The Man Behind the Lyrics

Magnus Larsson, Lukas Forchhammer and Mark Falgren are Lukas Graham. (Photo by Rasmus Weng Karlsen)

Lukas Forchhammer wanted to be a songwriter, but he realized his tunes were too vocally demanding for some musicians. He struggled to find the right vocalist to sing his songs.

“We didn’t have the connections to the Rihannas and Beyoncés and I was writing these songs that had a very large vocal span and a guy who would become our manager said, ‘Why don’t you just record them and sing them yourself?’”

Soon thereafter, Forchhammer and his band Lukas Graham were one of the top acts in Denmark. Ready to hit the United States, Forchhammer and his band have refreshed some of their songs and will play the new versions on Sunday, October 27, at the House of Blues.

Forchhammer, 31, grew up in Freetown Christiania, Denmark, where music was always a part of his life. He had a broad range of influences, including classical, Irish and Scottish folk music, bluegrass and country, as well as rock music from The Beatles, The Kinks, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

“My mom said I sang with a perfect pitch in kindergarten. Everyone in my family would sing or play an instrument,” Forchhammer said. “My father was Irish, so that music culture was very apparent and very in our blood.”

Although Forchhammer had big dreams of becoming a songwriter, fame was never a goal for him. Memories and experiences are more important for Forchhammer, who found success with the single “7 Years.”

“Fame was never a fun part for me in that sense,” Forchhammer said. “When we started writing songs, fame was never part of the equation and it still isn’t a part of the equation. It’s all about the song, the message, the performance and having fun.

“If it stops being fun, we can stop. We can go back home. I grew up with nothing and I was happy poor. I know I can go back and be happy.”

Forchhammer has a habit of writing autobiographical songs and his recent album, “3 (The Purple Album),” delves into the artist’s past and present. For example, he shares the experience of being a parent after having lost his father.

“My father died when I was 23 and my daughter was born three years ago and it’s a pretty intense experience being a father,” Forchhammer said. “I had such an amazing dad that a lot of my thoughts while I was writing these songs revolved around what kind of dad I want to be, what kind of dad I had, and what I can do better.”

He’s happy being a father, as he includes his daughter, Viola, in his musical career. He enjoys having her on stage while he’s getting ready for a show.

“When we’re driving, sometimes one of my songs comes on the radio and she’s like, ‘Dad, that’s your song! You’re singing in the car!’” Forchhammer said. “Having her on tour with me, she wears little ear protector things on her head, and she’ll walk on stage while I’m doing soundchecks and sit with me. It’s very strange but also incredibly rewarding.”

Lukas Graham’s latest single, “Lie” also holds a magnifying glass to Forchhammer’s past. The record takes listeners back to the early stages of a teenage relationship that has passed the test of time. It’s loosely based on Forchhammer’s relationship with his fiancée, whom he met when he was 18. The song also touches on the power of lies and the inevitable despair they cause.

“Lies can sometimes occur out of the need to protect yourself or others, but at the end of the day a lie is like a rock in a little pond,” he said. “It will ripple, it will touch shore and it will be found out.”

Lukas Graham’s tour, however, isn’t all about its new music. Older tracks have been retouched slightly.

“We built a whole show for the American tour where we revamped a lot of our arrangements,” he said. “Some of the sonic expressions have been revisited to try and give our fans a completely new experience of the same songs. Also, a song from the ‘Purple’ album called ‘Unhappy’ will be played live for the first time.”

It’s important to Forchhammer to challenge his fans and himself while staying true to his roots. He wants his style and music to continue to grow and evolve, with an eye on where it all began.

“Roots are important,” he said. “That’s where you’re from. Roots and the stem and the leaves of the flower are completely different things. They’re not separated, they’re not detached, but they’re completely different things.

“I think it’s necessary to evolve, to stay relevant to yourself and to others. You don’t want to become some stagnant dinosaur who can only do one thing. That would be boring.”

Forchhammer doesn’t think his fans understand he’s thrilled when he writes new songs. The process of creating something from scratch is even more exciting to him than performing it.

“I enjoy writing the songs more than I enjoy performing them. I get such an adrenaline kick,” Forchhammer said. “When I’m writing a song, I go into a room with nothing and I go out of there with something that wasn’t there before. You’re creating something entirely new and that’s pretty exhilarating.”

As Forchhammer continues to grow, along with his daughter, there are many things he wishes to do—tour South America, play at the Madison Square Garden again, and perform a song with the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé are a few of them.

However, the humble singer is grateful for the path he is on and doesn’t need much more to be happy.

“I was born on a couch. I grew up wearing secondhand clothes and eating leftovers,” he said.

“I’m already very grateful for what I’ve achieved and what we’ve achieved as a team. I’m looking forward to watching my daughter grow and I’m also looking forward to seeing how the songs that I write evolve and change. I’m very happy to be alive.”

Lukas Graham w/Lauren Duski, 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, $35-$60, houseofblues.com