The trials of being a Smashing Pumpkins fan

Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream is one of the best albums in the history of rock music. Released in 1993 at the peak of grunge’s popularity, amid a growing cynicism for classic rock tropes, the Chicago band’s second album offered a reminder of the kind of magic a huge, ambitious studio album can conjure. From the opening drumroll of leadoff track “Cherub Rock,” it heralds its own importance, ushering in a 13-track odyssey of massive guitar riffs and Gen X angst that never sounds less than towering and immaculate. It’s a perfect album. It’s how I’d like to remember Smashing Pumpkins.

Despite how well Siamese Dream has aged, and how important a record it remains after 25 years, it’s hard to square with the baffling saga of the artist behind it, Billy Corgan. For most of the past decade, he’s grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, whether it be about his wrestling league, defending Nickelback, dredging up old grudges with Pavement over a song from 1994, claiming that Smashing Pumpkins were offered the Shrek soundtrack before Smash Mouth and, most irritating of all, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars to complain about social justice warriors. And he did so dressed as a cartoon hobo at that.

A lot of this would be forgivable if Smashing Pumpkins had continued to release music as good as they did in the ‘90s. They didn’t. Instead, the band (which was essentially just Billy Corgan) issued half-baked mainstream rock sets like Zeitgeist and peculiar psych-rock throwbacks like the Teargarden by Kaleidyscope EPs.

Corgan also indulged in strange conceptual stunts like his 24-hour live-streaming jam session inspired by Herman Hesse’s novel Siddhartha. In 2013, during the SXSW festival in Austin that also included secret shows by Prince and Justin Timberlake, my wife and I happened to be in the right place at the right time to see Smashing Pumpkins at an outdoor venue from the street. About two minutes into some uninspired prog-rock jamming, we shrugged our shoulders and moved on.

For their 30th anniversary, Smashing Pumpkins are making an attempt to wipe the slate clean and remind fans of the band that first captured their attention—to temporarily overlook the ongoing parade of WTF-ness that Corgan’s been leading over the past decade. The original lineup of the band is back onstage, save for bassist D’arcy Wretzky, and the setlists are surprisingly light on deep cuts. They’re playing the hits: “Cherub Rock,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight,” and even “Eye,” the underrated synth-pop song the band contributed to David Lynch’s Lost Highway.

It’s refreshing to hear that the band is sticking to material from their strongest era, but it’s not that simple. Their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour features a cavalcade of guest stars, including Courtney Love, Deftones’ Chino Moreno and New Order’s Peter Hook. They’ve been covering Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” which is the kind of rock cliché that they could probably pull off. They’ve also been covering Joy Division with AFI’s Davey Havok, which feels a little unnecessary. And they’ve been covering Sugar Ray’s “Fly” with Mark McGrath, which... I don’t even know what to do with that information.

I sympathize with the idea of wanting to remember Smashing Pumpkins as an ideal rather than as a flawed enterprise overflowing with drama, but that drama has always been there. Even Siamese Dream—the very reason I still give Corgan even a little bit of the benefit of the doubt—nearly broke the band. Members would avoid talking to each other for days, even locking themselves in separate rooms, and Corgan made drummer Jimmy Chamberlin play so many takes of “Cherub Rock” that his hands bled. After all was said and done, Corgan still recorded most of the tracks himself. The word “tyrannical” has been thrown around in reference to these sessions, and it’s hard to hear when the result is so good. But in a way, it’s almost easier to understand Corgan as some kind of tortured genius than an old man yelling at clouds. Well, back then, at least he wasn’t that.

Then again, he was already a seasoned cringe artisan back when the Smashing Pumpkins were in their prime—though maybe not everybody noticed it. During a guest-hosting spot on MTV’s 120 Minutes in 1994 onsite at Lollapalooza that’s now easy to dig up on YouTube, Corgan awkwardly stumbled his way through an interview with Nick Cave.

“Some English bands have trouble breaking into America,” Corgan says after an increasingly irritated Cave complains about his first question. “A, we’re not English,” responds the Australian-born Cave. “To us Americans it all looks like the same country,” Corgan jokes. “Well, it’s not,” responds Cave. Oof.

There’s a similarly incredible exchange between Corgan and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil in an article written that same year for Spin by the late Jonathan Gold. During an argument in which Corgan complains about being shoved in the back of promotional photos because he’s “not the cute one” and repeatedly asks Thayil about his astrological sign, Thayil lays out what is essentially the crux of my problem with Corgan: “People like your music. You have a good band. You sell a lot of records. You don’t need all this… stuff.”

Then again, I’m not so sure. All that stuff is kind of what makes Billy Corgan who he is, for better or for worse—a human being, albeit one with flaws and talent alike. That’s the Billy Corgan that was responsible for one of the greatest rock albums ever written. That’s the Billy Corgan who reached such a level of fame with loud, angsty music that he managed to appear on both The Simpsons and Live With Regis and Kathy Lee in the same year. And that’s the same Billy Corgan whose music could easily convince me to go see Smashing Pumpkins in 2018, even after all this time and all the cringeworthy absurdity. In spite of everything, hearing “Cherub Rock” again just might be enough to temporarily forget all of that.