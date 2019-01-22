The mystery of the masked Dani Bell

× Expand Photo by Kristy Walker Dani Bell

Of all the words that could be used to describe San Diego-based musician Dani Bell, prolific is probably the most fitting. At 25, Bell is a producer, multi-instrumentalist, solo artist and a backup vocalist with endless collaborations under her belt.

In 2014, Bell joined indie pop quartet Boychick, the first “real band” she says she’d actually been in. She plays bass in an all-woman Kate Bush tribute group, Baby Bushka, and toured the UK with them last year. She regularly releases intimate songs that she writes with the help of a pocket-sized, 8-track digital recorder, which she naturally calls “pocket demos.” However, it’s with her namesake project, Dani Bell & The Tarantist, that she has managed to graduate from lo-fi, self-made entertainer into one of San Diego’s most promising performers.

With Wide Eyed, their recently released sophomore album, Dani Bell & Tarantist successfully accentuate the intriguing details that characterize their previous work and their performances. Bell evokes 1960s nostalgia with the swirling guitars of “Mystery” and the Motown beat of “Driving Me Crazy,” as well as with her untouched, vibrant look during live shows (black, sleek outfits, silver curls) and those Venetian masks that she never leaves behind.

Talking to the young musician, it’s evident she couldn’t have it any other way. If not a performer, what else could she be?

“I’ve always been into music. I have always enjoyed playing guitar, writing stuff,” Bell says as she pets a white poodle that never parts from her side.

“Before that, I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life,” she continues. “Someone told me that ‘music is just a hobby, so you need to figure out what to do because it’s not going to work out for you.’ And I said, ‘Either way, whether it’s going to work or not, I am still going to do it.’ And I don’t think I’ve figured out what I would do if I wasn’t playing music.”

From her studio apartment in Point Loma, which Bell shares with her boyfriend, she explains that her music blossoms when it’s not restrained. As long as she has her instruments—some of which are displayed on the walls around her—and her pocket recorder, she knows what to do.

“I try not to force myself. I either work on something that’s already written, or I accidentally write a song,” Bell says. “I sit down, and if I come up with something that I like that I want to write. Then, I do it on guitar or bass or keyboard, and then I just add to that.”

“Right after the first album, we [Dani Bell & The Tarantist] immediately started working on the next one,” she adds. “While we were recording the first album, I already had a bunch of songs that I had written… We recorded, I think, 15 or 16 songs, and we put 10 on the new album.”

When Bell composes, the rest follows. Percussionist Alfred Howard captures the emotions Bell pours into her music and proceeds to turn them into lyrics. So, when Bell told Howard she wanted to record a spoken-word track, he knew that “Free” would be the answer.

In an email, Howard says the song “had this impending apocalyptic vibe, and she wanted to do something that lyrically leaned on hip hop. I think it was around the presidential election, so it was really easy to get in the apocalyptic mindset.”

Howard says Bell is “one of those geniuses who hears it all” and “a truly brilliant arranger.”

Off stage, however, Bell doesn’t seem to take herself too seriously. She’s quiet and sometimes hesitant to answer questions. She tends to apologize and takes lots of pauses. She sometimes comes off as introverted, but will still tease you if given the chance.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she says in response to why she and the rest of her bandmates in Tarantist wear masks while performing. “We don’t wear masks. I don’t know how to answer that question. I don’t think I am allowed to.”

And while some of her statements are often filled with doubt and introspection, she does sometimes drop the mask, so to speak. Toward the end of our interview, Bell stands up to stir the food that is slowly cooking on the stove, warming the room with its comforting smell. A little plant, which she and her boyfriend affectionately call Merle, gives the environment an extra touch of green, her favorite color. Bell says she is not entirely sure what the album is about. She certainly knows what it means for her, or what she was feeling while writing it, but she’s not one to say how other people should interpret it.

Dani Bell & The Tarantist play Jan. 25 at The Casbah

“During the making of the entire album, I was pretty depressed,” she says. “A lot of that is about that. I was living my life a certain way, and I realized I was doing that, and my eyes were opened. I realized what I was doing, and now I had seen that, and now I had acknowledged that.”

“[But] It’s hard to say what the album is about completely,” she continues. “I’d rather people decide that for themselves, because I feel people can have their own personal meaning… what it means to them. I’d want them to get what they need from the album. Maybe they can relate to some of the songs… whatever they need, is what I want for them.”