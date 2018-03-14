The Local Music Review 2018

Change is good. If nothing changes, then it certainly can’t get any better. After more than a decade of listening to local bands’ submissions in a marathon session for the annual Great Demo Review, we’re making some improvements. Bands still make demos, and bands still send them to us, but the state of music in 2018 is such that those demos are, more often than not, the releases that end up being heard by the public. Instead of meticulously prepping songs in pre-studio sessions, bands are self-recording and immediately posting their music to sites such as Bandcamp and Soundcloud, cutting out the middleman entirely. Then again, a lot of bands simply don’t bother with the step of making a demo, and end up sending us their finished, studio-quality recordings. And we’d hate to overlook those submissions just because they’re not technically a “demo,” whatever that is anymore.

So this year we’re changing the name of the Great Demo Review to, simply, the Local Music Review. In a slightly more slimmed-down version of last year’s epic review session, we tackled 77 submissions this time around, eight of which we deemed, as is tradition, ExtraSpecialGood. The rest range from good to meh to good-god-why-are-you-doing-this-to-me? It’s always fun to discover new bands in town that we love, and while there are always bands that we end up cringing at, we hope our feedback is taken constructively. Just because we didn’t like something doesn’t mean a band should pack up its instruments, but it’s probably worth considering some adjustments. Like we said: Change is good.

This wouldn’t be a Local Music Issue without some more in-depth features on the artists that continue to make the scene interesting, even legendary. This year we take a look at a celebrated punk band releasing their first new music in more than a decade, as well as a musical MVP who has performed on many of our favorite local releases. More than anything, this issue is a celebration of San Diego’s music, even if it sometimes requires some tough love.

—Jeff Terich

1019 and iD the Poet—Untitled EP

This “trip-hop” mixtape finds 1019 & iD the Poet employing some eclectic samples that range from classic jazz to an excerpt from the cult film Valley of the Dolls—and then grinding them up in what sounds like a garbage disposal. It also features the unfortunate line “got a duffle of dough big as a buffalo, yo.” 10-19thenumberman.bandcamp.com

—Alex Noble

A Hero Within—Demo

It’s hard to take a band seriously when their name sounds like the subtitle to a Karate Kid sequel, but you gotta give these guys props for their metal chops. Great guitar and drum work—reminiscent of In Flames—elevate the generic lyrics (then again, what great metal band doesn’t have its share of eye-rolling lyrics?). The band works best when evoking the laser-sounding, lip-biting nostalgia of ’80s metal; not so much when they wade into hardcore screamo territory. aherowithinband.com

—Ryan Bradford

A Swoop & A Cross—Model Macrocosm

A Swoop & A Cross had four separate releases last year, and while all of them showcase a knack for cinematic beatmaking, Model Macrocosm is the most complete and diverse entry in the collection so far. From more bright and straightforward compositions (“Vodka In A Wooden Kiln”, “Arcade Bodega”) to murky and fractured ones (“It Is Raining & The Water”, “From Survival To Thrival”), A Swoop & A Cross does a nice job covering it all here. aswoopandacross.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Bang Bang Jet Away—Demo

Matthew Binder and Mike Kamoo are local scene vets, having played in bands such as Hotel St. George, The Stereotypes and Vinyl Radio. And you can hear that experience in these songs, which are tuneful, unhurried and handled with care. They submitted three tracks from this project, and all three swing with small-batch indie-rock ‘n’ soul charm. Highlights include the stately chorus of “Cocaine Company” and the croaky speak-sung swagger of “This Ain’t About You.” facebook.com/bangbangjetaway

—Ben Salmon

Battery Point—A Memory For Today

This Chula Vista-based sextet obviously love Morrissey and The Smiths. They even spend one of the three songs here covering Another Sunny Day’s “You Should All Be Murdered,” a song so Smiths-y that ASD should have been required to hand over royalties. But this is Battery Point’s third solid collection in as many years, and they are proving themselves to be more than the sum of their influences. batterypoint.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Heather Baziotes—Never Let Nobody Break Me

When you receive a demo on a CD-R from 2002—complete with the home-printed label—the first thought is: why? But there’s also a morbid curiosity to what the disc may contain, sort of like watching the cursed video from The Ring. Good news: despite the questionable format, Heather Baziotes’ single “Never Let Nobody Break Me” is actually a pretty good pop-dance jam with the same don’t-take-shit attitude as the songs P!nk was releasing in 2002. The bad news: The CD-R nearly broke my computer by getting stuck inside it, therefore confirming my suspicions that it was a cursed object. People, just get a Bandcamp page.

—Ryan Bradford

Ian Beeson—Untitled

Track “002”: Remember “Somebody That I Used To Know?” Now imagine that both Gotye and Kimbra are drunk as hell and breathless because they ran the last block home. It’s 2:28 a.m., and both of them have the munchies. Kimbra screams, “No one wants to make a sandwich for you, Gotye.” Lyrical content aside, that’s what this track sounds like, including the arrhythmic kitchen noises. soundcloud.com/user-270904846

—Carolyn Ramos

The Black Sofas—Razorblade

In all of two minutes, The Black Sofas piledrive their way through two tracks, “Razorblade” and “Contrived,” about half of which comprises a sampled political rant. I mean, I get it—punk songs work better when they’re short. But there’s barely anything here, and the music that is on the CD sounds like a Pennywise demo from the early ’90’s. It’s fine for what it is, but with only a minute of music, what’s here is barely worth mentioning.

