The sacred songs of Aterciopelados

Back in the day, when I was a baby and basic bruja, I cast half-assed and dangerous spells. I flung and splattered my energy about, my ego convincing me that the powers I was getting to know came from within me instead of working through me.

Prices were paid. Lessons were learned. Often, those lessons still ache their way up into my being. I was a kid, wildly dancing my heart out to Florecita Rockera from the Bogotá, Colombia band, Aterciopelados. They were my favorite band back then and remain one of my favorites as I enter my 40th year. The sacred duo of Héctor Buitrago and Andrea Echeverri, Aterciopelados seemed to grow up alongside me, providing a soundtrack to this life’s journey. The seeds they planted became flowering fields, and now, more than 20 years on, they are lush forests of learned grace and decolonized wisdoms.

In the band’s early albums, I found my rage and aches embodied and danceable. I was a chica difícil, just like their song of the same title; difficult to those interacting with me, but always attempting to inhabit my evolving, often-radical value system. Aterciopelados songs were touchstones on my path, for who else could sing with joy about anti-capitalist possibilities? Who else wrote empowering ballads on interpersonal violence? Who else was penning lyrics on the rampant first-world exploitations of developing and colonized landscapes?

Their lyrics dared me to imagine the Americas, my ancestral homeland, pre-European contact, and so I did. They sang to me in Spanish, the language in which I learned to love. Their lyrics mirrored my own discomfort with the oppressive systems I was trying to cast off. And they gave voice to my personal jealousies and insecurities. Because nothing was sacred, everything became sacred. And I danced along.

Their most recent album, Claroscura, has entered my life like the shattering tenderness of a long-awaited lover’s touch. Again, the songs mirror our latest, collective phases of life, artists and appreciator moving in alignment. Singer Andrea Echeverri has embodied maiden and mother (with her solo albums) and now she begins to explore aspects of becoming a crone.

“Vieja” is a bittersweet lamentation on living in an aging body: “Shit, I’m becoming old / These hands that have written spells / Drawing candles in the dark / These hands that have touched you / Now want to still.”

She sings of fatal youth, and how we are all skeletons descending time’s staircase. Héctor Buitrago’s funk-infused bass on “Manifesto Colibri” celebrates a metaphysical garden of delights. The song echoes “Florecita Rockera,” the band’s ’90s queer girl anthem, in which the singer is the hummingbird seeking nectar. In “Manifesto Colibri,” we are the nectar.

The album is pure Aterciopelados—irreverent, holy and wise. There are songs celebrating body acceptance and self-love (“Cuerpo” and “Piernas”). “Ay Ombe” is a catchy goodbye song to a relationship tainted by toxic masculinity, yet even in the firm goodbye there is a call for hope and empathy. “Despierta Mujer” is a call for listeners to awaken to their sacred womanhood, deconstruct accepted archetypes and to embrace their wildness.

Like most Aterciopelados’ albums, Claroscura is a sacred call to arms, even while being playful and utterly danceable. The first song on the album, “Play,” invites the listener to do just that. In “Duo,” they celebrate themselves, from their beginnings to life’s wounds and to love—a reminder to celebrate the imperfect and glorious self.

The albums of Aterciopelados are an emotional roadmap to moments that have changed me: my first road trip with a lover, singing songs from Gozo Poderoso up and down the California coast. My anti-colonial awakenings were reflected back to me in the music, something I could always turn on and listen to when I need reminding that the work I have chosen to do is sacred and necessary. I grin, singing along to older songs that remind my now-aging body of that gorgeous, fatal youth I rode hard and into the ground. When depression moves in, there are songs I play that sing to me, as if goddess-invoked, of the healing I am experiencing for wounds that are generations old.

Growth is a funny thing to witness in one’s life. The self I inhabited when I first became enamored of Aterciopelados is one I look back on with hard-earned knowledge. I remember seeing the band in my early 20s, one of the first fake-woke Brown men I knew called me a hoe for refusing to dance with him. With a little shock and a shrug, I danced away alone. It has since been a lifetime of dancing away from more than simply performative solidarity.

As I’ve grown older. I’ve grown inward; consistently trying to question this world-phase I was born into and attempting to decolonize not just my training, but everything. Self. Love. Spirituality. When I was younger, I was interested in how I could use power to my benefit, not considering that the power dynamics I had been taught all my life were of the type meant to have power over other things, not power within. What I thought was my siren’s song was really a wail to be seen.

It has been a messy process and I’m still in it, and I probably always will be in some way. I write the old wounds into stories, a creative autobiography dressed up in fiction and curiosity. Almost every story I write had it’s start in a song. When I look back through what I’ve written, I can hear the music rising off the pages. And beyond that, in the creative loam, I see where Aterciopelados planted seeds in me that took root. I can see the flowering that has come and is coming.