The second coming of Helium

× Expand Photo by Sushiesque / Flickr Commons Mary Timony

Mary Timony is many things: an indie rock guitar hero, an underground music veteran and an influential songwriter. It’s been a long road going from an up-and-coming artist out of college to a musician with more than a dozen records released over seven different bands. Most recently, her music with power-pop trio Ex Hex has been the subject of critical acclaim. Before that, she played guitar in Wild Flag, which featured members of Sleater-Kinney.

Still, it took Timony a few years to shake off some of the bad experiences from earlier in her career. In the mid-’00s, she was in the middle of touring behind one of her solo albums when she had a moment of demoralizing clarity.

“I remember I had this one night in Florida, I ended up staying in some kid’s mom’s house, and I was sleeping next to the cat box on the floor,” she says. “It was just so depressing. I’m fucking 35 years old. I’m not going to ask people to support my music if they don’t want to fucking buy it, that’s fine. I’m not going to beg to have a career. I’m just like, yeah I can’t do this, so I went home and I’m like, ‘OK I’ve done this for awhile I’m going to take a break.’”

Timony’s break only lasted a short time, however, and that’s when she entered the second and, arguably, more successful phase of her career that’s seen her take on a number of new projects. She’s also taken on one old project: performing the music of her ‘90s-era band, Helium. Originally comprising Timony, bassist Ash Bowie and drummer Shawn Devlin, Helium released two albums on Matador Records (1995’s The Dirt of Luck and 1997’s The Magic City), both of which were reissued last year along with a compilation of rarities titled Ends With And. To support the reissues, Timony has returned to the stage with a new group of musicians to perform the music of Helium live for the first time in two decades.

Helium’s music was in some ways characteristic of the styles of the ‘90s indie era, with guitar sounds that recalled the likes of Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr. But there’s also a unique quality to their guitar-driven aesthetic, in part because Timony, a classically trained musician, went out of her way to make sure the music didn’t sound too technical or precise. More than anything, she and her band were just attempting to make something that they thought sounded like nobody else.

“In the 90s, I feel like there was this sort of feeling in rock music, at least with the people that I knew, that you were just trying to make music that hasn’t been made yet,” she says. “More so than now. There’s a lot better bands in a certain way now, but things just kind of fall into genres and are more ‘retro’ sounding. But in the ‘90s… it was harder, we didn’t reference the internet all the time. Maybe it was just because I was younger, too, but there was this feeling like, you could be in a cave... of your own stuff.”

Helium were only together for about five years, though they had a brief moment in the spotlight when several of their videos made it onto MTV’s midnight-aired alt-rock show 120 Minutes and, as fate would have it, Beavis and Butt-Head. Yet unlike many of their peers in the ‘90s, Helium never took advantage of the major-label signing spree that took place after Nirvana became the biggest band in America. Timony, who was in her early twenties when the band started, credits her youth for her apprehension toward making any life-changing business decisions. She also points to her upbringing around the D.C. punk scene, which emphasized independence above everything else.

“I think when Helium was just starting out... we went through one of those things that happens where you become a ‘buzz band’ and then labels are interested in you,” she says. “I was really freaked out by it because I’m from D.C. and I was going to a lot of hardcore shows in the ’80s and saw every single Fugazi show. I was part of the whole Dischord Records thing here. So, in my early twenties I was just like, ‘fuck that shit,’ like…there was this whole feeling that if we signed to a major label we were selling out. It was funny—music was different then, there was a definite underground music community and then there was like, the mainstream music. Now it’s so different.”

Mary Timony Plays Helium Feb. 15 at The Casbah

Now in her 40s, Timony has a much different outlook on the music industry. She’s seen her share of ups and downs as a musician, and is in a position where her music is more visible than it’s ever been—even without the assistance of Beavis and Butt-Head. While Helium ended anti-climactically, never quite breaking up but never reforming either, Timony has come to find new appreciation for music she made two decades ago. She’s also learned that the once-intimidating industry landscape back then wasn’t really anything to be threatened by.

“I’d learned not to be scared of people,” she says. “I was terrified. I had like really crippling social anxiety in my 20s. And I was just settling for stuff a lot because I was just terrified, I don’t know why.

“I wish I could go back and help myself, I was so scared of everything,” she adds. “Everybody says that, ‘if I knew then what I know now.’ I guess it’s a cliché, but of course. I definitely have learned not to be terrified of everything.”