—Jeff Terich

Bridey—Missed the Boat

Bridey’s wailing Florence and the Machine-esque vocals paired with an upbeat sound makes for some standard, but still fun alt-pop faire. Even with buoyant highlights such as “You” and the eponymous “Missed the Boat,” this all feels like one long song with some occasional fluctuations in tempo. Still, the nonchalantly jaded lyrics make the album worth the listen, effortlessly brushing off one romantic mishap after another. bridey.bandcamp.com

—Alex Noble

Broken Stems—“Heavy On My Mind”

This could easily be placed in a dramatic montage at the end of a Sons of Anarchy episode. Broken Stems’ sound and image lean toward generic blues-rock, but they’re sophisticated musicians and songwriters. There are strong vocals, atmospheric organs and drumming that accompanies the group perfectly, all of which allows the keys and fat, bluesy guitar riffs to shine. Seems like they paid attention in music theory class—their use of dynamics, harmonies and an unconventional song structure make this an engaging listen. brokenstems.com

—Lara McCaffrey

Bunk Acid Rash—Demo

Some praise the internet for demolishing the gatekeepers that have traditionally held art back, thus creating a level playing field that gives independent artists just as much chance to be seen or heard as famous stars. With this, unfortunately, comes a lack of quality control, and artists think that whatever they do is worthy of posting. Now, maybe I’m just not the audience for Bunk Acid Rash’s washed-out hardcore. Maybe I’m too elite to find the charm in a demo that sounds like it was recorded on the Talkboy from Home Alone 2, but it’s frustrating to listen to genuine talent buried under a thousand layers of analog scuzz. bunkacidrash.bandcamp.com

—Ryan Bradford

Sean Burdeaux—Christmas 2017

A single track clocking in at just over 47 minutes, this self-proclaimed “iterative, improvised drone/noise piece” sounds like what one would hear if chock-full of PCP and attempting to cut sheet metal between two extremely large turbines. But hey, fuck yeah for self-expression! facebook.com/itsokayimcrying

—Scott McDonald

Sean Burdeaux—Birthday Beats

Burdeaux is back and there couldn’t be more juxtaposition between his two celebratory-titled entries. With a total running time just under four-and-a-half minutes, the two songs here sample the likes of Count Basie, Schubert, Buddy Rich and Dave Brubeck for a pair of nicely executed and perfectly off-kilter patchworks. facebook.com/itsokayimcrying

—Scott McDonald

Calcutta Kid—Calcutta Kid

Other than hearing raga in the background of TV or film scenes, I’ve never listened to the genre, but I found Calcutta Kid’s instrumentals accessible to my Western ears. Their slow sitar-and-bass grooves are pretty. And while the droning effect might not appeal to everyone, it felt like someone cleared my third chakra. I could play it at a dinner party, while working on some art or while sitting on a train with Adrien Brody. calcuttakid.bandcamp.com

—Carolyn Ramos

Captain Viejo—#2

Captain Viejo’s #2 features cover art depicting the titular Captain, wearing a cape and Cyclops-style visor, flying through space presumably to kick some intergalactic bad guy ass. With that kind of image to live up to, Captain Viejo really only had the option to schlock it up, with big guitar riffs and a singer that doesn’t know how not to ham it up. Ultimately, Captain Viejo doesn’t step too far outside bar-band boundaries, but while it’s far from novel or innovative, it’s definitely fun. reverbnation.com/captainviejo

—Jeff Terich

Clay Fox—Light And Sound Came Pouring In

One of the minor qualms about doing this music review every year is realizing how many San Diego bands take themselves so. fucking. seriously. I mean, cool moodiness, bros, but are you even having fun? In contrast, Clay Fox—the project of multi-instrumentalist Daniel Schraer—feels like a breath of chaotic fresh air. The album sounds like a busker-style street performance with indie-rock sensibilities, and there are many moments when it feels like it’s going to fly off the rails (in a good way). For example, opening track “Now It Has Begun”—a demented polka tune—would fit right in on the soundtrack to Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Weeeee! clayfox.bandcamp.com

—Ryan Bradford

Robert Crawford—Demo

A single-track CD marked only in barely legible writing (with no track titles), Robert Crawford’s demo doesn’t offer much in the way of useful information. But the sole track on the demo is extremely lo-fi acoustic indie rock in the vein of early Neutral Milk Hotel, sans the fantastical imagery. He’s got heart and a good knack for melody, but it sounds like a work in progress, particularly because of the fuzzy recording quality. A good start, but still a long way to go.

—Jeff Terich

Naya Dane—“Badder”

Unfortunately for Naya Dane, his song’s download link expired last month. Unfortunately for me, his music video is on YouTube. It has all the makings of a low budget hip-hop music video: a house party, women eye-fucking the camera and meager special effects. While Naya Dane has picked up on the infectious popularity of a dancehall-inspired beat, it’s difficult to take him seriously as he weaves through decorative (?) strips of toilet paper hanging from the ceiling. facebook.com/Naya-Dane-187969841274797

—Torrey Bailey

Daytrip—Daytrip

Jangly, well-produced power pop with a touch of second wave emo. Daytrip stick to a pretty straightforward guitar-driven sound with their self-titled EP. It’s fairly risk averse, but that’s not necessarily standing in the way of making it an enjoyable listen. All in all, these are strongly written, if conventional alt-rock songs, and Daytrip are good at what they do. That being said, I’d love to hear them get more ambitious and a little more experimental, but for now they’ve got a really solid set of songs to start with. daytripsd.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Dirty Pennies—Dirty Pennies

