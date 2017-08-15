The synth mysticism of fivepaw

× Expand fivepaw

When Jamie Pawloski performs as fivepaw, it’s not always easy to understand what’s going on. He’s usually perched behind a modular synthesizer, patching cables, turning dials, essentially doing what looks like a complicated technical undertaking rather than, say, playing a guitar or a piano. Much more visceral and immediate are the sounds he produces while doing so, which range from the atmospheric and cosmic to the intense and cacophonous.

Not everybody that sees a fivepaw show gets it, which doesn’t necessarily bother Pawloski. In a conversation over coffee in North Park, he says people are still intrigued by his unusual stage presence, even if they’re not entirely sure how to process it.

“They think it’s cool,” he says. “They see a bunch of wires and see me twisting knobs. There’s like a sense of mysticism: ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but that was cool.’”

Pawloski has made music with other bands, including Shapes of Future Frames and Maritime Ghost, but fivepaw is the first project that he says is entirely his own. His debut EP, I, was released last fall and written and recorded entirely on his own. As a solo project, however, it’s pretty animated and active. The compositions and improvised pieces are constantly changing shape and built from krautrock-influenced rhythms and glitchy electronic aesthetics alike. Despite having a presence that might throw off a more conventional rock audience, fivepaw’s music is rich, detailed and epic.

It does, however, sometimes involve a second musician: Isaiah Nery of Quali, who sometimes plays live drums for fivepaw. The effect is to make an already powerful sound even fuller and heavier, as was evident in a recent performance at The Casbah that felt almost more like an electronic version of psych-rock band Earthless than a spacey synth project. Pawloski says that part of being solely in control of his music is allowing it to take any shape he sees fit, but he also wants it to be something people can have fun with.

“I like that [my music is] different, because it makes people want to come to the show more,” he says. “I really try to make the viewing of the synthesizers something people can see. I don’t want it to be this art gallery experience where nobody can see what you’re doing. But I also want people to move. I want people to enjoy it. I play shows in art galleries, and everyone just is kind of staring at you. And you’re doing it and you’re patching and you’re digging it, but you’re kind of sweating because you can’t tell if anyone’s enjoying it.”

In his previous bands, Pawloski played guitar. But once he discovered synthesizers and cultivated an interest, partially through UCSD professor and developer of music software Soundhack Tom Erbe, it became an obsession. He’s since traded much of his guitar gear for more synth equipment, and co-founded San Diego Synth Lab, which is a group that brings people together to learn about synthesizers and how to use and program them.

Modular synths, which Pawloski primarily uses in his work, can be an intimidating instrument to learn, though there’s virtually no limit to what you can do with them or how much you can customize them. (And based on one $35,000 unit on the marketplace, no limit to how much you can spend, either.) Yet decoding and understanding the instrument is part of what he finds so fascinating about them.

“Things were a lot more unpredictable when I started using it, because I didn’t know what I was doing. But there’s a really cool thing where if you don’t know how to use the product, it can be really eye-opening or interesting to get weird sounds,” he says. “At the same time you can’t replicate that ever again, because you don’t know the process you’re using to get there. When I buy my modular units, I have an idea of what kind of sound I get. But you never know what you’re going to get when you plug in one kind of frequency to another kind of voltage, and it gets weird. It’s really overwhelming for someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, but you can also use it as a learning experience.”

Pawloski is in the midst of working on his first full-length, which he says is heavily inspired by sci-fi films such as Alien and Blade Runner, and will be the first of his recordings to feature vocals. As of yet, he doesn’t have a release date planned, though he’s hoping to have it finished later this year. Yet Pawloski is methodical about his approach; he even refers to himself as a “perfectionist” when it comes to his work, which has its adverse effects.

“The other day I worked for five hours on one song, just to get it to where I want it to be,” he says. “And then I worked for 10 days straight and came back and was like ‘I forget where I was.’”

No matter what form fivepaw takes—whether as a heavy electronic duo, solo bedroom project or even possibly a bigger band at some point—Pawloski likes the idea of having full control over his music. No matter where he goes musically, geographically or professionally, fivepaw will always be his.

“I’m writing music and trying to make something for myself,” he says. “I’ve been in so many bands that egos get in the way, or someone has to leave. Someone has to move. Someone has a baby. So fivepaw is something that’s just my own, and I can continue no matter what happens in my life.”