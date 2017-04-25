The Wedding Present is a gift that keeps on giving

× Expand Photo by Jessica McMillan The Wedding Present

David Gedge isn’t at all familiar with Abingdon, Virginia. Yet that’s exactly where the man behind veteran UK jangle-pop outfit The Wedding Present was calling from to conduct an interview; the Leeds-born songwriter had to be reminded of his current location, but it’s hard to fault him for that.

Gedge recently had flown from London to Los Angeles just to pick up his band’s equipment from storage. He then headed to Washington, D.C., for the start of The Wedding Present’s first North American tour in four years, and the singer had passed through a lot of smaller American towns along the way.

Call it irony or just keeping with a theme, but it was a similar coast-to-coast American road trip that spawned Going Going…, the band’s most recent, concept-heavy record.

Originally imagined as a vacation-first, creativity-second trek from Maine to California for collecting ideas, 2016’s Going Going… ended up materializing as an ambitious 20-track album that included a short film with each song.

“It really grew into this monster,” says Gedge with a gentle laugh. “It expounded as a theme. But there was no real plan. Not to slight it, but there wasn’t a process involved. It was just an idea that fell into place.”

And it’s no small feat that it did. Gedge’s first thought was to visit a list of cities all over the world. But after that idea was scrapped, as he explains it, “that wasn’t a reason not to do it at all.”

Adjusting his strategy, the singer then picked 20 American destinations in 20 different states and hit the road with photographer/partner Jessica McMillan. The pair was hoping the trip would produce inspiration for both songs and images, but they were also content with just sharing the experience if it didn’t.

By their third stop, a funny thing happened—the songs and films started to inform one another.

“I didn’t go out specifically to have the films influence the music or the music influence the films,” Gedge says. “There was no initial plan to connect them. But as we continued through the process, it happened anyway. That probably cast a cinematic slant on some of the music and it all got built together. It was obvious in a way and happened at the same time.”

Although the trip took place in 2014, it took two years for the cross-country travelogue to be fully realized. There were a lot of changes to the project in that time, and the additional element of pairing each song with a corresponding film stretched things even further.

In the end, it took support from the other band members, as well as those who worked with the band to record it, to get Going Going… to the finish line.

With its thematic structure, multi-media component and unique touches like waiting until song five before introducing any kind of traditional vocal, the album fits perfectly into the band’s ever-changing and unpredictable catalog. And that’s exactly how Gedge wants it.

“I’m not trying to be immodest,” he says, “but it’s always been part of the Wedding Present philosophy to stretch ourselves and take chances. It’s part and parcel of what we do. We did the twelve 7-inch singles in a year, we’ve done Ukrainian folk music, and we’ve made albums that sound completely different from each other over the years—working with Albini one minute and making a pop record the next. It’s just always been that way.”

While Gedge has made a habit of looking forward, this year he’ll also be looking back. October will mark the 30th anniversary of The Wedding Present’s acclaimed debut, George Best.

They previously played the album in its entirety when it hit the quarter-century mark, but one shouldn’t expect them to be continuing the tradition after this year. The band’s official tour page lists 14 upcoming George Best shows (with a few more to be announced in continental Europe). Just underneath that list of dates is a disclaimer that reads, “The concerts during 2017 will be the last time that The Wedding Present ever plays George Best live.”

“It’s the 30th anniversary,” says Gedge. “I’m old. So what? We had no plans to do anything with it, really. But we’ve gotten a few invitations to play it live at festivals in Europe, so we thought as long as we were going to rehearse it anyway, we might as well do a little tour. The first and the last LPs are having a go-around this year.”

Gedge may be indifferent to his own band’s nostalgia, but he remains passionate about making music. The Wedding Present will return to London later this year to play Going Going… in conjunction with its corresponding films again, and, despite a heavy touring schedule, also plan on fleshing out some new ideas.

While there has been speculation that the title of their current album hints at the end for The Wedding Present, Gedge hints that he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“This has become such an obsession with me,” he says. “I’m always thinking of things to do and the next project. I’m not even sure what I’d do anymore if it wasn’t this. People do get disenchanted over the years. But obviously, I’m not one of those people.”

The Wedding Present play April 30 at The Casbah