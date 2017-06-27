The outward expansion of San Diego’s psychedelic scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tee Pee Records JOY

× <a href="http://joyheadband.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-spell-of-joy-2014">Under the Spell of JOY (2014) by JOY</a>

Witnessing a live performance by local psych-rock outfit JOY is a bit like stepping through a portal in time. The band’s style is heavy yet loose, often employing freely flowing psychedelic freakouts that nod to icons of the ‘60s and ‘70s such as Jimi Hendrix, Blue Cheer and Led Zeppelin, all while injecting their own unique, modern spin on the acid-rock canon.

Catch JOY—or any like-minded bands such as Loom or Tar Halos—while performing with psychedelic visual artists Operation Mindblow and the effect can feel a bit more like an ongoing hallucination, with colorful lava-lamp like images flickering during the show. The idea, says JOY bassist Justin “Nasty” Hulson, is to make every performance unpredictable.

“Every show’s different,” says Hulson. “We’re pretty much just jamming the whole time.”

Fifty years after the Summer of Love, the spirit of psychedelic music thrives in San Diego, and has been for more than a decade. JOY, Sacri Monti, Petyr and Harsh Toke, among a handful of other bands, have helped to cultivate a local scene of effects-addled, improvisation-heavy music that updates the previously-mentioned influences as well as those of more obscure acts like Japan’s Flower Travellin’ Band and space-rock heroes like Hawkwind. These bands frequently share the same stages, sometimes tour together and—in the case of JOY, Sacri Monti and Harsh Toke—even share the same label: Tee Pee Records.

In fact, those three bands just released a triple-seven-inch EP together, each of them contributing two vinyl sides of music, including covers of some of their influences (Roky Erickson, Road, Atomic Rooster). While the juxtaposition of these bands’ music against each other helps to illustrate the subtle differences between them, it more importantly serves to highlight how they’re all musically connected.

× Expand Photo by Eric Hendrikx Petyr

× <a href="http://petyr.bandcamp.com/track/salt-lake">SALT LAKE by petyr</a>

“We all just went into the recording studio and hung out together,” says Sacri Monti guitarist Brenden Dellar. “It’s just a bunch of friends...doing our own separate music, but making it together.”

The growth of psych-rock in San Diego can arguably be traced as far back as the ‘60s with Iron Butterfly. Yet more directly, it began to incubate in the early ‘00s with a handful of bands. There was Red Octopus and Astra, but even before those bands, there was Earthless.

The San Diego psych-scene as it is today arguably wouldn’t exist without Earthless. The epic space-rock trio formed in 2001 and since then have seemingly helped to inspire the formation of one band after another. Just about every band playing similarly cosmic rock music in San Diego right now has a story about seeing Earthless for the first time—or even listening to them from outside a venue before turning 21—and wanting to play the kind of music that they do. But more than that, they helped to foster the scene and develop friendships with young musicians. Dellar, who says Earthless are “kind of like our rock ‘n’ roll dads,” took lessons from guitarist Isaiah Mitchell.

“When I heard them it was the exact kind of music I was looking for,” says guitarist Riley Hawk of Petyr. “Their stuff was exactly what I was hoping to find.”

“I got this list from [Earthless drummer] Mario [Rubalcaba] of all these bands to check out,” says Harsh Toke keyboardist Gabe Messer, referring to Earthless’ prolific drummer. “Listening to what they suggested is kind of what got us into this.”

× Expand Photo by JT Rhoades Harsh Toke

× <a href="http://harshtoke-sandiego.bandcamp.com/album/light-up-and-live">Light Up And Live by Harsh Toke</a>

Yet there’s another major factor that’s helped to spread interest in a sound with 50-year-old roots: Skateboarding. Hawk, who is in fact the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, is a professional skater in addition to performing with Petyr. More importantly, skateboarding videos have provided a level of exposure for bands such as Radio Moscow, Earthless and Red Octopus (Messer’s band before Harsh Toke) that found a new audience with fresh, receptive ears.

“Skateboarding is how I got into a lot of the music,” Hawk adds. “Coincidentally, that’s how a lot of other people got into our music too.”

Hulson points out that as much growth as there has been locally, the psych-rock scene is still relatively small, and not every show these bands play is going to automatically have a large audience. That’s just the nature of playing music that skews well outside the mainstream. Yet part of what keeps these bands going, and what keeps the chain of new bands starting up, is the spirit of collaboration. Not only do these musicians share common interests in music, they genuinely like each other as human beings.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tee Pee Records Sacri Monti

× <a href="http://sacri-monti.bandcamp.com/album/sacri-monti">Sacri Monti by Sacri Monti</a>

“We all have a strong respect for each other,” Dellar says. “We do a lot for each other.”

“There’s community and camaraderie,” Messer adds. “Everyone hangs out and drinks beer and jams. We’re all encouraging of each other. We all look out for each other. It’s just so crazy to watch it grow.”

There’s another aspect that keeps things interesting: the thrill of creativity. When a band such as Sacri Monti or Harsh Toke fires up the amps and let the riffs fly, it’s a hell of a ride. It’s that unpredictability that Hulson referred to that makes it fun. If this music was too concise, too orderly or too straightforward, it’s safe to say that none of them would be doing it at all.

“You can write 4/4 verse-chorus songs all day long,” Messer says. “But to work just on feeling and on eye contact is something else. That’s what drives us all to do it.”

“It’s just a party,” Hulson adds. “Everyone’s having a good time.”