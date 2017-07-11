Tori Roze is a soul survivor

× Expand Photo by Carlo Ricci Tori Roze

In her 15-plus years of playing music, Tori Roze has had to make some difficult decisions. After enrolling at the prestigious Boston Conservatory to study musical theater, she transferred out after only one year when she realized the school was both too expensive and too narrow a path for her eclectic tastes. And like any artist, she’s had to take her share of gigs that offered little creative fulfillment for the sake of paying the bills.

One of the most difficult moments in her career happened early on, however, after she joined a band that was founded by one of her childhood friends. The group was offered an opportunity to perform at the San Diego Pride Festival, but turned it down. Roze, who is a lesbian, says that the band members never stated explicitly that they didn’t want to play because it was a gay event, but they couldn’t give her a convincing reason otherwise.

× <a href="http://torirozeandthehotmess.bandcamp.com/track/irish-coffee">Irish Coffee by Tori Roze and The Hot Mess</a>

“It was one of the saddest things I had to do, because I really cared about these people,” she says. “So I was like, ‘does that mean you don’t approve of me?’ I don’t think everybody felt that way. But I was in tears, calling up everyone in the band, saying ‘I’m sorry to do this, but I can’t play with you guys anymore.’

“Quitting that band was the best thing I ever did, and the scariest thing I ever did,” she adds. “I found my voice, and where I wanted to go. You don’t realize it—hindsight is 20/20—but when that door closed, 30 others opened.”

A decade later, Roze has made a name for herself in San Diego music as the soulful frontwoman of long-running band The Hot Mess, which she formed after parting ways with her old band. Roze, who also plays trumpet, has a unique voice in the local scene, literally, with some powerful pipes reminiscent of R&B divas like Amy Winehouse, whom she counts as one of her biggest inspirations. She’ll also be the first to admit that every setback she’s had since then has helped her to realize who she is as an artist while also helping to build her confidence.

The Hot Mess started in 2008 after Roze started up various short-lived live projects. Not long before that, she agreed to play three-hour live sets at The Brass Rail (now The Rail) in Hillcrest despite not actually having a band, and managed to cobble together setlists in just a couple weeks. Though early incarnations of the band had different lineups, the recent lineup of The Hot Mess has had the same solid set of players for about a half-decade: flautist Lee Clark, guitarist Johnny Alexander, bassist Harley Magsino, drummer Charles Weller and trombonist/keyboardist Jordan Morita.

The longest running member of the band, Clark, is also the one person in Roze’s life who’s had an outsized influence on her life and career: She’s her mother.

“My mom majored in music and theater...I got the musical side from her. And my dad is an actor, director and playwright, so I got the theatrical side from him,” she says. “There are four kids in my family, I’m number three, but I’m the only one who grabbed on to what they were doing and ran with it.”

Clark and Roze can be seen performing with The Hot Mess every fourth Monday at Bar Pink, turning out bold, funky grooves. That’s just one night on their monthly calendar, however, which typically features a long list of shows. And the band’s individual members keep pretty hectic schedules on their own as well, many of them playing on tour with other bands or doing session work in the studio. Not to mention Roze herself, who is certainly a top contender for hardest working musician in San Diego.

At the end of 2017, the band plans to release their third album, which they’re now in the process of recording. After working with other producers in studios around town for past recordings, they’re self-producing and self-recording it, following the truism that if you want something done right, you do it yourself.

“We worked with this person here, and did it this type of way. And then we did it with this person and this type of way,” Roze says. “Now we’re like, fuck everybody, we’re gonna do it ourselves. Nine years deep we’re all doing it for the love of it.”

Roze makes her living playing music, with supplemental income from a variety of other jobs: private music lessons, substitute teaching and even being a nude art model, which she says “helped me get over any body issues I had.” But Roze can most often be found on a stage of some kind, which she admits can sometimes be draining. Following a lifelong dream, it turns out, can require making some compromises.

“Last year my guitarist and I did 149 gigs, most of which I’d call wallpaper moneymaker restaurant gigs: Two hours parked in a corner playing and trying to blend in with the atmosphere,” she says. “And it’s like, wow, this is what it feels like to be a workaday musician. You have to know that if you do certain things it’ll remove that heart and that passion, and it’ll make you hate it. And eventually you’ll need a break, or you might end up taking a permanent break.”

Roze hasn’t taken many breaks in the past decade, if any. And while her old band infamously turned down that Pride performance, she’s since performed at five separate Pride festivals, including in South Bay and in Palm Springs. In fact, she says she’s ready to take it easy this year and just go to San Diego Pride and enjoy it instead of having it be a job. As she sees it, she doesn’t have to be onstage to be making a statement.

“I realized that just being me and doing what I do is a form of protest,” she says. “I’m marrying a woman. Fuck you dude: There’s my protest.”

Tori Roze and the Hot Mess plays July 15 at Martinis Above Fourth