If Heart had a torrid affair with The B-52’s and their lovechild started a band with a ’90s rock guitarist, that just might be Dirty Pennies. The nine tracks here come with varied success, but the punk-infused “American Dream,” while slightly out of place, ramps up the snarl and sass for a high-note album closer. dirtypenniessd.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Divad—Divad

Divad suffer from the same ailment that plagues a lot of bands—they don’t know what kind of band they want to be. They’re constantly on the verge of exploding into nu-metal testosterone mania, but often just get stuck in some kind of Incubus-like middle ground. It doesn’t rock as hard as it should, but it’s not really soulful or smooth either. Only “God of Thunder” finally soars into butt-rock excess, and while it’s completely absurd (“I was raised by the deeee-monnnnnns!”) I admire the commitment to schlock. At least it’s fun, which is a lot more than I can say for the other songs. reverbnation.com/divadtheband

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Cari Veach Dream Burglar

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Dream Burglar—Major Turn Offs

Justin Cota is a busy man. His impressive portfolio of bands includes Gloomsday, Deep Sea Thunder Beast and Bosswitch, but when some of his home-recorded rock songs piqued the interest of his buddies, he turned ‘em into a living, seething thing. The result is Dream Burglar, and Dream Burglar’s first album Major Turn Offs, a rough-and-tumble collection of punchy rock ‘n’ roll pushed through a fuzz-punk filter. Sometimes Dream Burglar is bluesy and bruising, like a heavier Rolling Stones. Other times, they’re ragged and reminiscent of punk icons Wire. Either way, this band rocks so efficiently, one might wonder if there’s just one person locking down the sound. (There is—Cota played every glorious part on the album.) dreamburglar.bandcamp.com

—Ben Salmon

Electromagnetic—Electromagnetic

Tool and Deftones-style alt-metal with overwrought crooning and unintendedly goofy choruses like “I’m not psycho!” In fact, one particular track sounds almost exactly like a track from Deftones’ Around the Fur. It’s competently executed, but the band sounds like they’re trapped in 1997. facebook.com/electromagneticmetal

—Jeff Terich

Embajada—Demo

It’s unfortunate that we don’t receive a lot of Latin music for review, considering our proximity to a wealth of talent in town and beyond the border. So we’re pretty lucky that Embajada’s two-song demo found its way into our ears. The song “Salvaje” has a sexy melancholy reminiscent of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” but with Latin percussion and a horn section. The other song “Hay Onda” dabbles in light hip-hop, but retains the laid-back smoothness. Embajada is the audio equivalent to getting buzzed on a muggy night. I dig it. embajada.bandcamp.com

—Ryan Bradford

Frontside—Heat EP

Frontside is a rock-solid punk band. They’ve got all the parts: Bouncing bass. Relentless drums. A guy with a throat full of broken glass and plenty of pissed-offedness. Guitar tone like the jagged edge of an opened Campbell’s soup can lid. The band’s name may evoke images of surf ‘n’ chill, but its sound is straightforward, neck-veins-poppin’ hardcore à la Minor Threat, with just enough melodic sense to grab your ear and hold on to it. Long may they rage! frontsidehc.bandcamp.com

—Ben Salmon

Half Car Garage—Untitled

This should be called Full Capacity on the Lido Deck, because Half Car Garage sound as if they play everything on a cruise ship. Its seven tracks seem to blend everything from pop-punk to ’70s rock and light funk. When they’re trying to convey more complex emotions, they still end up sounding cheerful. Just like on a cruise, there are too many things happening and I felt trapped while listening to it. halfcargarage.bandcamp.com

—Carolyn Ramos

Half Eaten—Garbage Games

Decidedly rough around the edges, Half Eaten still delivers a dozen quite enjoyable psych-rock/jangle-pop tunes with perfectly paired titles like “Diddley Squat” and “Freeze Dried Eyeballs.” Extra props for the Facebook band pic with one of the guys sporting a shiner. facebook.com/halfeatenband

—Scott McDonald

Trent Herzman—“Floating Around”

It’s hard to judge off one song, but if I’m to go off this single track, I’d have to say this is a highly uninspired sea chantey that channels the worst parts of ’70s pop-rock. Think Harry Nilsson dumbing it down for an audience full of kindergarteners. trentherzman.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

Homeless Sexuals—5 Song EP

I don’t necessarily expect a band titled Homeless Sexuals to be all that serious, and this band certainly isn’t. They do fucking rock, however. The extremely lo-fi recordings on the band’s five-song EP are old-school rock ‘n’ roll in the vein of The Stooges or MC5, with completely unintelligible lyrics that sound like they were screamed from inside of a cardboard box. Paying a few extra bucks to make a better quality recording would probably make a world of difference, though I get the idea that the lyrics probably aren’t worth deciphering. This hard-rocking, mumble-mouthed din will have to do. homelesssexuals.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Jessica Sands Hospital Birthday Cake

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Hospital Birthday Cake—Tarnation

Throughout Tarnation, Hospital Birthday Cake is at the crosshairs of eerie and serene. And it’s artfully done. Between three band members, there’s guitars, keyboards, xylophones, percussion, wind instruments and even a sarangi, a string instrument often used in Hindustani classical music. Tarnation has a clear build and peak, like the aural equivalent of being hunted by a monster, which eventually comes to get you by the ninth track, “Ice Cream Palace Dungeon.” Even then, Hospital Birthday Cake held their punches, and I’ll sleep better because of that. hospitalbirthdaycake.bandcamp.com

