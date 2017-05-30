The Verigolds show maturity and magnetism on stage and on record

× Expand Photo by Celeste Byers Clockwise from top: Jenna Cotton, Craig Schreiber, Eliot Ross and Ben Smedley

There are a few things to expect from a performance by San Diego’s The Verigolds. First, there’s the vibrant stage lights and dreamy visual graphics. Then there’s the bandmembers wearing flash tattoos and ‘70s-inspired attire. There’s also the crowd: a colorful bunch comprising half hippies and half hipsters.

There’s also a more remote possibility of seeing something a bit more startling, like the sight of drummer Craig Schreiber with his shirt half-ripped and bloody, as was the case at one of their shows a while back.

“[Craig] had smashed so hard on his drums that he smashed his head open and was bleeding all down his chest,” says vocalist, guitarist and violinist Eliot Ross. “His shirt just had blood everywhere.”

For The Verigolds, getting a little wild on stage is all in the spirit of the band. The quartet—Ross, Schreiber, vocalist Jenna Cotton and keyboardist Ben Smedley—emanate brazenness and animation both in their music and live show. It’s not often that this translates into performances like the one at the OB Template, where Schreiber’s intense drumming ended in a busted, bloody face, but every now and then it just might. For the most part though, their shows are more about dazzling their audience with a magnetic presence and their catchy indie pop songs. And so far, it seems to be working.

The last year and a half has seen The Verigolds rise in prominence in San Diego’s music scene. They won Best Indie Album for their debut, For Margaret, at the San Diego Music Awards in March, which caught them by surprise. They recorded the entire album in their garage, which they converted into a recording studio. Though it was their first time recording as a band, the cohesion in the album reveals a certain level of maturity that is surprising for a band still in their relatively early stages.

Yet The Verigolds are in something of a process of evolution. They explain that For Margaret is an accurate snapshot of who they were when they recorded it.

“I could listen to that [album] when I’m like 40 and I would like emotionally feel where I was,” Cotton says.

For Margaret explores the dichotomies of sound and genre, playing between polar opposites and finding balance with contrasting elements: folk and electronic, acoustic and ambient, classic rock and synth-pop. The Verigolds take note from more conventional rock influences—Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Bob Dylan—but also merge that with modern electronica artists such as The xx and Phantogram to build more immediate and eclectic compositions. Moving forward, though, their music will likely reflect something else as they intend to take steps toward a more electronic focused sound.

“It captured where we were in that point of the development,” Schreiber says. “That album, if we can say anything about it...we’re still striving for more, but that was a present, decent capture of that time.”

The Verigolds also say that their music was in part a reaction to the heavy rock sound that overtook San Diego a few years ago when they first started as a band. Cotton and Schreiber in particular remember how heavy rock and punk dominated local venues and along with it an attitude that, to them, made the scene feel unapproachable and standoffish. Despite this, a growing popularity of electronic and indie pop sounds has allowed The Verigolds to make headway in a scene that had previously favored louder, heavier bands.

“There was so much psych-rock or just rock, and it was funny because like I would go to these shows, and it was very dark. People were just standing, watching,” says Cotton. “It’s funny because when we first started about four years ago, it was a heavy psych-rock scene and it totally is trending into indie rock right now.”

Even though they say they realized early what they didn’t want to do as a band, there wasn’t always a clear idea of exactly what direction they would take. Back in 2012, when their formation took place, practices were held in Ross and Smedley’s studio apartment behind OB Noodle House, where they both worked at the time. The foursome squeezed themselves and their instruments into that cramped, shabby studio.

The band also remembers how some of their first informal audiences consisted of passersby who strolled through the alley next to their apartment—locals and drunks leaving Lucy’s Tavern down the street and sometimes dropping flowers through the window of the apartment. These spectators, the studio apartment and the community of Ocean Beach in itself is something The Verigolds attribute with the start of their band, helping to organically cultivate a sound inspired as much by their ambient surroundings as their natural intuition.

“We trust each other’s instincts, and we formed a sound through that as opposed to agreeing on a sound and going for that,” says Schreiber.

While The Verigolds explain that they’re not attached to any certain sound or outcome going forward, they do maintain the same attitude that brought them together in the beginning: an appreciation for honest, wholehearted expression.

“Free yourselves, free you as an individual. Don’t have this front because of some weird insecurity you have,” Schrieber says. “Let me buy you a beer, and let’s open up and enjoy this music together.”

The Verigolds play June 9 at Oysterfest