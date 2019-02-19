Transfer return after a four-year hiatus

× Expand Photo by Tessa Angus Transfer

Rock music thrives on extremes. From Jimi Hendrix to Sid Vicious to Kurt Cobain, the most legendary artists are the ones who go for broke and succeed beyond their wildest dreams, only to crash out in a flaming wreckage of self-destruction.

The story of Transfer is less romantic but, to be honest, it sounds like a much better deal: They reached for the stars, and then, when things didn’t quite work out as they’d hoped, they made it safely back to earth. Nobody died. Nobody went to jail. There wasn’t even a teary-eyed breakup announcement on Facebook.

There is one problem, however. Now that they’ve reunited, they’ve forgotten how to play some of their songs.

“We’re barely hanging onto the old shit right now,” says guitarist and singer Matt Molarius on a recent Sunday as he sits with his bandmates in their newly-rebuilt Kearny Mesa studio. “There were songs that we played over and over again, and I struggled remembering lyrics and parts. There were other songs that I hadn’t played in eight years—stuff that we didn’t even play when we were touring—that were right there [in my muscle memory]. If I thought about it, I would’ve fucked it up.”

It’s hard to be in a band. It’s even harder to be in a successful band, especially nowadays as the legends of rock have grown old and a new generation of EDM DJs, Scandinavian songwriting teams and emo-rappers with face tattoos have risen to take their place.

But for many years, Transfer was one of the great behemoths of the San Diego scene. Formed in 2004, they spent years rising to the top of the scene alongside peers such as Wavves and The Burning of Rome. They would regularly sell out venues like The Casbah, and their 2009 album, Future Selves, swept listeners away with iconic songs like “Take Your Medicine” and “Wake to Sleep,” which were filled with pendulum-swinging riffs and stunning orchestral swells.

Then, in 2010, it seemed as if they were finally getting their chance at the big leagues. After landing a plum gig as the opening band on a US/UK tour with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, they signed a deal with the European label Mascot Records, which offered support for them to hit the road across Europe and the UK to open for groups such as White Lies and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

“We were doing big tours, playing to a lot of people, having a great response, shifting a bunch of CDs,” recalls drummer Andy Ridley. “We’re touring Europe, playing to 5,000 people a night with another band.”

They nearly froze to death in a rusty tour van. They goofed off with Paul McCartney during a taping for a TV show at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios. They were living the dream.

But the industry was changing. Record sales were at record lows. The album format was losing relevance amid the rise of streaming services and the ubiquity of social media. One day, the A&R guy at Mascot Records, who had been Transfer’s champion, fell out of the picture (he was either laid off, fired or he quit—the band is still not quite sure). Though Mascot offered tour support, there was no follow-through in terms of marketing or promotion. During the recording process for their next album, 2014’s Shadow Aspect, members of their team started demanding to hear early drafts and demos, anxious to know whether Transfer could deliver a hit.

“We were working on this record for a little bit longer than you might expect, because we were touring so much and we were kind of chipping away at it. By the time we actually put out our record, it was a whole other music industry,” Molarius recalls. “We had to stay constantly active to be relevant—but we worked on this record for so long. You drop this record and then five minutes later it’s like, ‘Alright, what else? What’s next?’”

In May 2015, Transfer played a final show at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. Then they quietly took a hiatus to focus on other things like raising kids, jobs and other music projects.

Now, nearly four years later, they returned with a headlining set at The Casbah as part of the club’s 30th anniversary celebration. The show was sold out and fans even flew out from the UK to attend. The response was so positive that the band booked another night at the Casbah on Saturday, March 2.

Still, outside of these two shows, it’s hard to say what will happen next with Transfer. The bandmembers seem to have different goals nowadays and rock superstardom isn’t one of them.

“We’re just kind of taking these shows as they come. There’s no master plan,” says bassist Shaun Cornell.

That doesn’t mean they’ve lost their love for music. And that’s what this whole thing is supposed to be about in the first place, right?

Transfer plays March 2 at The Casbah

“You don’t lose that passion for music just because you’re not actively pursuing whatever it is you’re trying to achieve,” says Ridley. “Your priorities change, I think, because you’re no longer chasing your tail.”

“It goes back to that original question of ‘then versus now’—it’s that pressure,” adds guitarist Jason Cardenas. “You could imagine everything that we’ve been talking about: the amount of pressure that’s on a band to not only go out and tour and promote yourself, but also be writing the entire time. Come back home, record, constantly have new material, that new material has to catch peoples’ ears… That machine gets very cumbersome,” Cardenas continues.

“Now, you go back and revisit these songs, and you just find the fun of why you wrote it.”