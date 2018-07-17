The common ground between metal and comics

It’s something of an open secret that metalheads are also massive nerds. They obsess over the things that they love, build up huge collections of rare vinyl and memorabilia, and have heated arguments about things that mainstream audiences just wouldn’t understand. Not to mention the fact that there’s little in the known world that’s nerdier than listening to a metal guitarist shred. Except maybe Rush, which most metalheads also fucking love.

There’s a deep connection between metal and comic books, from obsessive fan behavior to the actual art itself. While one could argue the connection begins with the late ‘70s comic book/fantasy magazine Heavy Metal, it became more pronounced in the ’80s, where a look at the cover art for any major metal release could easily be mistaken for comic book art. There’s Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie and the vengeful demon on Dio’s Holy Diver, not to mention Alien designer H.R. Giger’s art for Celtic Frost’s To Mega Therion. Likewise, comics have inspired a long list of metal bands, including Megadeth, whose “Holy Wars... the Punishment Due” was inspired by Marvel vigilante The Punisher. And lest we forget the more theatrical metal acts such as Ghoul, Gwar and King Diamond, whose live performances are like watching the panels of a comic book come to life.

Both are such diverse worlds, but what connects the two is often a sense of escapism, depicted in an over-the-top manner. Yet that escapism is often a vessel for more complex themes of disaffection, grief or even political statements or satire. Still, comics and metal are both a lot of fun, and fans tend to begin their obsessions with both as kids or teens. Naturally, there’s a lot of overlap between both fanbases.

Comedian Brian Posehn is a lifelong fan of both comic books and metal, and both topics come up frequently in his standup material. He’s even released two albums through long-running metal label Relapse, 2006’s Live In: Nerd Rage and 2010’s Fart and Wiener Jokes. In one segment from the former titled “Yelling Stuff,” he points out that the best way to get a nerd upset is to get their obsessions wrong, like making fun of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Captain Picard in front of a line for a Star Wars movie. And in the latter, Posehn turns the tables on the absurdity of metal fandom with a song called “More Metal Than You,” in which he is backed by a band comprising members of Anthrax, Testament and Lamb of God.

Posehn says that he ended up getting into metal not long after he discovered comics, and it became a similar kind of obsession.

“The first time I heard Iron Maiden, my head exploded,” he says. “I couldn’t believe how fast it was compared to the other stuff. Then a few years later Metallica came around, and I ate it all up.”

It’s not coincidental that one of Posehn’s friends and collaborators is Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Since the ’80s, the iconic New York thrash metal band has been open about their love of comics, most famously including the song “I Am the Law”—inspired by British comic book Judge Dredd—on their 1987 album Among the Living. When asked by The Quietus what he’d be doing if not playing metal in Anthrax, Ian said, “I think I’d be writing comic books for a living full time... I find it much easier to write comic books than lyrics, actually, because it’s a natural dialogue.” He’s actually already dabbled in that area, having written a few issues of D.C. Comics’ Lobo.

“One of the things that drew me to Anthrax as a fan was that they were readers and wore their nerdiness on their sleeves,” Posehn says. “Like the fact that they had a Judge Dredd song when most people in America didn’t know who Dredd was at that point. These guys were wearing Public Enemy T-shirts and reading the same things as me. They had a sense of humor and read books and comics, and I was like ‘oh my god.’ When we became friends, it was bonding over all that stuff.”

Ian isn’t the only metal musician to actually get involved in the process of making comics. In 1994, Marvel launched Alice Cooper: The Last Temptation, which was penned by The Sandman legend Neil Gaiman. Likewise, Rob Zombie’s been involved with a number of comics released by Dark Horse, Image and San Diego-based publisher IDW. And then there’s Glenn Danzig, whose Verotik titles blend horror with scantily clad (if at all) heroines. Like most Danzig music videos, come to think of it.

Attendees of Comic-Con this year shouldn’t be surprised if they see metal well represented at the Convention Center, as recent years have found that to be the norm. Metallica, Slayer and Exodus, to name a few heavyweights, have all made appearances in the past five years. And that’s likely because, by and large, metal fans are comic book fans. Whether they’re wearing patches on a battle vest or going all-out with X-Men cosplay, they’re two sides of the same coin.

Posehn, who’s attending Comic-Con this year and performing at The Casbah on July 19, can attest to the crossover between fans of metal and comics (and horror and sci-fi). In fact, he says that’s typically who makes up his audiences.

“A lot of my fans like the same things as me, which is super cool,” he says. “One of my favorite parts of the show is the hang afterwards, and someone comes up with a Christine T-shirt that I haven’t seen before, and we end up talking about John Carpenter.”

Posehn briefly pauses to ensure he’s right about John Carpenter being the director of Christine, because that’s something any proper nerd would be embarrassed to get wrong.

“Comic books and heavy metal, especially in the completist aspect, they are close,” he adds. “I can see how a personality would completely immerse themselves in both.”