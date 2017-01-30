The unlikely ascent of Spooky Cigarette

× Expand Photo by Gabe Gussin Clockwise from left: Jakob McWhinney, Skylar Eppler, Pepe Gonzalez, Daniel Gallo and Frank Mindingall

It’s a weird thing for a young band to discover fans they didn’t even know they had. Or, weirder yet, to have no idea how they even found their music.

That very thing happened for San Diego quintet Spooky Cigarette just weeks ago, during a D.I.Y., all-ages house show in South Bay. The group broke into their ultra-catchy new wave anthem, “Normal,” when to their surprise, the teenagers at the show all seemed to be waiting to sing along to its hook-heavy chorus: “All I want is to be normal.”

“We recently started playing more house shows and all ages shows,” says guitarist Jakob McWhinney over a round of beers at the Live Wire in North Park on a rainy Tuesday night. “And we played this house show in Chula Vista...but we have a row of people in the front singing the words to ‘Normal’—it’s bizarre. And I know it’s bizarre for Frank, too.”

“Even songs that we didn’t record, they know the words,” adds frontman Frank Mindingall.

“I genuinely don’t get it—how did you hear the words to these songs?!” says McWhinney.

The members of Spooky Cigarette didn’t expect the band to take off like it has. In fact, the group was never actually intended to be a long-term thing. It began as a solo showcase for Mindingall, who was also playing bass in Trips when he first introduced Spooky Cigarette. The four members of Trips—Mindingall, McWhinney, guitarist Ren Rogers and drummer Skylar Eppler—started a rotation of individually-helmed EPs and live shows backed by the other three members, starting in 2014. First up was McWhinney’s Space Heat, followed by Rogers’ Kooties.

When it came time for Mindingall to debut Spooky Cigarette in fall of 2015, however, it quickly began attracting a lot of positive attention. And when the band’s shows started getting bigger (and included fan sing-alongs, natch), it lit a fire under the reserved frontman to put more of his energy into building up what started with some lo-fi recordings on his laptop.

“It just seemed like the one opportunity I had to have my own true artistic expression,” Mindingall says. “I didn’t think anything would come of it other than putting out music I liked, which was the main purpose. So I was just like, fuck it, this is what I want to do.

“If I thought there was anything gonna come out of it, I probably wouldn’t have gone this route,” he adds, reflecting on being more reserved about promoting the project, “but I’m glad it did.”

In May of 2016, the group—which now comprises Mindingall, McWhinney, Eppler, bassist Daniel Gallo and guitarist/keyboardist Pepe Gonzalez—released their four-song EP, As Loud As I Can, which comprises 11 minutes of dreamy, synth-heavy new wave and post-punk jams. It stands apart stylistically from much of what’s happening in San Diego right now, which has seen an abundance of fuzzy garage bands in recent years. Though going against the grain has been a winning strategy so far; “Normal,” which is included on the EP, is—by underground D.I.Y. standards—turning out to be the band’s hit.

That same month, Spooky Cigarette were featured in a cover story for Gay San Diego magazine, which was not only the biggest exposure the band had received up to that moment, but the most personal as well. Mindingall is gay, and he revealed that the name of the band is a clever, pun-heavy reflection of his identity, “spook” being a derogatory term for a black person and “fag” being British slang for a cigarette. For Mindingall, who had previously played bass in Beaters, Northern Tigers and Ale Mania, this level of attention took some adjustment. Yet the fact that he’s not the type to indulge in rock-star behavior or crave the spotlight is exactly what his bandmates find so endearing.

“I remember him getting on the cover of Gay San Diego and him being a little freaked out about that,” says Gallo. “I remember meeting Frank and seeing how humble he was. And when I listened to the music, I thought, ‘this is as honest as this guy is.’ He just wears his heart on his sleeve.”

“Frank’s the last person who’d want to be in the spotlight,” McWhinney adds.

After playing what the band estimates as 40 to 50 shows in support of As Loud As I Can, Spooky Cigarette are looking toward the next step, namely recording a full-length. What started as a short-term project is now a full-time band, with a reluctant frontman in the spotlight. Mindingall didn’t plan on any of this, but however accidental it is, the experience has allowed him to embrace his creative freedom.

“Whether it’s about finding out what’s true or makes you happy, don’t get stuck in this platform where you’re a puppet,” says Mindingall. “All we know is that we live once. Maybe that’s not true. Maybe this is hell. But those are all reasons that you should do what you fucking want to do.”

Spooky Cigarette play February 16 at The Hideout