Be Forest return from the dark

Erica Terenzi, Nicola Lampredi and Costanza Delle Rose

Five years went by between Be Forest’s last album and their most recent, Knocturne. To hear lead singer Costanza Delle Rose tell it, a lot happened in that span of time.

The band formed in a Renaissance gem of a seaside city called Pesaro, off the Adriatic coast of Italy. Delle Rose explains that the long intervals between one album and the next (three years between the first and the second, she points out) are essential for herself, Erica Terenzi (vocals, drums) and Nicola Lampredi (guitars) to reflect and regroup. Delle Rose immediately emphasizes how, despite all the changes she and her bandmates went through, one certainty remains: Music is and will always be there for them to create.

“As a band, we do things at our own pace. There was time between the first and the second album because we need time to re-discover ourselves and understand in which direction we want to go,” Delle Rose says (full disclosure: The interview was conducted in Italian). “In the past four years, we all went through so much change. Some of us went through break-ups, others moved… and started a new life. I have been working at bars and restaurants to make ends meet. But that’s OK because I know it’s all temporary and, in the end, I will always be creating music.”

So when the time came, the band knew it was ready to head into the studio again. But that wasn’t the smoothest task. The rules they had followed for their previous works didn’t apply to Knocturne. What worked then, didn’t work this time and the three longtime friends soon saw that putting this album together would require them to redefine their creative process.

“It was especially difficult for this album because we didn’t start from a common concept,” Delle Rose explains. “Generally, we already have a well-defined idea when we start working together. For the first record, it was the image of an enchanted forest, for the second... it was the idea of sitting around a fire alongside Native Americans.”

“But for this one, we found it a bit hard to find a mental location,” Delle Rose continues. “At first, we thought about space; then, we moved to the deepest abyss. It was always about endless darkness, and I think you can sense that from listening to the album.”

Delle Rose is right. Darkness pervades the nine tracks of this record. The sound recalls The Cure’s dark trilogy, My Bloody Valentine, Cocteau Twins and even, at times, Nick Cave—whom Delle Rose adores. But categorizing Be Forest, restraining them and tying them to a genre, is rather useless. According to the singer, her influences come from unexpected places.

“When I am not playing, I love to read and be inspired by everything around me,” Delle Rose says. “I get inspired by multiple sources. Philosophy, things I read, conversations with friends that maybe I don’t even realize inspired me while I write, but they did. I have never even listened to shoegaze or goth. Sure, I like Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine, but that is simply the genre that arises when the three of us play together. What we create is close to that sound, but we all have different taste in music.”

“And when I write lyrics, I try to get a vibe of what I am playing, the general attitude of the song, and I try to understand what I want to express,” she continues. “I go through my old journals, since I write a lot, and I use some of that as well, but not overtly. I like to be subtle, and I like personal interpretation. So, my life is in the songs… whether I am doing well or not. It’s all about looking back to the moment when I wasn’t playing music, but simply living life.”

The intimist side of the album, marvelously expressed through hermetic verses that sometimes resemble poems by Italian authors like Salvatore Quasimodo or Giuseppe Ungaretti, is perhaps best found in the single “Bengala.”

“I’m waiting for thunders to see the dust of my old life / I’m taking a breath to see where the shadows slip behind blue light,” whispers Delle Rose. “All of us are lost in this hell / But I sit in the hum of a new sun.”

This song is closer to Delle Rose’s heart maybe more than others, representing what she left behind and what she may find looking forward. Yet, it doesn’t serve the mere purpose of bringing hidden emotions to the surface. It’s also a cathartic way to express frustrations that, while coming from the outside, shake what’s on the inside.

“‘Bengala’ was a personal success. It’s the one song that I truly feel I am singing for myself,” Delle Rose says. “It’s a personal realization, understanding where I am in life… And this also ties into society and the historical context in which we are living. This album is dark because, at this point in time, things are dark everywhere in the world. There’s something weighing on us, and we can’t get rid of it, and we need to shout it out somehow.”

Underneath it all, however, Delle Rose remains optimistic. She explains this has been her reality, but she knows that music can truly help her shake those hovering, dark feelings and instill the hope that what is broken can be mended.

“I am very proud of this album. I can’t wait to play it as much as possible,” she says. “I really think I found the proper way to express myself.”