—Torrey Bailey

The Humble Crab—Humble Crap

The Humble Crab’s Bandcamp page says it all: “File Under: Post-Folk-Indie-Hip-Hop-Current-Events-Hobo-Core”… the music industry has suffered from over-hyphenation for quite some time now, but this description is pretty much spot on. This band of genre-allergic merrymakers belongs to the same lineage of weirdos as, say, Ween and They Might Be Giants. They combine canned beats, sound effects, distorted vocals, persistent humor, warped vocals and acoustic guitars into one big fun-bag of oddball pop gems. In the end, Humble Crap comes off not as amateurish hobby, but more like an inspired homemade art project. thehumblecrab.bandcamp.com

—Ben Salmon

Jackslacks—Earthling Sessions

It’s no secret that being a drummer is often a thankless role in the band, so I gotta give some props to Jackslacks, a drummer who wrote and sang all the songs on Earthling Sessions. It’s not entirely groundbreaking, but the album does settle into a comfortable groove, peddling nostalgia via ’60s-style rock, rockabilly and honky-tonk. Plus, the spirited ode to Ocean Beach (“The 92107”) is a fun, regional romp. The album’s peak comes during “Best Friend Gone Away,” which sounds like classic Beach Boys: carefree and warm. Thanks for giving drummers a good name, Jackslacks. jackslacks.bandcamp.com

—Ryan Bradford

Latin Mass—H

Although decently executed, the problem here is that the two songs included just don’t seem to go together. Named after the band’s moniker, the 19-and-a-half-minute opener covers a lot of ground in its exorbitant run time—from punk to hardcore to metal and back again. Meanwhile, the two-and-a-half-minute “Janus Redux” sounds more like a leftover demo from a Black Lips jam session.

—Scott McDonald

League of Assholes—IM PEACH, The Sequel

I listened to all 22 minutes and 47 seconds of this “noise opera” inspired by President Trump, and I can vouch that it’s a literal fucking nightmare. I mean this in the most flattering way possible considering that this was definitely the League of Assholes’ goal. The Assholes use industrial, garbage disposal-esque instrumentation with the intention of evoking terror. The ominous tone is sustained throughout the entire runtime via incessant screaming, chainsaw-like guitar riffs and gibberish chanting. I can say with complete confidence that I’ve never experienced anything like it. Chalk it up to #trumpsamerica? titicacaman.com

—Alex Noble

Le Ra—Limbs

For a band with so many dark and macabre references in their song titles—“Diablo”, “Skin and Bones”, “Fear”—Le Ra’s music is pretty bright. That’s not to say that there isn’t underlying sadness to all the songs, but it’s hard for music not to lift your spirits when it veers between hazy, psychedelic pop and classic rock (“Diablo” sounds like it belongs on the Dazed and Confused soundtrack). Singer/guitarist Mónica Mendoza (who’s been a pioneer of cross-border art/music projects for quite some time) imbues the tunes with a voice that’s simultaneously playful and haunting. We always appreciate a little goth in our summer jams, and Le Ra delivers. soundcloud.com/le-ra-5

—Ryan Bradford

Loose Cannon—Lump of Coal

The second song on Loose Cannon’s Lump of Coal is called “Fuck You,” and features the lines “fuck your face!” and “I hate your guts and I hope you fuckin’ die!” They definitely have a punk rock attitude, and a pretty hostile one at that. But Loose Cannon sounds more like mid-’90s grunge à la Bush or Bad Religion’s “Infected.” Simple, snotty, four-chord alt-rock that’s catchy but not terribly innovative. facebook.com/loosecannonsd1

—Jeff Terich

Lovefest—The Lovefest Musical Compendium

Lovefest boast song titles such as “Megaton Dumpsterfuck” and “Nicole’s Got Hog’s Ass Sauce in Her Eyes,” which speaks to the seriousness or lack thereof in these 16 songs. “Hog’s Ass Sauce” is actually a pretty good song, sort of a shoestring-budget shoegaze/dream pop thing with a good melody. The problem is that this demo is all over the fucking place. The band is seemingly half-serious and half-joking, and I still don’t get the punchline. facebook.com/lovefestmusic

—Jeff Terich

Mighty Mage—Art is Magic EP

I swear music editor Jeff Terich sent me this steaming pile of soiled buttcheese on purpose. He’s trying to ruin me. OK, so the album cover features a rather foreboding image of a guitar ablaze, but the only thing magical about the five folky songs on this EP is that I managed to magically not kill myself while listening to them. Drab and derivative lyrics belted out by what sounds like someone’s overzealous youth group pastor. mightymage.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

Mt. Pleasant—Mt. Pleasant EP

I had high hopes for this particular EP considering the band members sowed their chops in local groups like New Mexico and Roxy Jones. It starts out with a blistering Crazy Horse-style jam (“Masques”), but then veers into danceable post-punk (“Trees”), ’90s alt-rock (“Assist and Decease”), ’70s hard-rock (“VG”) and a bizarre robotic monologue (think a crass, irreverent take on Radiohead’s “Fitter Happier”). The bouncing between genres is proof enough that these guys have a ton of talent, so I expect great things once they settle into a more cohesive sound. mtpleasantmusic.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

MY MYND—“Back Pocket”/“In My Mynd”

MY MYND has an interesting combination of soulful sounds, sometimes recalling the progressive R&B of Frank Ocean while keeping up a laid-back ’70s funk sensibility. There are some futuristic synths that sometimes cut through the vintage soul, and “In My Mynd” in particular has a super catchy chorus. That being said, the vocals are breezy and not as powerful as Ocean’s, but they’re nice enough. It’s just a start, but it has the potential to be something really cool. facebook.com/nickcostamymynd

