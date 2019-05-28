The Mattson 2 reinvent their sound on ‘Paradise’

× Expand Photo by Andrew Paynter Mattson 2

Jared and Jonathan Mattson of the San Diego-based psych-jazz band The Mattson 2 are almost as skilled at talking about their brand new album Paradise—out June 7 on Company Records—as they are at playing guitar and drums, respectively. They’re excited about their work and enthusiastic about their craft, but what’s more, they’re experts at effective promotion.

And yet they can’t resist straying from the Paradise-focused message when given the opportunity to look past its release date.

“We already have another record that we’ve finished writing,” Jonathan says. “We’re calling that one Party Jazz. I’m trying to get that out there before somebody else claims it.”

In a lot of interviews, this could be a throwaway line. But here, it’s indicative of the creative sweet spot the Mattsons have found themselves in. And don’t misunderstand. The identical twin brothers, who graduated from La Costa Canyon High School in 2004, did not stumble luckily into that sweet spot. It’s a place they’ve worked toward, through lifelong collaboration, intense study, countless hours of live performance and some well-chosen musical projects that improved their technique and rearranged their perspective.

“Paradise is our gateway to open it up and say, ‘OK, here we go. We’re on to something,’” Jared says. “I really believe it’s a crossroads, where we can see our journey starting, in a way.”

Sitting at a crossroads means part of the journey is in the rearview mirror, of course. The brothers started the band in 2003 and released their debut album, Introducing the Mattson 2, in 2009. That same year, they released a collaborative album with California skateboarder (and musician) Ray Barbee. Since then, their catalog includes a surf-jazz album, a collection of Japanese music covers, a couple more collaborations (with Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bundick and vocal duo Chocolat & Akito) and a bold, full-album reimagining of John Coltrane’s jazz touchstone, A Love Supreme.

And while each of these projects influenced where the Mattsons have now landed, the biggest one may have been taking on Coltrane and giving A Love Supreme a refreshingly modern (but respectful) makeover.

“We just really wanted to make a jazz record. We wanted to play someone else’s music and do it in our own way to get to a higher level of musical communication,” Jared says. “As twins, that’s something we thrive on, is the idea of communication and connection. A Love Supreme was an integral, amazing piece in our building of that communication.”

In addition to strengthening the Mattsons’ musical bond, they say reinterpreting A Love Supreme “created new pathways” in their brains, leading them to a heightened understanding of the concept that less-is-more. You can hear their implementation of that concept all over Paradise, which was written, arranged, recorded and mixed entirely by the Mattsons at Jared’s Rancho Santa Fe cabin.

“Paradise is the truest incarnation of who we are as composers and musicians because (if you) listen to our other releases, there’s so many extra musicians, collaborations and other stuff going on,” Jonathan says. “This album is literally just Jared and I, and I think it’s a true representation of us when we’re in our flow state as improvisers and as twin brothers playing music.”

Indeed, a spin through the decade-old Introducing reveals a band that sounds busy trying to get out all its musical ideas in one virtuosic sound-dump. Paradise, on the other hand, is buoyant and breathable, airbrushed with ’70s vibes, and content to find a groove and float ’til sunrise. Its songs are at once laid back and efficient, and built from bulbous bass lines, dreamy guitars, woozy keyboards and, for the first time in the Mattson catalog, vocals.

Anyone who is familiar with Chaz Bundick’s synth-pop work under the name Toro y Moi will recognize the influence he’s had on the Mattson 2’s mellow new grooves, as well. Besides recording 2017’s Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2: Star Stuff, Bundick has played and toured extensively with the brothers. (Also, Company Records is Bundick’s label.)

“Music doesn’t have to be something that you overthink, that you don’t have to get super stimulated by. You can just pop it on and enjoy it,” Jared says, sounding wide-eyed at the realization. “I think it’s a more mature statement for us to not feel the need to be super virtuosic, but just to have something that people can relate to and resonate with and contextualize with their own stories and their own existence.”

It all sounds a bit highbrow, and it is. But there’s also a very basic element of the human experience at work here, and that’s getting older and growing up and gaining the kind of perspective that only comes with the passage of time.

“I think [our early stuff] sounds the way it does because I don’t think we were comfortable in our own skin yet. I don’t think we had the self-confidence or the world experience to be a self-sufficient entity,” Jared says. “Now, we’ve found this morsel of creativity that we haven’t heard too many people do, and we’re definitely going to further explore and evolve the sonic palette that we developed on Paradise.”