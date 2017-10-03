The National come together on ‘Sleep Well Beast’

× Expand Photo by Graham Macindoe From left: Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt Berninger, Bryan Devendorf and Aaron Dessner

To understand the looseness of the recording sessions that birthed The National’s new album Sleep Well Beast, it’s important to know that The National—the sleek, brooding heroes of 21st century indie rock—have been taking advice from Bob Weir, the legendary but not particularly sleek or brooding drummer for the Grateful Dead, a band known for its own famously loose sensibility.

“Bob would say, ‘Why are you sweating the static?’” says The National’s frontman, Matt Berninger in a telephone interview. “And so whatever your definition of ‘the static’ is, a lot of people cleared a lot of their own personal static out (while making Sleep Well Beast). And so I think Bob Weir, in a weird way, affected us more than anybody.”

Now, to understand why The National have been taking advice from Bob Weir, it’s important to know two more things: One, the band’s state of mind after recording, releasing and touring behind its sixth album, 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. And two, the fact that The National, nearly two decades in, feels like more of a family than ever before—and that’s saying a lot for a band with two sets of brothers in its lineup.

“After Trouble Will Find Me, everyone was exhausted. Babies were on the way,” Berninger says. “We didn’t really talk about it. Everybody just kind of went off and did their own thing.”

Berninger teamed up with Menomena’s Brent Knopf in a band called EL VY. Drummer Bryan Devendorf made albums with his side projects, Pfarmers and LNZNDRF, the latter with his brother Scott Devendorf, The National’s bassist. Guitarist Bryce Dessner made an album inspired by space with Sufjan Stevens, among others. His fellow guitarist (and twin brother) Aaron Dessner produced albums for Lisa Hannigan, Frightened Rabbit and The Lone Bellow, to name a few.

Finally, all five members were involved in Day of the Dead, a sprawling charity tribute album to the Grateful Dead, and all five played with Weir at various points, either live or on his new album Blue Mountain. Along the way, Weir unknowingly (or perhaps knowingly) helped steer the band into its latest phase.

“There’s been a couple of little tidbits of rock wisdom we’ve gotten from these heroes of ours,” Berninger says. “When an old rock guy gives advice to a young rock guy, it’s usually going to be pretty fucking good.”

To wit: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe once told The National to “remember you were friends first,” says Berninger, who met Scott Devendorf at the University of Cincinnati in the early ‘90s. Separately, Bryan Devendorf played in bands around Cincinnati with the Dessner brothers before all five moved to New York City and formed The National in 1999.

The band released a few well-received independent albums before breaking through with 2007’s Boxer, a collection of taut, dusky songs featuring the Dessners’ inventive guitar playing, Bryan Devendorf’s dizzying rhythms and Berninger’s deep voice, which pairs perfectly with lyrics that walk a wobbly line between midlife melancholy and vodka-soaked madness.

For the past decade, The National have been one of the most reliably strong bands in indie rock, and Sleep Well Beast is a worthy addition to their catalog. It’s packed with the band’s sonic hallmarks, albeit embellished with synths (“Walk It Back,” “Born to Beg”), drum machines (“Empire Line”), cool processed vocals (“I’ll Still Destroy You”) and even a guitar solo (“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”).

These sounds are the result of not only the looser vibe of the recording sessions, but also the luxury of time. The band recorded Sleep Well Beast in a variety of places, but Berninger says the band really got to “workshop” the songs at Aaron Dessner’s new home studio, Long Pond, in New York.

“My philosophy is just take your time. With time you can make something great, but if you’re stressed out and rushed you’re going to have to force it out and it might not be there yet,” Berninger says. “We’re slow artists but I’ve learned that that’s the way we are. And every time we try to hurry up and chase something, it’s just led us nowhere and made it harder, and it didn’t get done any faster.”

Recording at Dessner’s home also provided the band an opportunity to hang with family; a New York Times mini-documentary about the making of the album prominently features young children wandering through the studio and canoeing across a body of water. Every member of The National has kids now, says Berninger, which only expands and strengthens the support system that surrounds a band that is already anchored by sibling relationships.

“The kids are part of the network now, part of the fabric. The kids, the side projects—all of those things are definitely part of the same connective spiderweb of stuff,” he says. “It’s a fabric now. It’s not just five dudes in a rock band.”

Of course, five friends in a rock band is how it all started for The National, and the creative push and pull between brothers—both biological and otherwise—has fueled the band’s rise from underground darlings to festival headliners. In family, the five men in The National find conflict, comfort, stability and inspiration.

“We know that the deep roots in this family have caused a lot of tension, but also have probably been the thing that kept us from totally spinning out of control,” Berninger says. “There’s a certain strength to the threads that keep us together.”