—Jeff Terich

Heather Nation—Lost Ark Demos

Beautiful, folk-inspired acoustic jams that could be better served once they’re fleshed out of demo form. Still, after a couple listens I couldn’t help but think they work well on their own. She gets a little too Ren Faire with all the mentions of sirens, beasts and dragons, but Nation’s voice—somewhere between Kate Bush and Joanna Newsom—serves as a lovely respite from any Medieval allusions. heathernationmusic.com

—Seth Combs

Novus Spero—Degenerate Music

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what kind of band Novus Spero is, because that seemingly changes with each track. On “Nutmeg Tree,” it’s gentle folk music. On “Anna Karina,” it’s lushly arranged, jazzy pop à la The Sea and Cake. And on “Stop Before You Start,” it’s bouncy power pop. In each case, the band pulls it off well, even though there’s not a lot of rhyme or reason to how these songs tie together. Still, it’s hard to get too upset about it when they’re playing a song like the absolutely gorgeous “Cave Paintings.” Plus the band gets extra points for the ballpoint pen drawing of an octopus on the CD sleeve. novusspero.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Nowhereland—The Falcon EP

This is how this whole listening exercise went down: I saw the name of the band and assumed I was in for some Beatles-esque tunes and from the opening chords of “Falcon,” I figured my assumptions were spot on. Then, the band launched into a poppy, albeit derivative blend of hard and psych-rock. They get points for tightness, but the cock-rock nuances get old fairly quickly. Let’s call it Queens of the Clone Age, but hey, the cover features a sweet pic of a falconer so there’s that. nowherelandusa.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by Alberto Sanchez Of Ennui

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Of Ennui—Tone Poems

Most albums feel like they’re simply performed; Of Ennui’s EP Tone Poems is one of those rare albums that feels lived-in, intrinsic, containing the blood and veins and heart of the people who created it. It’s an album that feels incredibly personal, yet harrowingly epic. Of Ennui’s sound is a culmination of every heavy and pretty song that came before it: the cinematics of Explosions in the Sky, the complexity of Cave-In, the preciseness of Tool and the catharsis of Deafheaven are just a few examples that come to mind. But let’s not forget: The album rocks and the band’s technical prowess shows through on all 40 minutes of the five-song release. And sonically, Tone Poems sounds fantastic, with soaring guitars and snare hits that sound like they were recorded in a 16th century cathedral, and singer Brian Strauss’ vocals instill the songs with vulnerability (think Anhoni meets Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart). To create a record that sounds simultaneously big and intimate is a feat of immersing oneself in the music, and I’m sure if you could cut it open, it would bleed. ofennui.bandcamp.com

—Ryan Bradford

On a Phone—On a Phone

With its genre-spanning collage of sounds and Brit-pop-inspired vocals, this album would have sounded righteously innovative in the mid-’90s, but now it just sounds a bit dated. There are some true gems on here such as the Animal Collective-style call-and-responses on “Paradigm” and much-too-short ballad “Levitate.” However, most of the songs seem to get cut off just as the listener might expect it to be going somewhere more expansive (see: “Torn”). These guys have a lot of talent though so I can’t help but feel that with a little more attention to the parts that work, they’ll craft something truly innovative. onaphone.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

Other Ways—Hello Wiretap EP

Blistering short bursts of noise-punk that manage to be both pissy and tunefully pleasant. A lot of it is standard punk-by-numbers and the vocalist channels all the right influences (Henry Rollins and Stooges-era Iggy), but I’d like to hear the band expand their sound beyond the minute-and-a-half blasts and explore the droney parts of tracks such as “Snail Man” and “Alt Fuck.” otherways.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

Paper Forest—How To Become a Mountain

There’s some interesting moments in the songwriting, but the musicianship isn’t great on this. “Cannon Fodder” and “I Tried to Give Up the Ghost” are reminiscent of Violent Femmes and early Modest Mouse, while “Dead Bugs” recalls the party punk of FIDLAR. “No Moon” has some nice melodies and harmonies, but needs more work to make it tighter. On top of Paper Forest’s simplistic instrumentals, the vocalists have limited ranges and are often pitchy. soundcloud.com/paperforest

—Lara McCaffrey

Paloma—Luna EP

Luna goes from psychedelic rock to alternative to pop, and it works—for the most part. “Touch” and “Climbers” have psych rock sensibilities à la Tame Impala. “Isabel” and “Thick of it all” sound a little more mainstream alt-rock but retain the same atmospheric and dreamy quality as the other songs. ”Fish” has a more overt pop sensibility, making it the odd song out on the EP. I’d like to see Paloma either cut this song or tweak it to make Luna more cohesive. soundcloud.com/paloma_luna

—Lara McCaffrey

The Passengers—The Passengers

Swapping hardcore for post-punk, local growler Adam Bixel sings, plays guitar, bass and keys, while enlisting Therapy’s Matt Donnert for drums on this five-song debut. The result is a solid and cohesive 20 minutes of music that is as nuanced as it is driving.

—Scott McDonald

Pharmacy—Wrack and Roll

For me, it sounds likes really bad T-Rex covers. However, I listened to this album in the office and here’s what art director Carolyn Ramos had to say:

“Oh my god, I can’t.”

“Did they say human dick?”

At this point, Carolyn just starts drunkenly reciting what she hears: “Here’s a pan! Here’s a pan! Do you recycle?”

Carolyn slams fist on table.

