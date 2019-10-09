The Inspiration Continues

× Expand Photo by Steve Gullick Ride is, from left, Mark Gardener, Steve Queralt, Laurence “Loz” Colbert and Andy Bell.

Any way you slice it, 21 years is a long time. But as a gap between albums from a rock band, it’s more like an eternity.

Yet that’s the exactly how long it took Ride, the pioneering English shoegaze quartet, to release a follow-up to its 1996 fourth album, “Tarantula.”

More than simply picking up where they left off, 2017’s “Weather Diaries” found the original foursome—vocalist/guitarist Andy Bell, vocalist/guitarist Mark Gardener, bassist Steve Queralt, and drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert—expanding upon the feedback-drenched sound that had originally defined them.

Now the band is back with another album, the August-released “This Is Not a Safe Place,” which once again showcases their sonic evolution, but also serves as a solid indication that there is much more to come in their newly ignited, second go-round.

“The inspiration is still rolling,” Bell said. “We’re on a great label and we have a great team around us. We’re still finding our feet in what we’re doing again after so long. But we all want to carry on.”

Although a hiatus of more than two decades presented plenty of challenges by itself, the radical changes to the music industry during Ride’s absence were even more severe.

Mobile phones were just beginning their ascent to ubiquity when Ride initially broke up. But terms like digital single, social media profile and online presence? Nonexistent.

“That’s been the biggest change,” Bell said. “It has nothing to do with making the music—writing, recording, or mixing. It’s that adjustment to all the things needed to do when you finish the thing. We’re operating in a parallel universe from what it used to be like.”

While Bell and his band mates undoubtedly had their own unique hurdles in reuniting after so many years had passed, it’s not like they’re grumpy about it.

You certainly won’t find them pining for the “way it was” or refusing to embrace the current norms of their profession. In fact, the only negative Bell acknowledged regarding Ride’s return to the scene is its lack of a head start on so many of these things.

“We just got thrown into the deep end,” he said. “This is what it is now and we’re still catching up. But it’s actually gotten better. There’s more music. It’s easier to get. And I’m feeling more inspired. Just sitting on a tour bus and both making, and listening to, a Spotify playlist that’s Bluetoothed to the tour bus stereo. It’s just so brilliant.”

But what about the delicate alchemy of retaining enough of what made them the band they were when they started and adjusting that with more than 20 years of changes to music and the world?

“We actually had a strategy for this,” Bell said.

“And it was to pretend that we’d been making records all that time. We asked things like, ‘What would we do if we were making album 14 or 15?’ We also found out that we were all still pretty much listening to the same things, independently. So it wasn’t that hard to find common ground—even if that common ground wasn’t going to lead to ‘Nowhere Part 2,’” he added about Ride’s seminal 1990 debut.

It also may have helped that Bell spent much of his time after Ride initially broke up playing bass in Oasis and then guitar in Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye.

“To use a football analogy, it was like playing for a local team and then spending 10 years playing for Barcelona,” Bell said. “Then, getting the chance to go back. I learned so much. It was like a master class.”

Whatever it is, Ride seems more than content with the vitality of their second life. Because they don’t really write on the road—rather in the gaps between runs—they’ll have to wait until they’ve properly toured “This Is Not A Safe Place” to start working on what will come next.

But with so much going right, they do have a tentative plan to eclipse the creative output of their first tenure.

“It’s been quite an enjoyable process,” Bell said. “We have a natural thing together and the rest has fallen into place. We’re in no rush, but I would like to make more Ride albums than we made the first time around. I want to get over that bridge. But they’ll all have to be good as well.”

