pretty much any time they come to town, Bands like the Melvins, I’ll always go see them. Redd Kross played a couple weeks ago, same thing… this is still my favorite place to see a show because you can see the band and be right in front or off to the side there.

CB: Who are some local bands that you get that charge from?

Mays: The Schizophonics, I still try and make every show I can of theirs because they never cease to amaze me. I like Hexa a lot—they’re really good and they’ve gotten better every time I’ve seen them. Wild Wild Wets has been around for a while, but they’re another band that just gets better.

CB: You’ve spoken in the past about an aversion to reggae music. Have you ever been tempted to reconsider your stance?

Mays: Every once in a while a band will come along or we get pitched a band to play in that vein and I am happy to say it hasn’t worked out yet. [laughs] It will happen some day, but usually if I get their press kit stuff and they mention reggae, it’s a tough sell. You look and it’s usually a bunch of white guys.

CB: So just for the sake of putting the urban legend to rest—tell us about the pool game with [Pearl Jam’s] Eddie Vedder.

Mays: So, Eddie Vedder came to The Casbah to see Jonathon Richmond. Harland, my partner, was friends with Eddie from back when Eddie still lived here. So he came in and then afterward, we were just hanging around. We used to hang around a lot and play pool after hours. Eddie asked me if I wanted to play a game of pool with him and I said, “Let’s put up the title to the club versus your Pearl Jam royalties.” Good thing for me if I’d won. So yeah, we played with a bunch of people gathered around and, well, he’s a really good pool player and he won. [laughs] It was just for fun, but a few months later, a friend calls me and said they’d heard on the radio that Eddie Vedder had said he owned The Casbah and I’m like, “What? No.” I kind of put two and two together. He must have been talking to somebody on the radio up in Seattle. They were talking about San Diego and Eddie was talking about winning The Casbah in a pool game. So word kind of just filtered down from people who listened to it up there and down to people in San Diego or something.

CB: What do the next 30 years hold?

Mays: I’ll do this for at least another five or 10 years. I’m lucky that I got good people who run the club. Like I said, I don’t have to be here all the time and the booking part is second nature to me at this point. I like doing it. I like the challenge of trying to put the best show together, whether it’s here or another venue in town. I just keep doing what I do. When I get tired of it, then I’ll think about retiring or handing it over to somebody else.