Singer says, “I’m too busy drinking booze.” Carolyn replies, ”Me too, bro.”

Carolyn starts playing with pen and looking on phone.

Genuinely awful punk singer says, “You always want me to come, but I don’t wanna.” Carolyn screams, “REALLY?! This dude is a virgin!”

Track seven of 12: Carolyn falls asleep on desk

Carolyn wakes up and yells, “This guy sounds like he tried to date my niece and I was all like, ‘fuck you!’”

—Seth Combs

The Powerballs—Two Songs

On Two Songs, The Powerballs are ’90s-alternative-cover-band palatable, but without any meaningful lyrics. This CD sampler is like if Hole were slow-your-roll chill bros and sang songs about girls who shop too much. facebook.com/thepowerballs

—Carolyn Ramos

Pumphouse—Too Broke for Fun

Initially it would seem that there’s nothing all that remarkable about Pumphouse’s grungy rock, but it only takes a minute or so for the band to reveal their secret weapon: a saxophone player. He doesn’t go “Careless Whisper” all over these tracks, but if they lean a little closer to Morphine that’s always a plus in my book. The songs are fine enough—big choruses, chugging riffs and the like—but it’s really all about that sweet, sweet sax. pumphousesd.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Julia Sage—“Este Año”

While my Spanish is limited at best, I was captivated by Julia Sage’s singing even if I didn’t totally understand it. The melody is simple and beautiful, requiring nothing but a gentle acoustic guitar instrumentation to complement Sage’s stripped-down, sorrowful vocals. The track has a traditional vibe to it, almost as if it’s a Mexican folk song. The fact that “Este Año” is actually an original song is a testament to Sage’s talent as both a singer and songwriter. facebook.com/juliasagemusic

—Alex Noble

Se Vende—“regular”

While Se Vende’s 10-track album “regular” is in quotes, like David Bowie’s “Heroes,” it’s not a recording on that level of conceptual art rock. It’s more visceral, albeit melodic punk rock that sounds like what I remember from growing up in Southern California in the ’90s. Or right now, even. So-Cal punk is pretty much always So-Cal punk, and Se Vende are pretty good at it, with searing, four-chord throwdowns, bilingual lyrics and song titles like “Later Dicks.” sevende.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Shepherd’s Glen—Monsters Inside Me

The first pitch on this album is a wicked curveball. Opening track “Lament” sounds like it could kick off a killer collection of melodic drone music or baroque indie rock. It does not. The rest of Monsters Inside Me sounds like an unearthed cult classic from some bygone era of hard rock. Shepherd’s Glen excel at writing guitar riffs and solos, but the vocals—impassioned and imperfect, for sure—are an acquired taste. Still, there is a singular vision happening here that is to be commended. facebook.com/shepherdsglenofficial

—Ben Salmon

Sherman Sherman and the Hardwoods—Bacon Bits

Funky, sorta loungey, sorta soulful pop and R&B songs that make catchy melodies out of throwaway joke concepts like eating McRibs and washing your ass. It’s crude, silly and fun, though with some solid grooves here, it’s easy to see how these could be transformed into some really good funk jams instead of novelties. Not necessarily a wasted opportunity, but certainly one that wasn’t seized to the fullest. facebook.com/Sherman-Sherman-The-Hardwoods-328133613785

—Jeff Terich

SHRUBBRAVO—Approachable

What in the living fuck is going on here? There’s a kinda-funky, kinda-loungey keyboard sound going on here, but way too many voices seem to be overlapping one another. At one point, a voice-over explains a pun, another one calls someone a “bitch boy” for drawing a unicorn. And that’s just the first track. The brief “Quieres Surfear” is far more accessible, with lyrics in Spanish over some Latin-tinged shoegaze, and “Fortune Cookie” is all groove. I’m not sure whether or not SHRUBBRAVO is intended to be a joke, but if it is, I don’t get it.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Naz Massaro Sights and Sages

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Sights and Sages—“Aghori”

This band only sent this track (via a YouTube link) to be reviewed. However, as is the case with YouTube, it autoplayed me some other videos from this group—“Virgil” and “Derivative”—and I have to say that I’m thoroughly impressed by their earnest and catchy take on prog and math-rock. Both of those tracks have all the hallmarks of latter day prog and math-rock (tight, astute polyrhythms and crunchy bursts of guitar), but what’s particularly impressive is how the group manages to make both those genres sound accessible to listeners who wouldn’t know a King Crimson from a Coheed and Cambria. It’s easy to see why the group was recently nominated for “Best New Artist” at the San Diego Music Awards. “Aghori,” in particular, sees the band heading in a more dance-friendly direction with tight, toe-tapping rhythms and a falsetto chorus that gets stuck in your head all day. I have no idea what an “aghori” is or why the lead singer wants so bad to be one, but by the end of the song, I couldn’t help but want the same thing. facebook.com/sightsandsages

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by David Mead Sixes

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Sixes—Hisss EP

Sixes are, ostensibly, a punk band. A basic, bass-guitar-drums trio, they certainly have the lo-fi sound down, proudly branding this EP as “self-produced, self-released, recorded live to a 4-track cassette machine.” (Refreshing in this age of digital gloss, tbh.) The five songs on the Hisss EP are lean and potent, with sharp corners and sharper melodies. But the coolest thing about Sixes is the thread of vintage influence that courses through their tunes. It can be heard in the submerged surf vibe of “Crusher” and the old-soul chorus of “Begging For Your Love” and the wild-eyed psych-garage jam “Don’t Mess With Ryan.” Punk bands are a dime a dozen. Deeply rooted punk bands like Sixes are far more valuable. sixessixessixes.bandcamp.com

