The Waterboys are Bringing the Action

× Expand Photo courtesy The Waterboys The Waterboys’ Mike Scott said his albums come about organically.

The Waterboys lead singer Mike Scott doesn’t look toward the future. He takes things a day at a time.

“San Diego,” he said with a pause. “That seems a long way away to me. I can’t even think about that yet.”

The date is sneaking up, as The Waterboys play The Observatory North Park on Saturday, October 12. Known for the song “The Whole of the Moon,” Scott is vague about the show, but he reveals a little bit.

“There will be a lot of songs from the last three albums, some older ones, as well. I don’t like to give away too much in advance.

“I should say the sets keep changing. They keep morphing. Who knows where it will be by the time we get to San Diego.”

The Waterboys are touring in support of their new album “Where the Action Is,” which was released in May. The 10-song collection aptly captures the talents of Scott, whose songs have been covered by Prince, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle and Ellie Goulding. Scott is well known for his radical changes in music genres throughout what he refers to as his “allegedly unorthodox” career.

“I don’t think of them as genres,” he said. “I think of them as songs I like to play.”

He said his songs come about organically, primarily at his home studio in Dublin.

“I just write and record almost every day,” he said. “Suddenly, I realize I have enough for a record and that’s how my albums come about.”

“Where the Action Is” was a response to “Out of All This Blue,” the double album The Waterboys released in 2017.

“The last one was a double album and it was too long for a lot of people,” Scott said. “Everything’s speeded up, so it takes the same amount of time to digest.”

That said, Scott quickly added the music isn’t necessarily just for fans.

“I don’t make records for anyone,” he said. “I fought those battles in the ’80s, when the labels and fans wanted me to keep making the same music I wanted to change.

“I made compromises, but they’re not the kind of compromises you think. I had to get a tough manager to keep the record company out of my face while I made what was the third record, ‘This is the Sea.’ He achieved that for me, but it was at a cost. He was a good guy, but not the right manager for me. I had more difficulties down the line. It took a few years to get full authority over my music.”

Scott admitted the labels weren’t all that bad.

“Sometimes the cats at the label give good advice,” he said. “Not everything they say was terrible. Sometimes they’ve helped me, sometimes they didn’t. I needed my space to make my own mistakes and learn from them.”

Scott doesn’t consider his career “fun,” either. It’s work, but he does enjoy it at times.

“I just love the songs,” he said. “To me, it’s fun but it’s also work. It’s not like I’m off in a toy shop. I’m working at the same time. It is a great job to go around the job making music with my mates, playing the songs I’ve written.”

The Waterboys, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12, Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, San Diego, $35, observatorysd.com