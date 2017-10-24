The feelgood hits of Rozwell Kid

× Expand Photo by Emily Dubin From left: Jordan Hudkins, Adam Meisterhans, Devin Donnelly and Sean Hallock

Nostalgia can be a trap. It’s easy, given enough distance, for anyone to look back at a time in their life with fondness and wish to return to those days while overlooking the less glamorous parts. There are countless movies and TV shows that idealize high school years, for instance, but it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to actually return to those years of unchecked hormones and inappropriate emotional responses.

Jordan Hudkins, frontman and guitarist for the West Virginia power-pop group Rozwell Kid, understands the bittersweet concepts that come with nostalgia. The songs on his band’s new album, Precious Art, are almost all concerned with memories of better days. But while he readily admits to being a nostalgic person, he says he’s just as likely to take a sober view of the past as he is to romanticize it.

“I often pine for the past, but who doesn’t though, right?” he says. “I do feel pretty realistic about [how I view the past]. I like to say a lot of the time, a lot of my songs are like a child relaying what they’re seeing, but they have a 30- year-old’s brain in their tiny kid skull.”

Precious Art, released in June via SideOneDummy, packages alternately tender and hilarious anecdotes with nostalgic overtones into 12 tracks that recall the likes of Cheap Trick, Big Star and Thin Lizzy. Hudkins, guitarist Adam Meisterhans, bassist Devin Donnelly and drummer Sean Hallock provide punchy, heavily hook-laden rock ‘n’ roll backings for those youthful, naive narratives, whether they’re in the form of a three-chord punk track like “Wendy’s Trash Can” or they feature dramatic, dual harmonized guitar leads like in “Futon.”

× <a href="http://rozwellkid.bandcamp.com/album/precious-art">Precious Art by Rozwell Kid</a>

Through many of the songs on Precious Art, pop culture references become symbolic of particular life lessons or coming-of-age stories. “Michael Keaton,” for instance, was inspired by the time when Hudkins was a kid and looked up Michael Keaton in the phonebook so he could thank him for being in Tim Burton’s Batman. Other song titles include “UHF on DVD” and “Mad TV,” though Hudkins says the abundance of cultural references wasn’t an intentional move.

“I didn’t even really notice really how many pop culture references were on the album until I saw the final tracklist,” he says. “And I was like ‘how come half the song titles are proper nouns?’ That was weird. I guess it just kind of seeped into the mindset and became a theme during the writing. ‘Michael Keaton’ is essentially a fictional story song based on one real incident that happened, but the nostalgia wrapped up in that song, it definitely comes from a moment in my life and a time in my life, and reminds me of that. That’s definitely where a lot of the inspiration came from.”

Some of the songs on Precious Art are reflective of Rozwell Kid’s own experiences as a band. The 57-second ballad “South By,” referencing the annual South by Southwest music festival in Austin, is a comically melodramatic track with only one line: “Where, oh where, will I park the van?” The track was accompanied by a Shutterstock-stamped video clip that depicted a car moving slowly in a giant, full parking lot, as well as an article by music news satire website The Hard Times with the headline, “Rozwell Kid still looking for parking space for 2015 SXSW showcase.”

Rozwell Kid have been touring pretty heavily for the past three years (presumably spending much of that time looking for parking), and they’re at a point where they can laugh about the absurdity of some of the pitfalls of being in a touring band. But they’re also a lot better at ensuring each night goes smoothly than when they started out playing D.I.Y. shows. There aren’t any guarantees on the road, but Hudkins says they’ve been at it long enough to minimize the amount of things that can go wrong.

Rozwell Kid plays Oct. 28 at The Irenic

“We’re definitely a better touring band than when we started. We’ve learned a lot in that time,” he says. “Just small things, little shortcuts and tweaks that make everything move a lot smoother. I think probably the biggest lesson is something I feel like we’ve carried since day one... show up and do your job. Show up on time, do your job, don’t be a dick and have fun. If you do that, then nothing can go wrong. Unless you’re a terrible band, you can’t play your instruments and nobody likes you, then it can go wrong. But I feel like we’re moderately talented enough to do a good enough job, and maybe one person will like it.”

If Rozwell Kid leans heavily on guitar theatrics or nods to ‘80s and ‘90s entertainment, it’s because these elements serve a specific purpose: They feel good and, ultimately, that’s all that Hudkins can expect when someone listens to his band. And if he also feels good about making the music in the process, then everybody wins.

“I don’t expect to change anyone’s life or reverse the rotation of the earth with a Rozwell Kid record, but I want people to have a good time,” he says. “I want people to finish listening to a song or record or walking away from a live show feeling just a little bit better than they did.”