—Ben Salmon

Stellar Systems—Edge of Infinity

A self-described “Rock Opera starring a team of scientists,” Edge of Infinity is nerdy as fuck. Generally speaking, that’s the point of sci-fi rock operas, and while the performance and production quality of the record is good, it’s hard to get past the feeling that I’m listening to an off-Broadway musical. The lyrics are all very train of thought (“This trip is gettin’ long, but we gotta be strong...put our heads together”) and with little in the way of distinguishable hooks or a unique style, there are far too many eggs in that particular basket. edgeofinfinity.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Stone Crow—Stone Crow

Laid-back, forgettable and strummy folk music with pseudo-profound lyrics like “Call me a sinner, I don’t care...call me a believer, I’m already there.” Basically the sound of every chill coffeehouse guitar-dude in Southern California, without the swirly latte foam designs or tip jar that says “karma.” There’s also one weird grunge jam session for no good reason.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Anastasya Korol Strawberry Moons

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Strawberry Moons—4-Song EP

Something about the name Strawberry Moons initially led me to believe there was a folky, heartland sensibility about them, but the North County band’s frame of reference spans well outside of Neil Young’s Harvest. The band has more of a dreamy, psychedelic pop sound, their richly layered sound somewhere in the middle of a Mazzy Star, Fleetwood Mac and The Jesus and Mary Chain trifecta. It’s hazy without being sleepy, and catchy while allowing each track a great deal of nuance. Of the four tracks here, opening track “Microphone” is the most urgent, a hard-driving rock number that features a stunning male-female vocal harmony and a persistent organ whir. Yet the other three tracks tend to be slow burners, building up into something even greater than how they began. The Strawberry Moons balance a lot of ideas, but they all come together well, even when it seems like they shouldn’t. This is as fun as indie pop gets. thestrawberrymoons.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Kenny Shook Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble—“Aragon”/“Ode to the Poets”

After releasing back-to-back LPs in 2015 and 2016, San Diego’s finest instrumental (mostly) soul ensemble is set to drop a third full-length by the end of this year. For now, the Tim Felten-helmed collective are placating fans with this double dip of dopeness. Side A’s “Aragon” is a groovy Roy Ayers cover originally written for the soundtrack to the 1973 blaxploitation film Coffy starring Pam Grier. It’s backed by original tune “Ode To The Poets,” which tips its cap to German funksters The Poets of Rhythm in more than just its title. The SFSE also strengthened their already talented troupe with the recent additions of Jake Najor and Omar Lopez (B-Side Players / Original Wailers) to the mix. While the band’s upcoming full-length should definitely be among the best local releases of the year, these two tunes will both keep the party going and leave fans wanting more. thesurefiresoulensemble.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Ryan Daniel Tafolla—Songs from Hollywood

This dude seems genuine, and he puts the time in. Here’s what he said about his limited edition hand made CD of Songs From Hollywood: “I literally hand made them. I like crafts.” So it’s a shame that the two best songs in this eight-song collection are instrumentals. ryandanieltafolla.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Taken By Canadians—Taken By Canadians

Taken By Canadians is just one of many bluesy psych-rock bands in San Diego. Their take on an old genre isn’t unique, but this album should have widespread appeal with its ’70s psych-rock throwbacks and polished musicians. There’s a bit of Thin Lizzy on the chorus of “The River” and Tom Petty vibes on “Get Lost” and “Do You Believe Me?” The vocals have an excellent, gritty quality, and throughout there are some unexpectedly pleasant keyboard parts. takenbycanadians.com

—Lara McCaffrey

Tape Heads—Tape Heads EP

Things I thought to myself while listening to the five songs on this CD:

-Yeah, of course a group full of white guys playing a surf/reggae/pop-punk hybrid that they oh-so cleverly refer to as “sweggae” 😑 would forget to include a tracklist. Way to live up to the stoner stereotype, guys!

-I wonder if Bradley Nowell was cremated. If not, can I piss on his grave? Long Beach isn’t far.

-Fucking sweggae? REALLLY?!

-[in Jerry Seinfeld voice] You ever notice that reggae is the only genre where it’s completely acceptable to culturally appropriate and not get dragged. Is it because everyone’s too chill to care? [*Seinfeld bass riff plays in my head* *doesn’t drown out the sweggae*]

-Why are white bros still trying to do dreads? Unless you’re Keith Morris or you’re allergic to every single brand of shampoo, it’s unacceptable.

-Yep, there’s the requisite G-C-D reggae guitar chord progression. Knew that was gonna happen. Sweggae badge, unlocked!

-Wait, where does the “w” in sweggae come from? Surf-rock doesn’t have a “w.” Reggae doesn’t have a “w.” Maybe it’s cause I’m supposed to sway? They’re all white guys…. Ohhhhhhh…

-Why the fuck am I listening to this? tapeheadsmusic.com

—Seth Combs

Theghost—lover’s day

lover’s day is the sound of longing. A little bit of house, a little bit of R&B, a little bit of trap and a touch of dubstep make for a record that would play well on a 3 a.m. drive toward self-destruction after having your heart broken. The drum tracks feel a little too much like GarageBand presets, and they maybe go a little too heavy with The Weeknd influences, but there are worse bands to ape. Next time you break up with someone, give this a spin—you won’t feel better, but you’ll at least know there are people in the world as sad as you. soundcloud.com/listentheghost

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Photo by Daniel Rodriguez Therapy

