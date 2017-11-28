The sinister aura of True Widow

× Expand Photo by Alison V. Smith From left: Nicole Estill, Timothy “Slim TX” Starks and D.H. Phillips

True Widow’s music is something of a paradox. The Dallas trio has a well-defined sound and something that’s identifiably their own, but it’s also an incredibly difficult sound to classify by specific or familiar genres. Their songs move slowly, with a heavy dose of thick fuzz effects and a cloak of gothic darkness. It’s mysterious and intoxicating—one can practically smell the ganja smoke when singer/guitarist D.H. Phillips plays his riffs. It’s also not uncommon to see those smoke clouds billowing into the air when the band performs live.

Not coincidentally, the band originally dubbed their sound “stonergaze” (stoner rock plus shoegaze) and since the release of their 2008 self-titled debut album, that singular approach has guided them musically. Drummer Timothy “Slim TX” Starks says that they originally began playing this way because nobody else was. After four full-length albums, it’s a sound that True Widow owns. In fact, if anybody in the band writes something that veers too far off stylistically, they’re likely to scrap it.

“There’s always a band-first kind of mentality, in terms of what would become the precedent of the sound or the flow or the record,” he says. “The reason we do that is because it’s something we thought was lacking when we went to the record store and looked for records.

“We’ve taken some hits here and there for not growing as much as other bands grow or changing our sound, but we did this to make music we like, and it still sounds good to us,” he continues. “Maybe there are more bands like this now, but when we started there wasn’t. There’s been tons of stuff that’s been really on the fence and we’ve played with it for months or maybe even a year when we decided that something isn’t right. But just because you come up with a riff doesn’t mean that it’s a True Widow song. It’s not that easy.”

Avvolgere, released in 2016, is as strong a showcase for their singularly spacious and psychedelic rock music as they’ve released. Much like its predecessor, 2013’s Circumambulation, it’s melodic and accessible, but mired in a strange, effects-laden darkness. There are no blazing guitar solos, no blast beats, no drum machines or synthesizers—just Phillips, Starks and bassist Nicole Estill further refining their riffs and rhythms.

Avvolgere is, however, their hardest rocking album. Opening track “Back Shredder” finds Phillips letting a bit more loose with his rock ‘n’ roll guitar licks, while “Theurgist” is one of the catchiest songs the band’s ever written, sounding something like Interpol after cranking the overdrive knob to 11. The changes are subtle, but it’s by no means a radical reinvention. That’s by design and Starks says that the band finds a sense of liberation in setting certain limitations on what they can do.

×

“You see lots of bands that have gone from genre to genre to genre to just expand themselves and not be pigeonholed into any one thing,” he says. “Somehow we’ve managed to keep doing the same thing together and find that freedom and not recreate ourselves with each record. We’ve gotten to play with a lot of cool bands and hold our own with whatever genre of band we’re playing with. When we started out, we didn’t know what kind of music it was, it’s just what we are. As we continue to try new things, the response continued to be positive, so maybe I think we have something that’s going to flow from crowd to crowd.”

One thing that’s been a constant in True Widow’s music is an overwhelming gloom. That’s in some ways a product of the slow tempos they employ as well as the stark, overdriven tone that runs throughout their songs. And in some ways it’s part of the imagery that creeps into their music or album artwork, like on 2013’s “S:H:S”, which stands for “severed head syndrome.”

As undeniable as True Widow’s sinister aura is, it’s become almost a subconscious element of their music. Starks says that it’s even a little bit at odds with their personalities offstage.

“Everybody’s got that side to ‘em,” he says. “We are kind of a light-hearted group, believe it or not. There’s a lot of joking around, but a lot more of our dark side comes out in our music. So maybe it’s just an unconscious outlet that we share together. It’s not an uncommon thing for us to hear something similar to that from friends. It’s always kind of something you have to stop and think about: ‘Oh yeah, True Widow is pretty dark.’ Because any of us as individuals is not very dark.”

True Widow plays Nov. 30 at Soda Bar

While a lot about True Widow has remained constant over the years, particularly in terms of their musical approach, their life outside the band has taken up more of their attention. They each have careers outside of music; Phillips is a furniture maker, Estill is a makeup artist and Starks runs a screen printing shop. And Starks says that they don’t socialize as much as they did in the early stages of the band. But while the phone calls might be less frequent or the hangout sessions farther between, True Widow’s members are as tight-knit as they’ve ever been.

“Everybody’s taking on more responsibilities [outside the band] than we had a few years ago. And even though we’re not palling around as we used to, the bond is stronger than ever,” he says. “Everybody’s gone through some heavy ups and downs. The creative stuff just kind of feeds off of that.”