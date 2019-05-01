The commercialization of Prince’s legacy

× Expand Collage by Carolyn Ramos

“Don’t play me. 👁 already do in my car.”

—Prince

I did not post an adoring tribute or flattering picture on social media the day that Prince died, but anyone who knows me knew to call or text me to offer their sympathies.

For me, there was no other artist who had more of an impact on my life than the man born Prince Rogers Nelson. It did not stop at his musical genius. I idolized almost everything about him: His fashion. His reverence. His mysteriousness. His neo-Luddism.

I purchased everything he put out, even the most solipsistic and self-indulgent of offerings—of which there were many. I paid hundreds of dollars over the years to attend his shows, including the intimate Hard Rock Hotel show in San Diego in 2013.

But to be honest, Prince’s death in 2016 was more worrying to me than it was saddening. Sure, there was some initial shock, but my main concern was what would happen next. I knew Prince considered his music, his likeness and his name to be sacrosanct, and now he was gone. At the time, I wondered if he had a concrete estate plan in place (he did not) and even if he had, I knew it was only a matter of time before everything he stood for, both the good and the bad, would be sullied.

1. "👁 SCAN MY COMPUTER LOOKING 4 A SITE"

Prince was not kind to his fans. Like James Brown before him, it’s as if he had accepted and internalized his own genius to a degree in which he felt free to be an authoritarian. And when it came to his music, and the way in which fans consumed it, he was fervently strict.

For nearly two decades before he passed, he waged war against the internet or, at least, the unfettered freedoms the internet represented. Prince’s fanbase has always been particularly insatiable and, for him, there was always a sense that they needed to play by his rules or not at all. Devotees would start fansites about him, only to hear from lawyers. YouTube uploads of his music were posted and quickly removed. Cease and desists were sent and lawsuits were filed. It often seemed as if Prince had a team of people working around the clock to make sure nothing unsanctioned was ever posted about him on the internet.

And while he was one of the first artists to sell his music over the internet (1997’s Crystal Ball box set), he was one of the last artists who refused to let his music be streamed on services such as Spotify. Today, all of his music is now available both on YouTube and every major streaming service, and there is no doubt he would have objected to that.

2. "👁'VE GOT 2 SIDES, AND THEY'RE BOTH FRIENDS"

Prince worked within many dualities; Some might call them contradictory and even hypocritical. One minute, he could be talking about how he was “most concerned about freedom” when it came to music, and literally the next minute he’d be saying that “too much freedom can lead to the soul’s decay.” For Prince, who was always deeply religious and became a Jehovah’s Witness in the early ’00s, it’s as if his god was just as moody as he was.

Prince was also decidedly against drugs and alcohol. This made his death from an accidental fentanyl overdose all the more shocking even if there had been signs for years that he abused prescription drugs. It seems like so many things with Prince, everyone else had to play by his rules even if he didn’t follow them himself.

3. "👁 LOVE U, BUT 👁 DON'T TRUST U ANYMORE"

As deep as my love was for Prince, it was never of the unwavering, infallible variety. I loved him despite his flaws and despite his contradictions, and especially despite the amount of bad music he put out. He was, as are most geniuses, tortured and imperfect.

But one thing I will always love about him was his commitment to making sure his legacy was his own. He fought record companies at the height of their powers to secure this legacy, and an understated aspect of this is that major labels will always think twice now before not giving the artist what they’re due.

Seeing Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” being used in a blatantly consumeristic Capital One advertisement is upsetting, even heartbreaking for the fans who know that The Artist’s head would have exploded had he been alive. This is only the beginning of what will surely be more flagrant uses of his music and likeness for advertising and marketing purposes. Even more heartbreaking has been watching his estate being torn apart by his surviving family and friends.

4. "U DON'T HAVE TO WORRY, U SEE, MY LOVE IS FOREVER"

There are upsides to this, of course. I won’t have to go down some deep internet rabbit hole in order to find an online video of Prince torching every guitarist onstage during a performance of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Nearly every single one of his songs is right there, a click away. Here I am, looking oh-so-forward to attending “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” an orchestral performance of his music curated by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

And yet, I can’t help but feel as if I’m betraying him somehow. Just as I know he would have disapproved of some half-hearted social media tribute at the time of his death, I know he would disapprove of me compiling Spotify playlists for this article.

But he’s gone. Three years after his death and just a month away from what would have been his 61st birthday, I feel his legacy should be just as what his life was: unpredictable, recalcitrant, contradictory and filled with beautiful music.