EXTRASPECIALGOOD

Therapy—Demo

Holy shit. Therapy does not fuck around. The hardcore group, featuring members of Age of Collapse, plays with the intensity of a Category 5 hurricane barrelling through a landscape of twisted metal and broken glass. The guitars are razor sharp, and the rhythms are breakneck, while vocalist Chris has the kind of ferocious screech that could peel paint from walls. Yet for just how furious these 90-second tracks are, they’re actually well-written songs, never neglecting melody or cohesion for the sake of speed or volume. “Menace” has one of the album’s catchiest choruses, while “Failure” features as many interesting chord changes as it does mosh-pit breakdowns. And while this EP is labeled Demo, it sounds fantastic, capturing both the rawness of the band and the precision of their instrumentation. It’s a rare occasion to hear something from San Diego that kicks this much ass. therapysd.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Translation Has Failed—Isolation Clause

Drummer Nathan Hubbard is simultaneously a fixture of the jazz, hip-hop and experimental music scenes in San Diego, and he’s likewise one of the busiest musicians in town. His band Translation Has Failed reflects the eclectic style he’s absorbed from all the various projects he’s taken on, with a smooth-soul aesthetic a la Sadé combined with some progressive rock arrangements and electronic elements. It’s hard to know what to call Isolation Clause, as it seems to encompass many styles at once. They’re all at least interesting, often dazzling, and the mark of a group of musicians determined to defy easy categorization. translationhasfailed.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Tulengua—Unreleased Demos

Crispy production, slick beats and heady flows make these four tracks a tasty appetizer for what the band is calling a “soon-to-be-released Baja Funk LP.” Channeling the best of Beatnuts, Control Machete and De La Soul, while updating it all through their own funkified cheesecloth, this self-professed hip-hop supergroup could easily crush a backyard party or sold-out show in equal measure. tulengua.bandcamp.com

—Scott McDonald

Vaginals—Assorted Demos

As one of San Diego’s weirder and more prolific bands, Vaginals are a difficult band to summarize succinctly, and the offerings here are pretty all over the place. “Valentina” is an atmospheric, exotic-sounding electronic dirge that pairs synth drones with high-pitched vocals, while “The Curse of Buddy Bitch (Official Bitch Mix)” is avant garde industrial synth-pop with lots of strange dialogue samples. Whatever expectations one might have about Vaginals, they’ll find a way to circumvent them. We’re lucky to have a band this willing to upset the status quo. vaginals.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

Velour—Right on Time for Being Late

Velour is fun. Even on the topic of breakups, this rock ‘n’ roll group sounds chipper. And when performing live, I bet they’re a riot. But sprucing up the hooks’ lyrical creativity would take them further. The choruses contain tired phrases such as “I don’t know why I love you, but I do,” and “eyes as cold as ice.” Their supporting verses prove they can do better than that. velour1.bandcamp.com

—Torrey Bailey

Eliza Rose Vera—“Too Young For This”

It is far too early to declare Eliza Rose Vera the next Cat Power or Sharon Van Etten (or whoever), but for this one song, at least, the San Diego singer/songwriter conjures up a similar spirit. Simply arranged and plainly spoken, “Too Young For This” is a mournful tale of lost love and immaturity set against tentatively strummed acoustic guitar and gentle synth adornments. But the undisputed centerpiece of this performance is Vera’s warm, rich voice, which has a naturally entrancing quality that can take her far. elizaroseveramusic.bandcamp.com

—Ben Salmon

Warsaw—Wires

Listening to Warsaw is like slipping into an icy bath. The darkwave band (featuring members of Ilya) is unrelentingly cold, with a sound that fuses the grooves of Interpol and the ennui of Chromatics with a dash of a giallo horror movie soundtrack. Considering those ingredients, one would think the chilliness of this record makes for a dour journey, but the strength of Demetrius and Rebecca Antuña’s vocals give the music heart and warmth. Don’t get me wrong: Wires is goth af, but instead of pushing you into darkness, it takes your hand and guides you there. soundcloud.com/anakatamusic

—Ryan Bradford

Well Well Well—Poptimism/Ships

This year brings not one but two new EPs from dark synthpop band Well Well Well, aka guitarist Seton Edgerton and drummer Dan Nichols, both formerly of Barbarian. The band’s sound hovers somewhere near the nexus of warm-and-woozy indie rock, dusky post-punk and smooth wall-of-sound pop, like Beck playing Beach Boys songs at Goth Night. Highlights include both title tracks: “Ships” sports a luscious chorus, and “Poptimism” gallops through some hazy ’80’s vibe. wellwellwelltheband.com

—Ben Salmon

William Wells—Demo

Submissions to the Local Music Review take all shapes and sizes. Some are fully realized productions, while others are pretty bare bones. File William Wells under the latter. He emailed two links to two songs, both of which are mid-paced solo guitar pieces played with zero pizzazz. “Trouble Cat” is bland and bluesy, “Steady Current” is a repeated four-chord pattern with just a little bit of heat. They both need lots of work.

—Ben Salmon

The Wintergardens—Demo

Most of this demo comes across like post-grunge alt-rock complete with silly vocal treatments (“Creeps”) and molasses-paced come-ons (“HeadCase”) that are about as seductive as a butterfly tramp stamp. “Liquor Store” and the otherwise awfully titled “Love is Blind” both offer a sunnier and poppier side to the group, and I wish they’d dwelled in that sound a bit more. Instead, most of the demo comes across like Blues Hammer doing hambone covers of Stone Temple Pilots.

—Seth Combs