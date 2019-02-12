The Marías’ real-life love

× Expand Photo by Daniella Feijóo From left: Jesse Perlman, Edward James, María, Josh Conway and Carter Lee

Some may say The Marías are quite literally a product of true love. They wouldn’t be wrong.

The first meeting between drummer Josh Conway and vocalist María (note: she only goes by María) was nothing short of serendipitous. Within that serendipity, the two unveiled common passions and nurtured their inspiration.

“We met while I was running sound at a venue in Los Angeles,” Conway explains. “[María] was performing that night. At the time, I was a producer and engineer, so I asked her if she wanted to record. She was down, so we met shortly after just to hang out. We found love, and we began writing just for fun.”

The love the two developed quickly infected their music. It impregnated their notes, it influenced their lyrics and it eventually pushed Josh and María to put a band together.

“It wasn’t until we started getting airplay [on SoundCloud] that we were like ‘Wow, people are asking about it. Let’s do something. Let’s make a band.’ The other guys in the band had been friends of ours, and here we are,” Conway says.

The duo turned into a quintet—with Jesse Perlman on guitar, Carter Lee on bass and Edward James on keys—and released their first EP, Superclean Vol. I in 2017. By that point, the flame between María and Josh Conway had been burning insatiably for a while, and the band’s sound reflected the development of their relationship.

In a phone interview, Conway describes his relationship with María as symbiotic, essential and, well, quite domestic.

“We love taking our dog on walks. We spend as much time as possible with our dog when we’re not on tour,” Conway says. “We love going to the movies… I am a big soccer fan, so I watch a lot of football. We cook a lot… maybe I like cooking a little more.”

“We listen to a lot of vinyl. We just got a new record player over the holidays, and we’ve been nonstop buying records and dancing,” Conway continues. “Music is a part of our everyday life one way or another. We share a lot of music with each other, and we dance together when the curtains are closed.”

When composing, The Marías draw freely from dreamy ’90s bands such as The Cardigans, but are not afraid to evoke bossa nova classics that go as far back as Antonio Jobim and João Gilberto. Their sound is vintage, but not dated.

The songs that Conway and María wrote together for their first and, most recently, their sophomore EP (Superclean Vol. II), are an extension of the intimacy the duo shares. Sometimes, they are a resolution to the conflicts each couple inevitably faces; other times they are mere compromises.

“María and I got into an argument one time, and she said ‘You’re so clueless’ while we were driving home,” Conway says while recounting how the song “Clueless” was born. “And I stopped and didn’t say anything because in my head I just heard ‘clueless’ on repeat. Right when we got home, I went straight to the piano and played that to María. After that, we were totally fine. It was only the music that mattered, and just being there for each other.”

But what Conway tries to convey over the phone is really all in the lyrics.

“If I say something that comes out all wrong/Please forgive me/For feeling this strong,” sings María in “Ruthless,” apologetically trying to mend a misunderstanding and begging her lover to stand by her.

“I’ll be your baby/There’s nothing better I’d rather do/I’m lost completely/I might as well be over the moon,” she tenderly recites in “Over the Moon.”

María always keeps the tone soft while singing—whispering words, pouring emotions into a cocktail best savored on a lazy, hazy day. You wouldn’t expect anything different from the person whom Conway portrays; María was born in Puerto Rico, he says, and her dad is from Spain. That kind of old-fashioned flair—which sparkles through her black bob cut and her red lipstick—is simply in her DNA.

Conway says María never forces his hand, and he doesn’t force hers, not even when it’s time to decide whether they should write their lyrics in Spanish or English. When they are together, everything just seems to effortlessly flow.

“We don’t go into the studio saying ‘We want this amount of English songs, or this amount of Spanish songs,’” Conway says. “For example, ‘Cariño’ didn’t originally have any lyrics. It was just María singing this melody and then I was playing chords underneath, and immediately we went, ‘This should be in Spanish,’ and it worked. We both always agree on what language the song should be in or how it feels.”

The Marías play Feb. 15 at The Irenic (sold out)

Perhaps, this band succeeds precisely because they don’t seem to be trying too hard. Talking to Conway, it’s clear he and María have the same logic when it comes to their relationship.

“Every relationship always has arguments and compromises. There’s no difference here, with María and I,” Conway says. “But we’re both very easygoing with each other, so that makes it very easy to get past that.”

“That’s why we’re a really great team together, as well,” he adds. “There needs to be a level of maturity in a relationship as well as being able to compromise and being level-headed. I think María and I are a great team in that regard because we understand each other very well. We almost speak telepathically.”