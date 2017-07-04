The perverse party metal of Mutoid Man

× Expand From left: Stephen Brodsky, Nick Cageao and Ben Koller

A conversation with Mutoid Man guitarist/vocalist Stephen Brodsky and his bass-playing bandmate Nick Cageao is a bit like being dropped into the middle of an improv comedy routine and being forced to keep up with people who can finish each other’s sentences.

Early on in the conversation, Brodsky begins to explain how Mutoid Man went from a casual project into something more serious, but it doesn’t take long for the explanation to start veering into an absurd direction.

× <a href="http://mutoidman.bandcamp.com/album/war-moans">War Moans by Mutoid Man</a>

“When [drummer] Ben [Koller] and I first got together to jam, I thought we were just making some rad tunes in his rehearsal space,” he says. “When you have a project with your buddy called Narcoleptic Beagle, you’re really not seeing any signs of…world domination.”

Koller—who also drums in the influential hardcore band Converge—wanted to push things a little further toward a “real” band. And later, the two men connected with Cageao, the self-described “main dude” at well-known Brooklyn metal bar St. Vitus, where Mutoid Man also serve as the house band for metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night. And this is the point in the story where things go off the rails.

“I had to pay an initiation fee to join the band,” says Cageao. “So essentially, it was like joining Boy Scouts or Rotary Club. And I still pay…Ben and Steve just to be a part of it.”

Brodsky interjects: “The tricky part is that we only accept payment in fedoras.”

“Yeah,” says Cageao, “I can only pay them in fedoras. And they then have to go the Fedora Exchange in Midtown and get some cash out of it.”

Here, I ask the only question that seems reasonable in the moment: Does Cageao buy the very fedoras he uses to pay for a spot in Mutoid Man from the Midtown Fedora Exchange, thus closing this fictional hat-based economic loop?

“No, no, no,” he says, as if it’s a silly question. “I buy them at the Douche Flute Emporium in south Brooklyn.” Which, says Brodsky, “is kinda hard to see because it’s usually covered in a cloud of vape smoke.”

So there you have it: The official origin story of Mutoid Man, a punchy heavy metal trio with serious riffs and a not-so-serious approach that flies in the glowering face of so many of their contemporaries. These three men are not here to sneer and scowl, but to play catchy, crunchy hard rock ‘n’ roll and have a hell of a good time doing it.

“When I see a band that is not having fun…that is taking themselves too seriously…that thinks that they have to be 100-percent serious in order to be successful, I think that’s the most obnoxious shit in the world,” Cageao says. “It’s stupid, man. If you can’t have fun with what you’re doing, and people can’t see that you’re having fun, and you can’t look at your bandmates on stage and laugh at them or flip them off, you’re doing it wrong.”

For Brodsky, who is best known in heavy music circles as a founding member of turn-of-the-century post-hardcore giants Cave In, Mutoid Man’s insistence on having fun is less about bucking heavy metal trends and more about making sure the fun lasts for a long time.

“I think having a sense of humor about what you do is a way of taking it seriously,” he says. “Because if you really are interested in doing it for the long haul, you’ve got to figure out how to put a smile on the faces of the people you’re playing for, the people you’re playing with, and yourself.”

Mission accomplished. In early June, Mutoid Man released their second album War Moans, a fist-pumping, fantastical slab of throwback metal that’s as hooky as it is heavy. Opening track “Melt Your Mind” is a pedal-to-the-metal thrash chugger with an irresistible groove. “Micro Aggression” moves even faster, teetering on the edge of chaos but never quite spinning out of control. And album closer “Bandages” is an unabashed ‘80s-style power ballad (with guest vocals by Chelsea Wolfe) that skillfully walks a line between cheesy joke and impressive genre exercise, proving Mutoid Man can conquer just about any style it wants, tongue-in-cheek or not.

Elsewhere, “Kiss of Death” comes with a shuddering low end and some unsubtle lyrical innuendo, which continues on a prickly roller-coaster rager called “Date with the Devil,” one of many songs where Mutoid Man gets a little risqué.

“Came inside of Satan’s daughter,” Brodsky sings, “Nine months later, who’s the father?”

These moments work within the band’s overall aesthetic, but for metalheads who spend much of their time listening to songs about death, destruction, dimly lit dungeons and/or darkness in the heart of man, these kinds of lyrics will inevitably cause a double-take. And that’s exactly how Brodsky, Cageao and Koller like it. The men of Mutoid Man came together to deliver a healthy dose of heavy metal. If they can challenge the genre’s status quo at the same time, that’s even better.

“Within the world that we exist in terms of playing music, rock ‘n’ roll, punk rock, loud, crazy, wild, screaming—all the things that are great and fun about music—I think perversion is welcome,” Brodsky says. “We celebrate that sort of thing and it seems to be kind of a tough thing for bands to pull off these days. It’s almost like the world of heavy music has gone celibate or something. So we’re just having a little fun with it.”

Mutoid Man plays July 12 at The Casbah