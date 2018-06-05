The Havnauts thrive on fun

× Expand Photos by Hannah Johansen Jenny Merullo, Zak Kmak, Shelbi Bennett and Josh Smith

Not everything about being in a band is fun. Playing to empty rooms, getting no response from a venue when you’re trying to book a show, spending money on gas, studio time, rehearsal spaces and merch before you actually make any money from your music—these things are all bummers. So it’s that much worse when the band, itself, can be a source of stress.

The members of The Havnauts have all logged a number of years playing in other bands, and not all of the experiences prior to this band have been positive.

“A lot of the bands I’ve been in, either two or all the people butt heads. Or there’s one or two people where it’s like, ‘Oh, shit, are they going to be in a good mood?’” says guitarist Josh Smith at School of Rock in Point Loma. “And it’s never been the case with this band. It’s so rewarding to not have to worry about that. We’re constructive with each other but nobody’s yelling.”

For The Havnauts, if it’s not fun, it’s not worth doing. Smith, vocalist/guitarist Shelbi Bennett, bassist Zak Kmak and Jenny Merullo play music that’s agitated and riddled with angst, but is meant to feel good when they’re playing it. On a pretty basic level, they’re a punk band, with short, catchy songs written with loud guitars and a cathartic release. It’s a far cry from the music that Bennett makes with her other, more well-known band, The Midnight Pine, which tends to be more melancholy and earthy.

The Havnauts essentially began because Bennett was writing songs that didn’t fit the mold of her other band, and wasn’t sure what to do with them. Her first instinct was to talk to Merullo about working on some songs. Merullo, formerly of The Heavy Guilt and The Shady Francos, also works as an instructor at San Diego School of Rock. Kmak joined shortly thereafter, and eventually after a couple of shows played as a trio, Smith rounded out the band.

“A lot of the songs I wrote, I knew they weren’t Midnight Pine songs because they had a lot of angst behind them, and Midnight Pine isn’t an angsty band,” Bennett says. “I thought maybe I could do a solo thing, but it’s that age-old thing of ‘I’m stuck.’ I needed people to give me suggestions. I need someone else to help me with this, because that’s why bands form.”

“Everything we built upon just happened spontaneously, and we just kept on building from there,” Kmak adds. “It’s a really relaxing environment to be in and creative space.”

Since The Havnauts are a relatively new band, having only formed in 2017, they haven’t yet amassed a large catalog of songs. But they plan to release a cassette EP later this year, and the songs they’ve written thus far give a pretty good idea of what sets the band apart. One song is titled “Woke Up Late,” and is about “waking up late and how that fucks up your day,” Bennett says. Another one, written by Kmak, is titled “I Think I Gained Weight A Little.” And “Ghosts,” as performed in a video submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, is the band at their most anthemic, with strong vocal harmonies and a fuzzy guitar lead reminiscent of Pavement or Built to Spill.

× <a href="http://thehavnauts.bandcamp.com/track/ghosts">Ghosts by The Havnauts</a>

Kmak and Bennett are the two primary lyric writers of the band and for both of them, it’s important to write songs that aren’t clouded in metaphors or symbolism. They’re singing exactly what they mean. Unsurprisingly, the end result is a lot of fun to listen to or watch live.

“Saying what you feel is almost always scarier,” Bennett says. “It’s so much more vulnerable and bold to say what your exact feeling is, and that’s what I always try to bring in. I’m afraid to say it when I’m not singing, but this is a way I can lay out the hard truth. And I can say it with feeling each time, because it is the hard truth.”

While The Havnauts have been performing only for a short time, they’ve crammed a lot of performances into a brief period, and ended up bonding with each other in the process. If the music they make is infectious, it’s a product of how much they enjoy spending time together, making loud, angsty punk songs as friends first and foremost. And that joy is translated into their songs.

“If you don’t like the people you’re making music with, your music is going to reflect that. You’re going to be tired at band practice because you don’t want to be there, you’d rather be at home watching Netflix,” Merullo says. “We all know the grind. You play music because you have to. But with each new project it’s a question of how deep you’ll go. Will you fall in love with it? I really believe in the music that we’re making.”

The Havnauts play June 16 at The Casbah

“Plus you can’t hear people talking over the music, which is a plus,” Bennett adds, noting that she’s experienced that with other bands. “It’s fucking brutal. I’ve played so many shows to people eating dinner. And, like, nobody wants that. But this band will never play in a restaurant.”

And just in case The Havnauts happen to be playing to an empty room instead, well, that’s not something that worries them too much.

“I can’t imagine playing a show with this band where I’d be bummed if nobody else was there,” Bennett says. “If nobody shows up, then we just play our best and have fun.”