Tijuana Panthers are fierce

Mix the twangy rhythm and ’60s guitar sound of Dick Dale with the lo-fi reverb of Night Beats, and the smooth harmonies of the Beach Boys with the energy of the Creepy Creeps, and that might give an idea of Tijuana Panthers’ garage-surf-rock sound.

Everyone in the Long Beach-based band—Daniel Michicoff on bass, Phil Shaheen on drums and Chad Wachtel on guitar—has been playing music in one form or another for half their lives, but the trio didn’t form Tijuana Panthers until the mid-2000s. Their 2009 debut EP, Creatures/Girls Gone Wild, was quickly followed by their first full-length album, Max Baker, in 2010 (titled after a neighbor who also inspired the band’s name).

From there, a steady string of releases kept them together until 2015, when their last album, Poster, hit shelves. Then, for the first time in years, there was a break between records. Michicoff confirms the slowdown was intentional.

“We were pretty big on just trusting what we’re doing—not overthinking it or taking ourselves too seriously,” says Michicoff. “But I think we’re evolving to be a little more slow, a little more conscious. We don’t want to just keep putting out stuff that sounds the same.”

Casual listeners could be excused for thinking that many of their songs sound similar. But when one considers that they’ve been a tight-knit band for over 10 years, not to mention the fact they’ve known each other since boyhood, it becomes easier to recognize their growth. Poster, in particular, comes across as more gelled than 2014’s Wayne Interest or 2013’s Semi-Sweet; the echoey vocals shared by the trio overlap as though three voices pour out of one throat.

Speaking to the band fresh from soundcheck before a December show at the Roxy in Los Angeles, they were only moderately confident about their set list.

“We’re playing new songs, so it’s a little interesting,” admitted Shaheen.

The new songs are from their upcoming, yet-to-be-titled album, which Michicoff says is already finished and slated for release this summer. This will coincide with the 10-year anniversary of their first EP, so of course I ask if they have anything special planned to mark the occasion.

“That’s a good idea!” exclaimed Shaheen. “We hadn’t thought of that.”

As straightforwardly digestible as Tijuana Panthers’ lo-fi surf sound is, there’s often a surprising complexity to the lyrics. The conventional topics of partying, relationships and growing up see their fair share of airplay, but with three singer/songwriters contributing their thoughts, there’s a trichotomy of viewpoints that remain personal to each individual.

“We’re all three different songwriters in the band, so whatever lyrics come up from whichever one of us usually is a personal thing,” says Shaheen. “For me, yeah, it comes from a religious background and a current feeling of where I’m at and what I believe. I feel it’s the same for each of us, whatever we’re reading or consuming that comes out in songs.”

Considering that the next album will be released as each member edges closer to turning 40, Michicoff explains that fans should expect the tried-and-true sound Tijuana Panthers is known for, but with some lyrical evolution.

“They’re getting a little bit more ‘adult’—not in a sexual way!” he laughs. “More like talking about drinking less and stuff.”

All three point to influences like Dead Milkmen, The Buzzcocks and X for both their sound and their preference to keep political subject matter more subversive rather than overt.

“I think we’ve always just kind of operated better in kind of a superficial realm of music. Not saying we’re apolitical, because not taking a political stance is taking a political stance, but I think especially with this administration, it’s pretty clear what’s going on,” says Michicoff. “We kind of need to hide [our point of view] in art, because I don’t think it would come across the way we want it to if we were to get up on a pulpit and speak our mind. It would be more confusing than productive or progressive.”

Tijuana Panthers have played massive shows like Coachella and South by Southwest, but their current record label (Innovative Leisure) has been around for even less time than they have as a band, and remains relatively small in the L.A.-area scene. Similar acts like The Growlers have achieved more mainstream success, so I ask: is the band intentionally keeping Tijuana Panthers under-the-radar?

“That’s a question we’ve been asked before, actually,” says Shaheen, who works as an art teacher as his day job. “That’s definitely not strategic. There obviously is certain things you can do to get somewhere, to get big time, and it’s not easy to do.”

He shrugs it off lightheartedly. “We’ve just been doing our thing and if something hits, cool.”

Wachtel’s content with the state of the band’s more underground success. “I never wanted to be on the road full-time. This is the best place we could be for me. Playing good shows here and there, do some touring a little bit here and there—that’s the dream for me, not being gone six months out of the year or something like that.”

“Nobody loves you until everybody loves you,” adds Michicoff. “We’re just humbled by the process and kind of having a good time with it.”