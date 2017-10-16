The slow ascent of Mastodon

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Hubbard From left: Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders, Brent Hinds and Brann Dailor

Mastodon aren’t the same band they used to be. Taken literally, that statement isn’t exactly true. The same four musicians that founded the band—bassist Troy Sanders, guitarists Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor, all of whom share vocal duties—have remained in the group for 17 years. Yet in that time, they’ve evolved a lot as songwriters and musicians. When heard back-to-back, their debut album Remission and their newly released full-length, Emperor of Sand, don’t share much in common outside of having big, distorted guitar sounds. Yet the group’s evolution has been a gradual one.

As one of the biggest success stories in metal in the 21st century, Mastodon have been on a consistent yet gradual ascent for nearly two decades. Their 2004 album Leviathan was a breakthrough for the band, balancing intense sludge metal riffs with a Moby Dick-inspired narrative, while 2006’s Blood Mountain found them moving up to major label Reprise, where they’ve only become more experimental and, admittedly, less metal since.

There’s no question about it—Mastodon have undergone a lot of changes since forming in Atlanta in 2000. But Kelliher says in a phone interview that there are some things about the band that will always stay the same.

“Everyone’s been there since day one,” he says. “We’re still the same four guys since we started. We’re different, but we still make fart jokes and tell old war stories from the road. We all were there. We all have our own language out here with each other. It keeps us going.”

Emperor of Sand, released in March, is the logical conclusion of Mastodon’s ongoing evolution from underground metal to hard rock. They’re still playing heavy, complex music with big riffs and intense rhythms, but with more of a focus on melody and accessibility. A single like “Show Yourself” finds the band playing a more straightforward classic rock sound with big hooks and burly guitars, while “Precious Stones” balances the band’s intricate prog-rock tendencies with some of the dense, thunderous guitar sounds of their early days.

In the context of their overall catalog, Emperor of Sand is Mastodon’s weirdest album. And yet it’s one that also somehow makes perfect sense given the direction they’ve taken throughout their career.

“We just try to get better at what we already do,” Kelliher says. “I feel like getting weirder is a good thing. Not staying in the same genre all the time and jumping around a little bit here and there. Just keep things interesting. If you listen to our first record and our new record, it sounds like two different bands. I mean, it’s been 17 years, but we’re just constantly evolving; trying to get better, and deeper and weirder.”

The four members of Mastodon have spent a lot of time on stage and on the road together, often in close quarters. They’ve also all been through a lot of difficult life experiences, many of which have ended up inspiring their records. For instance, 2009’s Crack the Skye was named after Dailor’s sister Skye, who committed suicide at 14, and Emperor of Sand is inspired by family members and loved ones of three members of the band who had battled or succumbed to cancer, including Kelliher’s mother. In many ways, Mastodon is as much a support system as it is a musical outlet for these four men.

The mutual appreciation and respect that each member has for one another is a large part of what’s kept them going for so long. From day one, they’ve had a no-member-left-behind policy, and Kelliher says it’s worked well for them.

“I think it’s just knowing each other really well, and knowing how to choose your battles,” he says. “I think a lot of bands go wrong when they have one guy who’s the main dude, like he’s the writer, and he takes more credit than everyone else. When we first started, our lawyer was trying to draw up all the percentages and how all that shit works. And we were like ‘we want everyone to be equal and nobody to be left out’ and it’s worked. With us, everyone has a job. Everyone contributes in some way. It’s not lopsided.”

There’s another reason why Mastodon has lasted for as long as they have: They have no illusions about how fortunate they are to have made a sustainable career out of playing music, something that’s almost never guaranteed. So while it’s taken a long time for them to get where they are, they still made it happen thanks to one simple principle that Mastodon lives by: Get in the van and fucking do it.

“It’s the greatest job in the world,” Kelliher says. “I get to travel and play guitar and make great records and I don’t know what else I would do if I wasn’t doing this. I don’t think any of us would. We’re kind of like four lost souls. We all had part time jobs washing dishes and doing construction and it was like ‘I don’t want to do this, I want to rock out every night’. A lot of people ask, ‘what’s your secret’? I don’t know, you just get in the van and fucking do it. You just keep on going. There’s a lot of stuff to sacrifice, there’s no easy answer—you just keep on doing it.”