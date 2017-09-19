The quick and unexpected rise of Jay Som

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Melina Duterte never assumed her music career would get as far it has today. Known more commonly by the name of her musical project, Jay Som, she never even saw the point of making it big. She still doesn’t.

Describing the moment she released her first EP online as the “best drunken choice ever made,” Duterte has taken a much more relaxed approach to her career than most musicians. She was releasing songs once a month on Bandcamp, starting as far back as 2012, until her friends suggested that she release an actual EP. She drunkenly chose nine songs out of 20, called it Untitled and released it online (she later renamed the EP Turn Into).

At the time, Duterte was living in Oakland, working part-time food-service jobs and living paycheck to paycheck. One year later, she’s signed to Polyvinyl Records and is on a headlining U.S. tour. And while she put in a lot of work playing shows and making music, she says she owes much of her success to pure luck.

“It was spreading through word of mouth and I was just fine with that honestly,” Duterte says of Turn Into. “All of a sudden it just blew up, and it keeps getting more and more coverage even internationally. It has been really insane and overwhelming to this day. I’m still consistently surprised of all the opportunities that come my way.”

Everybody Works, Jay Som’s new album, was recorded in three highly caffeinated weeks in her home in Oakland. The album was written about her own experience as a young adult, working hard to pay rent while feeling lost and unsure about the future. Her hope is that everyone who listens to her album realizes that these exact feelings are normal and acceptable—as highlighted in the title of the album itself.

“You know everybody’s working on their own set of problems, and everyone’s trying their best,” Duterte says. “I really want that to come through in my music.”

Everybody Works’ lo-fi sound is dreamlike and slow, yet profoundly moving. It evokes a sense of feeling high without actually having to take any drugs, reflecting her own description of her music as “music for stoners who don’t smoke.” A blend of jazz and pop sounds in the album are a product of her nine years playing jazz trumpet and also listening to Carly Rae Jepsen’s Emotion on repeat while recording the album.

Despite her background in music, the idea that a career as a musician was a viable option for her didn’t settle in until the beginning of this year while she was prepping for her album release at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

“That was sort of the moment before I realized ‘oh this is like an actual career, this is something I have to do and can do,’” she says.

Duterte went on her first national tour with Mitski and Japanese Breakfast last year making it a fully Asian-American female-led lineup. She wasn’t supposed to be on the tour originally, but when the opener dropped out, Duterte was tapped as the replacement and quickly realized she was part of something much bigger.

“At that time, I was thinking this just wasn’t about the music,” she says. “This was about the kids seeing someone who looked like them on stage singing and talking about certain topics that are taboo, kind of like normalizing the fact that it’s okay to be sad. It’s mind blowing to me.”

As a Filipino-American woman, Duterte has come to realize how her background defines how people view her music career. She’s rarely automatically recognized as the lead artist. On multiple occasions, promoters at venues have approached one of her male band members first, speaking to them the entire time without ever realizing that Duterte is the leader of the band. She’s also been mistaken as a band member’s girlfriend or the person the group hired to sell merch.

Jay Som plays September 30 at Soda Bar

After hearing comments such as “she’s good for a girl” or “I bet she doesn’t even make her own music,” Duterte realized people assume her success is part of an agenda to put Asian women or women of color at the forefront of music.

“I feel like white men in indie rock have had their time to shine,” Duterte says. “They will always have their time to shine in all aspects like entertainment. So why not let this small percentage of people have the limelight?”

Duterte didn’t have a musician to relate to growing up, so she understands the importance of women of color in this industry. With indie artists such as Mitski and Japanese Breakfast, as well as her own rise in the indie rock world, Duterte acknowledges that their existence within a white male-dominated industry has paved a path and inspired young girls of color to also become musicians.

“We’re kind of building this community together and really acknowledging that it is important to kind of be aware of your background,” Duterte says. “And not letting it define you, but also accepting it is a big part of you who are as a person. Getting to see that and be inspired by someone that is successful is very important.”