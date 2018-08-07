The spiritual journey of Uniform

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz From left: Greg Fox, Ben Greenberg and Michael Berdan

In episode five of last year’s Twin Peaks: The Return, there’s a sequence of scenes involving a group of car thieves who roll through a Las Vegas housing tract. When they first appear, they’re blasting some aggressive, noisy music just before screaming “fuck off” at a kid who sees them. When they come back, there’s a similarly intense-sounding machine-punk song in the background as three of them break into Dougie Jones’ car, which then explodes.

The songs in both scenes are provided by Uniform, the New York industrial group formed by Michael Berdan and Ben Greenberg. In the context of the show, their loud, pummeling music is an exception rather than the rule. Well, there’s a Nine Inch Nails song, but the rest of the soundtrack comprises eerie ambience or the surreal psychedelia of performers at the Bang Bang Bar. Yet with more than a million viewers for the series, Twin Peaks: The Return provided the biggest audience Uniform’s had to date.

“It’s amazing. Ben’s a longtime fan of the show, I have deep respect for David Lynch and watching that happen in real time was nuts, and opened up to a whole different type of audience. People who are fanatical about Twin Peaks and the works of David Lynch aren’t necessarily the same people who are listening to garbage industrial music,” Berdan says from the phone, complete with laughs from other members of the band inside their tour van. “Fortunately enough those people have given us a chance, and that’s pretty lovely.”

Berdan jokes, but there’s some truth to the point he makes: Uniform’s music harbors the kind of abrasion and menace that can come as a bit of a shock to first-time listeners. Their second album The Long Walk, due out this month via Sacred Bones Records, only pushes further into heavier and more physical sounds thanks to an important addition: a live drummer. After the drum-machine-driven thump of 2017’s Wake In Fright, they’ve brought in Greg Fox, also of Liturgy and Zs, to add some more muscle behind their noisy tracks. Unsurprisingly, it’s the heaviest thing the band’s ever released.

On the leadoff track “The Walk,” there’s a brief introduction of haunting synth before a sharp jolt of static ushers in Greenberg’s distorted-to-oblivion guitars and Fox’s heavy rhythms. “Headless Eyes” retains some of the atmospheric terror of the group’s earlier tracks, but is bolstered by a punchier beat. Uniform sound more like a proper group of musicians playing live, which required a change of approach while recording.

“Over time it became clear to me that it was something that would sound better with a drummer,” Berdan says. “We just wanted to make a record that was more midtempo than the last and incorporate this live acoustic element along with the triggered, sampled elements that we had. But where the last record was entirely made on a computer, this was made entirely live.”

As with past records, Berdan barks his lyrics in a stream of consciousness manner, and more often than not they serve to intensify the music more than tell a story. But on this record, the themes in his lyrics are pulled from things as wide-ranging as Stephen King (the album is named after King’s first book, The Long Walk), capitalism and religion. Spirituality is a thread that carries through the entire record. One song is called “Transubstantiation,” nodding to Berdan growing up Catholic, and the album’s cover depicts a kid with a shirt that reads “Kingdom of God” in front of a locked gate that says “No admittance.” It’s representative of how Berdan feels as an adult. That is, seeking the peace of a spiritual practice but horrified by the oppression that a religion can cause.

“I grew up in a very devout, active Catholic family... and pretty early on I felt put off from that,” Berdan says. “I felt that my family and the people around me did what they did and said what they said because of a fear of theological heaven and hell and wanting to keep up appearances. But a little further on, I found that the church’s stance on contraception, reproductive rights, LGBTQ-plus issues is abhorrent, and any institution that I feel is oppressive or does more harm than good is something I don’t want to hang my hat on. So I got away from that, but I’ve gotten back into this idea of praying and meditating and sitting with certain readings to kind of gain this idea of a universal peace and universal acceptance.”

As Berdan continues on his spiritual journey, there’s something that always re-centers him: music. While Uniform is loud and chaotic—the kind of music that makes sense soundtracking an exploding car—it’s just the kind of release that he needs.

Uniform play August 17 at Brick By Brick

“I still feel that the prime purpose it serves is when we’re doing this, we tend to black out and lose focus on everything else,” he says. “I’m not consumed with Donald Trump’s Twitter when I’m playing music. I’m just playing and expressing my frustrations and fears, and hitting my release valve helps me to feel better overall. The difference between playing regularly and not having played for a couple of months is pretty palpable. If I don’t play for a couple of months, I start to feel crazy and start to get consumed. When I start to play regularly, I come to a place of peace that’s sort of unknown to me. It acts as an anti-anxiety and anti-depressant, and I’m very grateful to have it.”