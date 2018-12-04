This machine kills fascists

× Expand Photo by James Rexroad Tristan Shone

The noises that Tristan Shone makes are fucking terrifying.

For the past decade, he’s been creating the soundtrack to a long industrial nightmare under the moniker Author & Punisher. Harsh, metallic screams haunt his records while pummelling beats drive them. The low-ends in his music are not necessarily heard, but felt in the lower regions of the abdomen. Essentially, it’s the type of music that a cenobite from Hellraiser would probably cue up.

Perhaps the most shocking thing, however, is how catchy it can be, especially on his newest album, Beastland. It’s also Author & Punisher’s first release for metal powerhouse label Relapse Records.

Now, that’s not to say that Beastland is something that mom and dad would typically put on (unless they’re cool), but discernible fans of extreme music can find genuine hooks underneath the sonic assault on songs such as the creepy “Night Terror” and the album’s first single, “Nihil Strength.” Even the album’s closing track, “Beastland,” allows solemn beauty to bleed through the bleakness.

All of this is to say that Beastland is a huge musical step for Shone.

“I’ve had this kind of crowd who like the industrial side of it,” Shone says during a phone call from Little Rock, Arkansas—a stop on Author & Punisher’s current tour. “They like the gear, spectacle. I appreciate that, but when it comes down to it, I’m making songs. I’m making albums. Not really thinking about the gear so much.”

About that gear… It’s nearly impossible to talk about Author & Punisher without talking about the machines Shone has built to produce his terrifying sounds. They don’t look so much like instruments, but robotic extensions of the body that are primarily used for torture. It’s awe-inspiring to watch Shone operate his inventions, but they do provide an easy focus point for people who don’t normally engage with harsh music. Still, this seems like a bit of a double edged sword for Shone, who ultimately wants to get his more nuanced messages across.

“A lot of people want my lyrics to be about the tech,” says Shone, who built a whole new set of what he calls “drone machines” for Beastland. “If [it] was ever commodified, I’m sure the companies would force me to call them something terrible, like ‘Terminator’ or Robocop-type of names.”

“[People] want this package of ‘Oh yes, I write about the effects of technology on my life,’” Shone continues. “And I do have songs about that. Of course, they’re not about the positive effects of technology. They’re about self-destruction, and that’s the kind of the sad, ironic, thing about what I’m doing. But what does that have to do with politics? How can I bring it around to that?”

And therein lies the thesis—if not heart—of Beastland. Sure, Author & Punisher can satisfy the cyberpunk contingent who just want to see robots create loud sounds, but like all good sci-fi writers, Shone wants his work to reflect and speak out (or scream) against injustices like racial inequality and the alarming acceptance of authoritarianism. It’s harsh music for a harsh world, but also a wake-up call.

“This whole album is about people in power taking advantage of people of lesser power,” Shone says. A lot of Beastland was inspired by the Broken Earth trilogy, a sci-fi/fantasy epic written by N.K. Jemisin, which Shone saw as a poignant allegory to how minorities are treated in the U.S. today.

“When I first thought of writing songs for Beastland, I sort of liked the idea of creating this parallel world where beasts were taking advantage of weaker organisms, and I was trying to come up with ways of making each song a different [beast].”

“It kind of didn’t work out that way,” he continues. “But in the abstract, or maybe ambiguous way, that’s what the album is about.”

Of course, the old-school metal scene isn’t necessarily known for its wokeness, and often does not take kindly to the type of messages that Author & Punisher delivers. It’s a community that often mocks political correctness and harbors white nationalism in its more fringe corners. But when it comes to tackling vileness, Shone is as confrontational as his music.

“I think bands should be political, and bands that don’t speak out against other metal bands dropping n-bombs backstage, or sympathizing with nationalist leaders—they’re basically just total cowards. That’s what metal is about. Metal is protest music.”

When asked what scares him—because what could terrify a purveyor of such terrifying music?—Shone responds without hesitation: “Violence at shows.” He relates one recent incident where he posted an image of a patch on his Instagram, which had a design of two guitar cables that looks strikingly similar to an Antifa symbol.

“I was absolutely trolled,” Shone says. “My dad called me after that and said ‘You’re going on tour for a couple months, you should be careful what you say.’ I said ‘I’m not going to stop. I’m going to say whatever I want.’ [My dad] was in Vietnam, and he didn’t believe in the war, but all that music—stuff like Joan Baez, Bob Dylan—I’m sure he wasn’t saying those guys should watch what they’re saying. We had a good dialogue, though.”

“But I did learn that I have Nazi fans, and that’s scary.”

Indeed it is. But if Beastland can teach us anything, it’s that beauty can emerge out of the fear, noise and terror—at least for those who know where to look.