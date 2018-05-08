Therapy crack the code

× Expand Photo by Oscar Aranda From left: Sean Slingerland, Matt Donnert, Chris McQueen and Blaine Slingerland

For someone looking in from the outside, a band having a do-it-yourself (DIY) ethic probably seems exhausting. Employing the services of a label, a booking agent, a manager and a publicist can be a convenient luxury, saving so much precious time for the more glamorous part of the job—actually making music. But viewed another way, taking a DIY approach can be liberating. There’s no need to rely on anyone else to make things happen, and while it might take a little more work, those things can happen a lot faster.

For local hardcore quartet Therapy, the past nine months have been a whirlwind. After playing their first show in August of 2017, the band has been moving at a relentless pace, having released a seven-track cassette and played a West Coast tour all before hitting their first-year anniversary. There’s also the countless other local shows they’ve played. Even for a band of hardcore veterans, Therapy’s been progressing in seemingly record time.

“Me and [guitarist] Sean [Slingerland] were both in Age of Collapse, which was this growing monster that kept getting bigger,” says bassist Blaine Slingerland on a Tuesday evening at Rancho’s North Park. “We wanted to do something where we just hit the ground running and had a more definitive idea of what we wanted to do from the start. It’s only been eight months, but we’ve already recorded and done a tour—things that probably would have taken another band a longer period of time to get to.”

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the music Sean and Blaine Slingerland, vocalist Chris McQueen and drummer Matt Donnert play is suitably loud, fast and intense. Therapy’s seven-song Demo, released at the beginning of February, totals eight minutes in length and wreaks a hell of a lot of havoc in that short span. The tracks are consistently heavy and loud, moving at a breakneck pace, with an old-school sensibility that recalls the likes of pioneering d-beat band Discharge. (In fact, all four members of Therapy confess to owning the same Discharge t-shirt.) It kicks ass and doesn’t waste a single moment in doing so.

When the band formed, there were some deliberate discussions about what the band is or isn’t. For instance, the Slingerland brothers’ former band, Age of Collapse, had much longer songs that expanded into more complex arrangements, which neither of them wanted to do with this band. The goal, instead, was to streamline and simplify their approach.

“We talked about our influences before we even started,” says Sean. “Me and Blaine even gave ourselves rules for what we can and can’t write. No metal shit, not that there’s anything wrong with that, but that was our comfort zone with Age of Collapse. We’re really trying to do something deliberately. And keeping our techniques more old school. It’s like a puzzle: How do you make a cool song from very simple elements. It’s like trying to crack a code.”

“Having the simplicity established from the beginning is really nice, because it’s helped us not overthink stuff too much,” adds McQueen. “I especially feel like punk music and hardcore music, keeping it simple and having an expiration date on it, keeps things interesting and keeps it going for a while.”

Therapy is part of an increasingly more active hardcore scene in San Diego, which includes like-minded bands such as Heat and Karbonite. And with regular events like the monthly Punk’s Not Dead at The Whistle Stop, there’s growing visibility for more bands within the scene. But one of the things that has been holding it back, the band says, is a shortage of all-ages venues. Before moving to San Diego, each of them grew up going to all-ages punk shows—McQueen in Toronto and the other three members in Hawaii—and they share concerns about the health of a scene that grows too old.

“Punk is more or less a young scene,” says Sean. “And so if kids can’t even find out about punk, how is that going to perpetuate itself?”

“If I started going to punk shows when I was 21, I probably wouldn’t have the energy to keep doing it,” adds McQueen. “I started going to shows when I was 13 and 14 years old. Having those all-ages spaces are so important and integral to a punk scene. Because the people involved in it grow up going to shows early. And you do a disservice to a scene if you let it get to old, and not let new blood into it.”

With more DIY venues and unconventional spaces such as bike shops putting on shows, there are signs things are changing for the better. And Therapy are doing their part to make the scene more exciting. Yet as intense and as heavy as their music is, not to mention how much work they put into it, they’re quick to point out that it’s easy putting in this much effort into something they enjoy. Not just because the music is rewarding, but because they genuinely like each other as people. And that, in turn, makes the hard work feel a little less daunting.

Therapy play May 26 at Space

“We hang out as pals,” says McQueen. “This is one of the first bands in a long time where we all hung out outside of practice together. It’s great playing in bands with friends. You can maybe be a little more honest when it comes to songwriting. We all go on a bike ride once a month with our friends. Touring was such a breeze. I’ve been on tour before, and it hasn’t gone as smoothly as it did this time.”

“Being in a band is like being in a relationship,” says Donnert. “You hang out with each other that much and you spend money together and make decisions together. It makes it so much easier when you like each other.”